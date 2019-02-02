Dwayne Johnson Keeps Top Actors Social Media Ranking Lead, Terry Crews Rises to No. 2
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Dwayne Johnson retains his lead on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart in dominant fashion, snagging the top five posts by an actor toward the list dated Feb. 6.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 29.
Johnson leads the latest list over Terry Crews and Will Smith, who vault 11-2 and 5-3, respectively, followed by George Takei and Alyssa Milano in the top five.
Beyond Crews, Gabrielle Union is the other actor to re-enter the top 10, rising 15-9.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Feb. 6), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 3
9. Gabrielle Union
Last week: 15
In all, Union raked up 3.3 million favorites and 68,000 new followers on Instagram, continuing a trend of her recent most-engaged-with posts being those of her daughter Kaavia with a Jan. 26 upload that earned 734,000 favorites.
8. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 5
7. Tommy Chong
Last week: 9
6. Kevin Hart
Last week: 2
5. Alyssa Milano
Last week: 6
4. George Takei
Last week: 7
3. Will Smith
Last week: 5
2. Terry Crews
Last week: 11
A Twitter exchange between Crews and comedian D.L. Hughley, in which the actor responded to Hughley’s analysis of Crews going public about being sexually assaulted, landed him 892,000 Twitter favorites (up 195 percent) and 144,000 retweets (up 256 percent), along with being mentioned 52,000 times on the website.
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1
Johnson’s Instagram engagement was once again a huge get for the actor, as he scored 26.2 million favorites and 128,000 comments on the service, the former a boost of 37 percent. Among his greatest hits: a still from the upcoming The Fast and the Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, scheduled for release Aug. 2.