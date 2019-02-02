Late-Night Lately: Kimmel's Tidying, Ellen Page's Emotional Speech, Hosts Mock Roger Stone

Late-night hosts on Monday tackled the news that Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested and charged with lying about his association with Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid.

Trevor Noah joked that Stone looked how Vice President Mike Pence would look after a drink. He explained that the big question in Mueller's investigation is whether or not Trump coordinated with WikiLeaks to release Clinton's hacked emails.

"In his indictment, Mueller says that Roger Stone was directed to contact WikiLeaks by someone in the Trump campaign. Now was that someone Donald Trump? We don’t know. But if it wasn't Trump you would expect his people to come out and say so, but instead they are avoiding the question like it’s a French poetry reading," Noah joked.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert took things up a notch with a parody video of Cops. In the spoof, a cop details Stone's arrest. "We’re here to arrest Roger Stone. He’s easy to spot because he dresses like a Dick Tracy villain. He also has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, and I believe, a Henry Kissinger tramp stamp," he says. "I’m actually pretty excited we’re arresting him because I picked him for my collusion fantasy league. I’ve got Stone, Jared and Gary Busey — he’s a wild card but it could pay off big."

Colbert also addressed Stone's arrest in his monologue.

"There's speculation that the FBI's true target was not Mr. Stone himself, but his electronic devices. Yes, they went after everything. His computers, his phones, the umbrella he uses to defeat Batman," he joked as a photo of Stone in a top hat appeared.

"As he left, Stone did a fond farewell by doing his best impression of Richard Nixon," said Colbert as he showed a clip of Stone with his hands in the air at the press conference. "Ah yes, impersonating Rich Nixon, the universal sign for 'I'm Innocent.'

Over on Late Night, host Seth Meyers joked, "Remember, Trump brags that he only hires the best people, calls the Russia investigation a hoax, calls CNN fake news and his government shutdown left FBI agents without pay. So it was especially ironic when one of Trump’s closest associates was arrested by unpaid FBI agents working for the special counsel in the Russia investigation and the whole thing was caught on tape by CNN."

He added, "The only way that could have been more humiliating for Trump is if Robert Mueller celebrated by eating a Happy Meal at McDonald's on a date with Stormy Daniels."

Jimmy Fallon noted that Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back. "If you think that's bad, check out the tattoo Trump just got," he said, showing a Photoshopped image of Trump with a Vladimir Putin back tattoo.

Jimmy Kimmel announced that "another witch has been hunted in collusia-palooza" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The host shared a number of clips in which Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Stone's arrest "has nothing" to do with Trump. "OK, so the only thing we know for sure is that this has something to do with the president," concluded Kimmel.