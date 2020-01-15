Emilia Clarke, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ink Beauty Deals

New Year, new beauty. Cosmetics companies are turning to Hollywood to help them kick off 2020 with a host of new products and campaigns. Clinique named Emilia Clarke its first-ever brand ambassador, Becca Cosmetics debuted Barbie Ferreira as its first and Hourglass Cosmetics announced Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as its inaugural ambassador, all within the past week.

Huntington-Whiteley and Riverdale darling Lili Reinhart, a face of Covergirl, are hosting events in Los Angeles this week to celebrate the latest conscious goods from their respective favored cosmetic companies. Meanwhile, Justine Skye — the singer of "Don't Think About It" and "U Don't Know" — is teaming with The Lip Bar for an island-themed, four-piece collection that is set to be released Thursday.

See the latest news from Hollywood-adored beauty brands.