Editors on '1917,' 'Bombshell' and 'Marriage Story' Reveal How They Created Conflict

"I got the script with a cover letter from Sam Mendes saying the film must appear to be one shot, and he basically prepped me beforehand by saying, 'You'll laugh when you read the cover letter,' " says editor Lee Smith. "And I did. I laughed. Then I read the script. I loved it."

Smith (an Oscar winner for Dunkirk) had teamed with the director on his last James Bond film, Spectre, which opened with a Day of the Dead-set sequence that was also shot to appear as one continuous take. But while there were some lessons Smith learned that he carried with him into 1917, Mendes' ambitious World War I drama was an entirely different challenge that changed the editing process as Smith knew it.

1917, which hits theaters Dec. 25, was filmed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins on location around the U.K., but Smith worked from his edit bay in London. "Sam wanted me to watch the dailies in 4K on a large screen, basically because they were watching the film on monitors," the editor says, explaining that the scenes were filmed in chronological order, and shots were immediately selected and edited to ensure that each new take would join seamlessly with the last. Mendes would have his select takes, Smith would have his, and together they would compare notes. "A lot of the time what I liked and what Sam liked would line up," Smith says. "It was really essential that we were picking the right take and in a much more detailed way than you would on a conventional film. All the takes ended slightly differently, so if you picked the wrong take it could be very problematic moving forward. So, there was a lot of pressure."

At the same time, he also had to make creative decisions since the story required the sense of a ticking clock as the protagonists raced to deliver a message that would prevent thousands of British soldiers from marching into a trap set by the Germans. "You're just always looking at the pace and rhythms of the takes so that everything would flow and keep your interest," Smith says, adding that production did as many as 39 takes of a given shot — the longest being roughly eight and a half minutes.

Smith notes that sound work also started early. "The film had to be finished basically as it was being shot," he says. "There's no traditional postproduction. We were doing very elaborate sound work. I also had four compositors madly erasing cranes and camera platforms — erasing all the things that would distract you from watching the film — so that we could get something that was very watchable very quickly."

The editing team also quickly had to send selected shots to VFX house MPC, which was working on joining the shots with digital techniques (such as blending and adjusting lineups and speed) in addition to tasks such as background replacement. While there was some maneuverability, Smith says that the workflow effectively meant there was no going back — and therefore when production wrapped, the edit was finished.