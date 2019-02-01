Live TV Helmer Don Mischer on Capturing Michael Jackson's "Electric" Motown Performance, Muhammad Ali's Olympics Moment

This concert featured performances by Beyonce, U2 and more.

"It was bitter cold ­— I think 17 degrees, and the wind was blowing 25 miles an hour. But the warmth, you could feel it among the hundreds of thousands of people. Generally, when you go after talent, you pay for expenses: air transportation, makeup and hair, security. On We Are One, all we could offer the talent was two hotel rooms. We certainly could not pay them. We thought we'd lose a lot of people because of that, and the opposite happened. It was a euphoric day in which we got behind our new president and felt so optimistic. As we journeyed to our production camp adjacent to the Lincoln Memorial, you could see the families coming in with their blankets, and kids all bundled up. They were going to wait there for hours in the cold to be part of that historic event."

