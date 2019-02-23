Ellen DeGeneres’ Kim Kardashian/Kenny G Valentine’s Day Edit Earns Her No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Chart
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Ellen DeGeneres holds No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a third straight week, while Jimmy Fallon moves up to No. 2 on the Feb. 27-dated list.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 19.
Behind DeGeneres and Fallon, Andy Cohen vaults 5-3, with Mike Huckabee and Mike Rowe rounding out the top five.
Tamera Mowry additionally returns to the chart for the first time since April 2018, re-entering at No. 7.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Chris Hayes
Last week: -
9. Jake Tapper
Last week: 7
8. Trevor Noah
Last week: 8
7. Tamera Mowry
Last week: -
6. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: 10
5. Mike Rowe
Last week: 6
4. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 4
3. Andy Cohen
Last week: 5
Cohen scores a 45 percent bump in Instagram favorites (1.9 million in all) after sharing a photo of the cover of People that features him with his newborn son Benjamin, who was born on Feb. 4. He’s since shared additional pictures of the newborn on his account.
2. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 3
1. Ellen DeGeneres
Last week: 1
DeGeneres scored the top post by a TV personality in the tracking week by lampooning Kanye West’s Valentine’s Day surprise for wife Kim Kardashian in which he snagged a private performance from Kenny G amid dozens of roses. The TV host/comedian’s contribution? To Photoshop her head in place of each of the rose bulbs. “I was so flattered to be part of this magical moment,” she captioned the post, which earned 1.3 million favorites.