D.L. Hughley Rules Top Comedians Social Media Ranking After 28 Weeks at No. 2

He's spent a total of 28 weeks at No. 2, but D.L. Hughley is no longer the bridesmaid at last on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart, vaulting to No. 1 on the April 25-dated tally.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 17.

Hughley leaps to No. 1 with a 59 percent boost in overall chart metrics, according to MVPindex.

Previous No. 1 comedian Kevin Hart falls to No. 3, and three comedians re-enter the ranking -- Kumail Nanjiani, Dennis Miller and Mike Epps at Nos. 6-8, respectively, replacing Bill Maher, Deon Cole and Michael Ian Black.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.