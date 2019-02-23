Dwayne Johnson Snags Fifth Straight Week at No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking, Jennifer Lopez Rises to No. 3

Make that five straight weeks at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for Dwayne Johnson, who rules the tally dated Feb. 27.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 19.

Johnson’s streak at No. 1 is the longest for the actor since he spent nine consecutive frames atop the chart from December 2017 to January 2018.

Two women follow Johnson on the list, with Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez coming in at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Feb. 27), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.