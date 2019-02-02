Dwayne Johnson Keeps Top Actors Social Media Ranking Lead, Terry Crews Rises to No. 2

Dwayne Johnson retains his lead on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart in dominant fashion, snagging the top five posts by an actor toward the list dated Feb. 6.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 29.

Johnson leads the latest list over Terry Crews and Will Smith, who vault 11-2 and 5-3, respectively, followed by George Takei and Alyssa Milano in the top five.

Beyond Crews, Gabrielle Union is the other actor to re-enter the top 10, rising 15-9.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Feb. 6), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.