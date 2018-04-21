D.L. Hughley Rules Top Comedians Social Media Ranking After 28 Weeks at No. 2
After 28 weeks at No. 2 on the chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, Hughley takes the top spot.
He's spent a total of 28 weeks at No. 2, but D.L. Hughley is no longer the bridesmaid at last on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart, vaulting to No. 1 on the April 25-dated tally.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 17.
Hughley leaps to No. 1 with a 59 percent boost in overall chart metrics, according to MVPindex.
Previous No. 1 comedian Kevin Hart falls to No. 3, and three comedians re-enter the ranking -- Kumail Nanjiani, Dennis Miller and Mike Epps at Nos. 6-8, respectively, replacing Bill Maher, Deon Cole and Michael Ian Black.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 7
9. Marlon Wayans
Last week: 10
8. Mike Epps
Last week: -
7. Dennis Miller
Last week: -
6. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: -
5. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 3
4. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 5
Barr moves 5-4 with a 105 percent boost in retweets (33,000). She posted photos from her tour stop in Winnipeg (“Granny is winning in Winnipeg”) and posted her remembrance of former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died April 17.
3. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1
2. Tommy Chong
Last week: 2
1. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 4
A majority of Hughley's chart points for his first week at No. 1 come via Facebook, where he grew 79 percent in Facebook shares and 36 percent in post likes while re-posting news stories and memes alongside promotion for his radio show and more.