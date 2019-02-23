Dwayne Johnson Snags Fifth Straight Week at No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking, Jennifer Lopez Rises to No. 3
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Make that five straight weeks at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for Dwayne Johnson, who rules the tally dated Feb. 27.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 19.
Johnson’s streak at No. 1 is the longest for the actor since he spent nine consecutive frames atop the chart from December 2017 to January 2018.
Two women follow Johnson on the list, with Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez coming in at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Feb. 27), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Gabrielle Union
Last week: 6
9. Terry Crews
Last week: 16
8. Alyssa Milano
Last week: 22
Milano breaks back into the top 10 of Top Actors after two weeks away following her latest tweets criticizing President Donald Trump, led by a Feb. 15 post blasting the president’s decision to declare a national emergency for border wall funding. The actor was up 31 percent in Twitter likes and 60 percent in mentions on the service.
7. George Takei
Last week: 7
6. Kevin Hart
Last week: 4
5. Will Smith
Last week: 2
4. Jussie Smollett
Last week: -
Smollett was mentioned 172,000 times on Twitter in a 2,386 percent boost that came after the investigation in the actor/singer’s Chicago assault case shifted. The Empire star was arrested on Feb. 21 on a disorderly conduct charge for allegedly filing a false police report.
3. Jennifer Lopez
Last week: 5
Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez scored the singer/actor 1.5 million favorites toward her overall total of 6.2 million. Her No. 3 ranking is her best since on Top Actors since she hit No. 2 in March 2018.
2. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 3
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1