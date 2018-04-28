D.L. Hughley Rules Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for Second Week
Hughley leads Tommy Chong on the chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
D.L. Hughley rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for a second week in a row, jumping 13 percent in overall chart metrics to lead the May 2-dated tally.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 24.
Hughley leads a surging Tommy Chong, who clocks in at No. 2 after celebrating weed-smoking holiday 4/20, followed by Roseanne Barr, who rises 4-3.
Bill Maher is the lone re-entry on the chart at No. 9, replacing Dennis Miller.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: 5
-
9. Bill Maher
Last week: -
-
8. Marlon Wayans
Last week: 9
-
7. Kevin Hart
Last week: 3
-
6. Mike Epps
Last week: 8
-
5. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 10
Ballinger earned a 13 percent boost in YouTube subscribers (17,000 in all) thanks to the release of multiple new videos on her personal channel, including one in which she showcased “The Hug Song,” a tune reportedly written by a 3-year-old.
-
4. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 5
-
3. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 4
-
2. Tommy Chong
Last week: 2
Naturally, the stoner icon was a prolific poster on 4/20, gathering 315,000 Facebook shares and 493,000 likes, both bumps of more than 40 percent. He and comedy partner Cheech Marin also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Up in Smoke.
-
1. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 1