Donald Glover Retains Top Actors Social Media Ranking for Second Week
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
As more listeners discover his new song as Childish Gambino, “This Is America,” on YouTube, Donald Glover holds the top spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated May 23 ahead of the impending release of the new Star Wars universe flick Solo.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 15.
Glover leads another actor with a new film to promote: Ryan Reynolds, who moves 3-2 the week of release for Deadpool 2.
Eugenio Derbez and Deepika Padukone additionally re-enter the chart’s top 10 at Nos. 5 and 7, respectively, while Tom Ellis debuts at No. 7.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 23), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Cole Sprouse
Last week: 7
-
9. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 9
-
8. Zendaya
Last week: 2
-
7. Deepika Padukone
Last week: -
For the first time since early March, Padukone makes Top Actors (and hits the top 10 for the first time since February). She snagged a 661 percent gain in all chart metrics, assisted chiefly by 1.2 million Facebook post likes; she posted multiple photos from her time at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France.
-
6. Tom Ellis
Last week: -
The Lucifer star expressed his disappointment that the FOX show had been canceled after three seasons, tweeting May 11 that he was “gutted.” He’s since contributed his voice to the effort to save the show from cancellation, scoring 724,000 Twitter likes (up 3,325 percent).
-
5. Eugenio Derbez
Last week: 15
-
4. Will Smith
Last week: 10
-
3. Mark Hamill
Last week: 4
-
2. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: 3
Reynolds reaches a new peak on the Top Actors chart (his previous peak, No. 3, came on the previous, May 16-dated ranking) thanks to a 69 percent boost in new Twitter followers (143,000) and 194,000 retweets (up 25 percent). His most-retweeted post was a May 10 video promoting the film that featured David Beckham.
-
1. Donald Glover
Last week: 1