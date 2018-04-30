Dwayne Johnson Returns to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

8:46 AM 4/30/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

The actor rules the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for a 31st week.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

After four weeks away from the top spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, Dwayne Johnson returns to the summit on the list dated May 2.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms and weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 24.

Johnson, who had spent two weeks at No. 2, one at No. 3 and one at No. 12 during his respite from No. 1 on the chart, leads Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Chong and Zendaya on the latest ranking.

Meanwhile, the previous No. 1, Chris Evans, fell to No. 8

See the top 10 below (for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 2), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.

  • 10. Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

    Last week: -

  • 9. Priyanka Chopra

    Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

    Last week: 10

  • 8. Chris Evans

    Noam Galai/Getty Images

    Last week: 1

  • 7. Ryan Reynolds

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Last week: 22

  • 6. Mark Hamill

    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

    Last week: 5

  • 5. Zendaya

    Karwai Tang/WireImage

    Last week: 2

  • 4. Tommy Chong

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Last week: 6

  • 3. Robert Downey Jr.

    Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    Last week: 4

    Iron Man rung in the release of Avengers: Infinity War by posting from its Hollywood premiere, racking up 576,000 post likes and 44,000 comments on Facebook (the latter a boost of 172 percent) in the process.

  • 2. Will Smith

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Last week: 8

  • 1. Dwayne Johnson

    Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

    Last week: 3

    Johnson spends his chart-record 31st week at No. 1 thanks to 1.8 million Facebook post likes (up 390 percent), while celebrating the birth of his daughter Tiana, posting a photo with the newborn on April 23.

