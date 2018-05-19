Donald Glover Retains Top Actors Social Media Ranking for Second Week

As more listeners discover his new song as Childish Gambino, “This Is America,” on YouTube, Donald Glover holds the top spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated May 23 ahead of the impending release of the new Star Wars universe flick Solo.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 15.

Glover leads another actor with a new film to promote: Ryan Reynolds, who moves 3-2 the week of release for Deadpool 2.

Eugenio Derbez and Deepika Padukone additionally re-enter the chart’s top 10 at Nos. 5 and 7, respectively, while Tom Ellis debuts at No. 7.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 23), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.