Dwayne Johnson Retakes Top Actors Social Media Ranking for First Time Since May
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Following a dry spell that stretched all the way back to May 2018, Dwayne Johnson is back on top The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, ruling the ranking dated Jan. 30.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 22.
Johnson launches to No. 1 over Kevin Hart, who falls to No. 2. Priyanka Chopra, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Will Smith, meanwhile, round out the top five.
Johnson isn’t the only re-entry in the top 10, as Alyssa Milano (No. 6), Chris Evans (No. 8) and Zendaya (No. 10) also return to the chart’s highest reaches.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Jan. 30), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Zendaya
Last week: 18
-
9. Tommy Chong
Last week; 9
-
8. Chris Evans
Last week: 14
Evans vaulted 56 percent in Twitter mentions, earning 1.4 million in all. His top tweet quote-tweeted a post showing off Cardi B’s video about the U.S. government shutdown, writing, “I love this.”
-
7. George Takei
Last week: 5
-
6. Alyssa Milano
Last week: 19
-
5. Will Smith
Last week: 2
-
4. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 3
-
3. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 4
"With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past 10 years of my life, like probably all of you,” Chopra wrote in a Jan. 18 Instagram post that ended up becoming the third-biggest post by an actor in the tracking week. She went on to discuss her former hair color, her new husband and “how I see the world.”
-
2. Kevin Hart
Last week; 1
-
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: -
A Jan. 17 Instagram video showing Johnson’s strenuous gym routine was the week’s most-engaged-with post by an actor, snagging 2.6 million favorites. It was more than enough to help Johnson back to No. 1 on Top Actors, his first week atop the list since May 2018.