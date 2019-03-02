D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah Make Major Gains on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
D.L. Hughley returns to the top two of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for the first time since August 2018, followed by Trevor Noah at No. 3 on the ranking dated March 6.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 26.
Kevin Hart, meanwhile, rules the list for the 10th straight week (and 69th in all).
Colleen Ballinger and Joe Rogan round out the top five, while the chart’s lone re-entry, Ricky Gervais, comes in at No. 10.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Ricky Gervais
Last week: -
9. Rickey Smiley
Last week: 10
8. Tommy Chong
Last week: 6
7. Desi Banks
Last week: 8
6. Jess Hilarious
Last week: 2
5. Joe Rogan
Last week: 3
4. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 4
3. Trevor Noah
Last week: 9
In addition to celebrating his 35th birthday on Feb. 20 (ushering in the day with an Instagram post wishing “birthday twin” Rihanna a happy birthday as well), the Daily Show host posted a picture of Spike Lee writing an acceptance speech in the corner at the Academy Awards that added an additional 309,000 favorites to his account.
2. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 7
Hughley reaches the top two for the first time since he led the list in August 2018, rising no higher than No. 3 since. His 40 percent boost in Facebook post likes – which leads his metrics gains – included highly-engaged-with entries on Facebook discussing news stories such as a Ku Klux Klan leader being found dead in Missouri and the latest in Jussie Smollett’s assault case in Chicago.
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1