Ellen DeGeneres Debuts at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart features a debut at No. 1 for the second week in a row, as Ellen DeGeneres starts atop the ranking dated Feb. 13.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 5.

DeGeneres bows at No. 1 following the Feb. 6 lead of Today host Savannah Guthrie.

Andy Cohen reaches a new peak of No. 2 on the chart, below DeGeneres, while the list’s top re-entry is Trevor Noah at No. 5.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.