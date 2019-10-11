From Elizabeth Warren to Joe Biden: How the Presidential Candidate Tax Plans Impact Hollywood

Yang's signature proposal — his $1,000-a-month Freedom Dividend to every American over 18 — may sound pretty radical, but he may not be all that bad a president for Hollywood. "Andrew Yang at his heart is a businessman, and he's unlikely to be as aggressive [in taxing wealth] as some others," speculates Klowden. Agrees Thornberg, "The basic idea of doing away with all these other social support programs — food stamps, welfare — and everybody gets a check every goddamn month, it streamlines all sorts of things." Still, Yang will have to find a way to pay for all those thousand-dollar checks. He says the money will come from levying a European-style 10 percent value-added tax, eliminating the Social Security cap, taxing financial transactions and lowering capital gains and carried interest tax rates (which would instead be taxed as ordinary income).

