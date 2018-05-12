Donald Glover Debuts at No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

The May 16-dated Top Actors chart on The Hollywood Reporter features not just the first week on the ranking for Donald Glover – it’s also his first appearance at No. 1.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 8.

Glover debuts at No. 1 following his appearance hosting Saturday Night Live on May 5, which was closely followed by the release of his new song, “This Is America,” under the moniker Childish Gambino

Meanwhile, Zendaya follows Glover at No. 2 (rising six spots from No. 8), with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Hamill and Robert Downey Jr. rounding out the top five.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 16), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.