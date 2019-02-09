Ellen DeGeneres Debuts at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart features a debut at No. 1 for the second week in a row, as Ellen DeGeneres starts atop the ranking dated Feb. 13.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 5.
DeGeneres bows at No. 1 following the Feb. 6 lead of Today host Savannah Guthrie.
Andy Cohen reaches a new peak of No. 2 on the chart, below DeGeneres, while the list’s top re-entry is Trevor Noah at No. 5.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: -
9. Jake Tapper
Last week: -
8. Mike Rowe
Last week: -
7. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: -
6. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 4
5. Trevor Noah
Last week: -
4. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: 3
3. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 2
2. Andy Cohen
Last week: 7
Cohen leaps to No. 2, a new high for him on the chart, following the birth of his son Benjamin. He announced the birth with a Feb. 4 Instagram post, which scored 1.1 million favorites, showing him with the newborn.
1. Ellen DeGeneres
Last week: -
DeGeneres makes her Top TV Personalities debut at No. 1, racking up 13.5 million Instagram favorites, 766,000 Facebook post likes and 345,000 Twitter likes. Among her many posts, DeGeneres wished a happy birthday to her wife, Portia de Rossi, who turned 46 on Jan. 31. “As a birthday gift, you can follow her on Instagram,” she wrote.