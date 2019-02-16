Ellen DeGeneres Holds Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking Lead for Second Week

6:55 AM 2/16/2019

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

A week after Ellen DeGeneres ruled The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for the first time, she showed she’s a force to be reckoned with on the list going forward, leading the Feb. 20-dated tally as well.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 12.

DeGeneres leads James Corden, who re-enters the chart at No. 2, and Jimmy Fallon, who flies 10-3.

Corden and Tyra Banks, who re-enters at No. 9, are the ranking’s two returns for the week.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Jonathan Van Ness

    Last week: 4

  • 9. Tyra Banks

    Last week: -

    Banks scores a 79 percent boost in all social engagement, mainly surrounding her posts during the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. Her top photo on Instagram showed off Miley Cyrus’ red carpet look, while her best-performing tweet featured K-pop group BTS.

  • 8. Trevor Noah

    Last week: 5

  • 7. Jake Tapper

    Last week: 9

  • 6. Mike Rowe

    Last week: 8

  • 5. Andy Cohen

    Last week: 2

  • 4. Mike Huckabee

    Last week: 3

  • 3. Jimmy Fallon

    Last week: 10

  • 2. James Corden

    Last week: -

    The CBS late night host’s repost of a Now This video of U.S. Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez showing “just how f*cked campaign finance laws are,” as its caption noted, was favorited 1.1 million times and retweeted an additional 553,000 times.

  • 1. Ellen DeGeneres

    Last week: 1