Donald Glover Debuts at No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

9:50 AM 5/12/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

The actor also known as musician Childish Gambino debuts on the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

The May 16-dated Top Actors chart on The Hollywood Reporter features not just the first week on the ranking for Donald Glover – it’s also his first appearance at No. 1.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 8.

Glover debuts at No. 1 following his appearance hosting Saturday Night Live on May 5, which was closely followed by the release of his new song, “This Is America,” under the moniker Childish Gambino

Meanwhile, Zendaya follows Glover at No. 2 (rising six spots from No. 8), with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Hamill and Robert Downey Jr. rounding out the top five.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 16), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.

  • 10. Will Smith

    Last week: 1

  • 9. Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Last week: 6

  • 8. Priyanka Chopra

    Last week: 4

  • 7. Cole Sprouse

    Last week: 3

    Though he drops 3-7 on the chart after losing 45 percent in overall social engagement, the Riverdale star nonetheless scored the most-favorited tweet by an actor in the tracking week: a post in which he joked, “It’s all fun and games until Carrie Underwood digs her keys into the side of your pretty little, souped-up four-wheel drive,” referring Underwood’s song “Before He Cheats.” The tweet racked up 541,000 favorites and was retweeted 124,000 times.

  • 6. Roseanne Barr

    Last week: 16

  • 5. Robert Downey Jr.

    Last week: 15

  • 4. Mark Hamill

    Last week: 17

  • 3. Ryan Reynolds

    Last week: 11

    “Showtime, Mama,” Reynolds wrote on Facebook May 3 in the caption of a video promoting Celine Dion’s song for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, “Ashes.” It was the most-shared post on Facebook by an actor in the tracking week (217,000) and earned 32,000 comments amid, as of May 11, over 10 million video views.

  • 2. Zendaya

    Last week: 8

  • 1. Donald Glover

    Last week: -

    Glover’s 1,426 percent leap in Twitter mentions stems not just from his debut hosting gig on Saturday Night Live on May 5 – he also released new music under his moniker Childish Gambino, “This Is America,” with its much-discussed music video arriving during the SNL broadcast.

