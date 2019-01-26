Dwayne Johnson Retakes Top Actors Social Media Ranking for First Time Since May

Following a dry spell that stretched all the way back to May 2018, Dwayne Johnson is back on top The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, ruling the ranking dated Jan. 30.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 22.

Johnson launches to No. 1 over Kevin Hart, who falls to No. 2. Priyanka Chopra, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Will Smith, meanwhile, round out the top five.

Johnson isn’t the only re-entry in the top 10, as Alyssa Milano (No. 6), Chris Evans (No. 8) and Zendaya (No. 10) also return to the chart’s highest reaches.

See the top 10 below