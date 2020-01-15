Emilia Clarke, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ink Beauty Deals
Barbie Ferreira, Lili Reinhart and Justine Skye have also been tapped to help launch makeup products.
New Year, new beauty. Cosmetics companies are turning to Hollywood to help them kick off 2020 with a host of new products and campaigns. Clinique named Emilia Clarke its first-ever brand ambassador, Becca Cosmetics debuted Barbie Ferreira as its first and Hourglass Cosmetics announced Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as its inaugural ambassador, all within the past week.
Huntington-Whiteley and Riverdale darling Lili Reinhart, a face of Covergirl, are hosting events in Los Angeles this week to celebrate the latest conscious goods from their respective favored cosmetic companies. Meanwhile, Justine Skye — the singer of "Don't Think About It" and "U Don't Know" — is teaming with The Lip Bar for an island-themed, four-piece collection that is set to be released Thursday.
See the latest news from Hollywood-adored beauty brands.
Emilia Clarke x Clinique
The Game of Thrones actress has found her next gig. Clarke is the first-ever ambassador of the American beauty brand, representing its skincare line Clinique iD, which was used by Emma Stone and Regina King at the 2019 Golden Globes. Clarke loves the the BB Gel Hydration Base and Fatigue active cartridge ($39) to revive her glow, writing on Instagram on Wednesday that she's "a little bit tired, as is my skin."
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley x Hourglass Cosmetics
Hourglass on Friday announced Huntington-Whiteley as its first official brand ambassador. She will appear in campaigns and develop a "signature shade" of its Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick this spring."I’ve been a fan of Hourglass for years and had been featuring their products on Rose Inc., both in YouTube tutorials and throughout our content," Huntington-Whiteley said in a statement. "I met Carisa [Janes, the Hourglass founder and CEO] through a mutual friend, and over a two-hour lunch and endless conversation of our shared love for beauty and business, the idea of partnering together was a natural next step."
On Wednesday, the model will help the cruelty-free label unveil its new 22-shade Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($34) with a party at the Sunset Tower Hotel.
Barbie Ferreira x Becca Cosmetics
The Euphoria breakout just became the first-ever ambassador of Becca Cosmetics. The brand, renown for its highlighters, has previously collaborated with Chrissy Teigen and Khloe Kardashian on products. "I like that fantasy of really sparkly things," Ferreira told THR while feting the launch of Becca's Light Shifter Brightening Concealer ($28) on Jan. 8.
Lili Reinhart x Covergirl
After being named a face of Covergirl in October, Reinhart is working with the makeup company to debut its Clean Fresh line with a VIP gathering in L.A. on Thursday. The vegan and cruelty-free products (including the Clean Fresh Skin Milk, $11.99) are formulated without parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, talc and phthalates.
Justine Skye x The Lip Bar
The singer has created a makeup line with The Lip Bar, dubbed Island Gyal to honor Skye's Jamaican roots. Due out Thursday, Skye's collection features a cheek and eye palette, bright blue eyeliner and two nude lip products "reflective of Justine’s signature brown lip look," according to the vegan brand.