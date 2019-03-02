D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah Make Major Gains on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

D.L. Hughley returns to the top two of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for the first time since August 2018, followed by Trevor Noah at No. 3 on the ranking dated March 6.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 26.

Kevin Hart, meanwhile, rules the list for the 10th straight week (and 69th in all).

Colleen Ballinger and Joe Rogan round out the top five, while the chart’s lone re-entry, Ricky Gervais, comes in at No. 10.

