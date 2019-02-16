Ellen DeGeneres Holds Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking Lead for Second Week

A week after Ellen DeGeneres ruled The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for the first time, she showed she’s a force to be reckoned with on the list going forward, leading the Feb. 20-dated tally as well.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 12.

DeGeneres leads James Corden, who re-enters the chart at No. 2, and Jimmy Fallon, who flies 10-3.

Corden and Tyra Banks, who re-enters at No. 9, are the ranking’s two returns for the week.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.