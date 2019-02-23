Ellen DeGeneres’ Kim Kardashian/Kenny G Valentine’s Day Edit Earns Her No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Chart

Ellen DeGeneres holds No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a third straight week, while Jimmy Fallon moves up to No. 2 on the Feb. 27-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 19.

Behind DeGeneres and Fallon, Andy Cohen vaults 5-3, with Mike Huckabee and Mike Rowe rounding out the top five.

Tamera Mowry additionally returns to the chart for the first time since April 2018, re-entering at No. 7.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.