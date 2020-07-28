Emmy Nominations: 3 New Drama Series Break Through in Their First Seasons

Thanks to Game of Thrones no longer reigning over the drama nominees, opportunities abound for new series seeking recognition in the major categories. Three freshman dramas — Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Apple TV's The Morning Show and HBO's Euphoria — each received a slew of nods during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards virtual nominations announcement, hosted by Leslie Jones.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.