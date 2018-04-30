Dwayne Johnson Returns to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking
The actor rules the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for a 31st week.
After four weeks away from the top spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, Dwayne Johnson returns to the summit on the list dated May 2.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms and weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 24.
Johnson, who had spent two weeks at No. 2, one at No. 3 and one at No. 12 during his respite from No. 1 on the chart, leads Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Chong and Zendaya on the latest ranking.
Meanwhile, the previous No. 1, Chris Evans, fell to No. 8
See the top 10 below (for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 2), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: -
-
9. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 10
-
8. Chris Evans
Last week: 1
-
7. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: 22
-
6. Mark Hamill
Last week: 5
-
5. Zendaya
Last week: 2
-
4. Tommy Chong
Last week: 6
-
3. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 4
Iron Man rung in the release of Avengers: Infinity War by posting from its Hollywood premiere, racking up 576,000 post likes and 44,000 comments on Facebook (the latter a boost of 172 percent) in the process.
-
2. Will Smith
Last week: 8
-
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 3
Johnson spends his chart-record 31st week at No. 1 thanks to 1.8 million Facebook post likes (up 390 percent), while celebrating the birth of his daughter Tiana, posting a photo with the newborn on April 23.