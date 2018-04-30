Dwayne Johnson Returns to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

After four weeks away from the top spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, Dwayne Johnson returns to the summit on the list dated May 2.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms and weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 24.

Johnson, who had spent two weeks at No. 2, one at No. 3 and one at No. 12 during his respite from No. 1 on the chart, leads Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Chong and Zendaya on the latest ranking.

Meanwhile, the previous No. 1, Chris Evans, fell to No. 8

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.