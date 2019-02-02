Late-Night Lately: Kimmel's Tidying, Ellen Page's Emotional Speech, Hosts Mock Roger Stone
This week: Jimmy Kimmel invited Tidying Up guru Marie Kondo to help him clean his office, though he was nervous about the prospect of the Netflix star "destroying my things." The hosts had a field day with Roger STone's arrest. And a "fired up" Ellen Page slammed the Trump administration for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric during an emotional interview with Colbert this week, just a few days after the attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett. "If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves and people are going to be beaten on the street."
Kimmel's Office Gets a Makeover from Tidying Guru Marie Kondo
Jimmy Kimmel hopped on board the KonMari train on Tuesday night when he invited tidying guru Marie Kondo to help him clean his office.
Kondo, the star of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and the author of four books on organization, including The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, was greeted by the late-night host announcing, "Can I be very honest with you? I had a nightmare about this; I woke up upset because I dreamed you came into my office and started destroying my things."
Kondo's translator also told Kimmel that the rumor that Kondo said people should have just "30 books" isn't true. "I don't know where that rumor came from, it's a complete misconception," the translator said.
During the exercise, Kimmel found many surprising items, such as a yellow pages phone book, a wiffle bat signed by Magic Johnson, a pair of pants that Kimmel had lost, a sculpture of his grandfather's head and an emergency ladder "in case we need to escape," said the host.
After everything had been combed through and carefully decided upon, Kimmel's initial worries were long gone, and he said to Kondo and her translator, "I feel more stable emotionally now."
Ellen Page Slams Trump Administration for Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric
A "fired up" Ellen Page slammed the Trump administration for its anti-LGBTQ policies and rhetoric during an emotional interview on The Late Show on Thursday.
Touching upon the Tuesday attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett in what Chicago police are calling a possible hate crime, Page focused her ire on Pence, the former governor of Indiana, for his ultra-conservative views on same-sex marriage and conversion therapy. "It feels impossible not to feel this way right now with the president and the Vice President Mike Pence, who wishes I could not be married, let’s just be clear," she said. "The vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in conversion therapy, he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana."
Page then suggested that you could "connect the dots" between the policies and rhetoric of people in power and the attack on Smollett and other minorities and marginalized people.
"If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves and people are going to be beaten on the street,” a visibly angry Page said.
She added: “I am lucky to have this time and the privilege to say this. This needs to fucking stop.”
Hosts Tackle Roger Stone's Arrest
Late-night hosts on Monday tackled the news that Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested and charged with lying about his association with Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid.
Trevor Noah joked that Stone looked how Vice President Mike Pence would look after a drink. He explained that the big question in Mueller's investigation is whether or not Trump coordinated with WikiLeaks to release Clinton's hacked emails.
"In his indictment, Mueller says that Roger Stone was directed to contact WikiLeaks by someone in the Trump campaign. Now was that someone Donald Trump? We don’t know. But if it wasn't Trump you would expect his people to come out and say so, but instead they are avoiding the question like it’s a French poetry reading," Noah joked.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert took things up a notch with a parody video of Cops. In the spoof, a cop details Stone's arrest. "We’re here to arrest Roger Stone. He’s easy to spot because he dresses like a Dick Tracy villain. He also has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, and I believe, a Henry Kissinger tramp stamp," he says. "I’m actually pretty excited we’re arresting him because I picked him for my collusion fantasy league. I’ve got Stone, Jared and Gary Busey — he’s a wild card but it could pay off big."
Colbert also addressed Stone's arrest in his monologue.
"There's speculation that the FBI's true target was not Mr. Stone himself, but his electronic devices. Yes, they went after everything. His computers, his phones, the umbrella he uses to defeat Batman," he joked as a photo of Stone in a top hat appeared.
"As he left, Stone did a fond farewell by doing his best impression of Richard Nixon," said Colbert as he showed a clip of Stone with his hands in the air at the press conference. "Ah yes, impersonating Rich Nixon, the universal sign for 'I'm Innocent.'
Over on Late Night, host Seth Meyers joked, "Remember, Trump brags that he only hires the best people, calls the Russia investigation a hoax, calls CNN fake news and his government shutdown left FBI agents without pay. So it was especially ironic when one of Trump’s closest associates was arrested by unpaid FBI agents working for the special counsel in the Russia investigation and the whole thing was caught on tape by CNN."
He added, "The only way that could have been more humiliating for Trump is if Robert Mueller celebrated by eating a Happy Meal at McDonald's on a date with Stormy Daniels."
Jimmy Fallon noted that Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back. "If you think that's bad, check out the tattoo Trump just got," he said, showing a Photoshopped image of Trump with a Vladimir Putin back tattoo.
Jimmy Kimmel announced that "another witch has been hunted in collusia-palooza" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The host shared a number of clips in which Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Stone's arrest "has nothing" to do with Trump. "OK, so the only thing we know for sure is that this has something to do with the president," concluded Kimmel.
Colbert Shares Fake Emotionally Manipulative Super Bowl Ad
On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert presented the "world premiere of one ad that is going all-in on emotional manipulation" in light of the Super Bowl.
"Super Bowl commercials are not afraid to pull on the nation's heartstrings to move products — like the ones where soldiers come home to their families or a baby born without legs goes on to become a gold medalist," said Colbert.
So he presents his own. The fake ad opened with an American flag blowing in the wind. "America. It's the place we call home. Where we live our lives and we're all on the same team," began a voiceover.
The ad then showed a soldier reuniting with his young children. "Get this, the soldier is a dog," said the narrator.
Also, the dog's best friend is a wheelchair-bound penguin. "Are you crying yet? Well, strap in," said the narrator before he introduced a woman who has put one bean in a jar every day since her husband died in the war.
"At the end of the day, the fabric that binds us is napkins," the narrator concluded. "Didn't know this commercial was for napkins? Well, it was."
Tracy Morgan Debuts Trailer for Fake Lou Bega Biopic
Tracy Morgan debuted a trailer for a fake biopic about "Mambo No. 5" singer Lou Bega on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Set in 1993, Bega (Morgan) was first seen getting dressed. Bega's miner father appeared behind him and told him that he needed to get to work in the paprika mines "like your daddy."
"I'm not working in the paprika mines, pop," declared Bega. "My dream is to be a mambo star."
Bega was later seen in a recording studio, where he struggled to write the lyrics to the hit song. A woman named Monica showed up in the recording booth, which inspired him to include her name in the song. Another woman made him guess her identity and he asked if she was Erica or Pamela, and that continues until the producer (Kimmel) says: "All right, kid. Let's see what you got."
"Ladies and gentlemen, this song is called 'Mambo No. 1," said Bega before the producer said he "hated it."
After trying Mambo's number 2 through 4, he took a shot at performing "Mambo No. 5."
Late-Night Lineup: February 3-9
Sunday, February 3
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Colbert is airing a special "Super Bowl Edition" after the game on Sunday with fellow late-night host Conan O’Brien, along with James Taylor and "surprise special appearances."
Monday, February 4
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Netflix phenomenon and best-selling tidying author Marie Kondo continues to make her late-night rounds at CBS.
Tuesday, February 5
State of the Union: The now-rescheduled event will be followed by live editions of NBC's Late Night, Comedy Central's Daily Show and CBS' Late Show.