The Cast of 'Never Been Kissed,' Then and Now

Desperate to publish an important piece of news and appease her editor-in-chief, Josie Geller undergoes her own undercover investigation of a place many are reluctant to revisit: high school.

It's been nearly 20 years since director Raja Gosnell brought the story of the self-conscious and romantically inexperienced copy editor of The Chicago Sun-Times to the big screen. In that time, the film's cast has had many successes in their careers in a wide variety of roles: Some of the rom-com's stars went on to win Oscars, and some went on to play bloodthirsty real estate agents.

Never Been Kissed grossed nearly double its production budget, raking in more than $98.6 million domestically (adjusted for inflation) after first hitting theaters April 9, 1999. The film went on to receive recognition from a number of awards shows, including the Teen Choice Awards and the MTV Movie Awards.

To celebrate the film's 20th anniversary,The Hollywood Reporter looks at what the original cast has been doing since the '90s.