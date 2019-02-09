Ellen DeGeneres Debuts at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

6:55 AM 2/9/2019

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Photofest

The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart features a debut at No. 1 for the second week in a row, as Ellen DeGeneres starts atop the ranking dated Feb. 13.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 5.

DeGeneres bows at No. 1 following the Feb. 6 lead of Today host Savannah Guthrie.

Andy Cohen reaches a new peak of No. 2 on the chart, below DeGeneres, while the list’s top re-entry is Trevor Noah at No. 5.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Jimmy Fallon

    Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

    Last week: -

  • 9. Jake Tapper

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Last week: -

  • 8. Mike Rowe

    Getty Images

    Last week: -

  • 7. Gordon Ramsay

    Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

    Last week: -

  • 6. Lawrence O'Donnell

    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

    Last week: 4

  • 5. Trevor Noah

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Last week: -

  • 4. Jonathan Van Ness

    Tibrina Hobson/Getty

    Last week: 3

  • 3. Mike Huckabee

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Last week: 2

  • 2. Andy Cohen

    Getty Images

    Last week: 7

    Cohen leaps to No. 2, a new high for him on the chart, following the birth of his son Benjamin. He announced the birth with a Feb. 4 Instagram post, which scored 1.1 million favorites, showing him with the newborn.

  • 1. Ellen DeGeneres

    Todd Williamson/Getty Images

    Last week: -

    DeGeneres makes her Top TV Personalities debut at No. 1, racking up 13.5 million Instagram favorites, 766,000 Facebook post likes and 345,000 Twitter likes. Among her many posts, DeGeneres wished a happy birthday to her wife, Portia de Rossi, who turned 46 on Jan. 31. “As a birthday gift, you can follow her on Instagram,” she wrote.