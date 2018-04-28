D.L. Hughley Rules Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for Second Week

D.L. Hughley rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for a second week in a row, jumping 13 percent in overall chart metrics to lead the May 2-dated tally.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 24.

Hughley leads a surging Tommy Chong, who clocks in at No. 2 after celebrating weed-smoking holiday 4/20, followed by Roseanne Barr, who rises 4-3.

Bill Maher is the lone re-entry on the chart at No. 9, replacing Dennis Miller.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.