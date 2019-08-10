Where Drake, Justin Bieber and More Stars Go to Buy (and Clean) Their Custom Sneakers

Project Blitz (comprised of a team of eight) owner Andre Ljustina — or as he likes to call himself on Instagram, “Croatian Style” — finds coveted shoes from Air Jordans to Louis Vuitton for “all budgets, under $100 to $250,000,” he says. His ability to forecast popular releases ensures hot merch is well stocked before the rush. “It’s about forecasting and being the point guard, being Magic Johnson, being able to see up the court so you can slam dunk later,” he tells THR. Retired players Mark McGwire and Scottie Pippen, A.J. from the Backstreet Boys, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott and Drake (who calls his place “sacred”) are clients.

His favorite style is the Nike Dunk SB Low Paris, which originally debuted in the early 2000s for $150, but now he retails for $25,000 with fewer than eight in stock. He tells THR this shoe “changed the game, made me leave school, made me decide that this is my route. When they were released to the public in Paris I scrounge up about $30K, buying up every pair out there for $800-$900 each, which was unheard of at the time.”

He says he has a responsibility to tell the story of his transcendence in the industry to inspire the younger generation to look at the world of sneakers as a lifestyle, not just a shoe. “If I'm able to inspire just a couple more at a time to find their own walk, find their own life, find their own inspiration, find their own identity, that for me is what makes everything more fulfilling,” he says.

A La Brea brick-and-mortar debuts in October and the brand Blitz will soon launch an upcoming project with The RealReal.

Contact: via Instagram @projectblitz or web projectblitz.com

