Emmy Nominations: 3 New Drama Series Break Through in Their First Seasons
'The Mandalorian,' 'The Morning Show' and 'Euphoria' all landed nominations in the major categories for their debut seasons.
Thanks to Game of Thrones no longer reigning over the drama nominees, opportunities abound for new series seeking recognition in the major categories. Three freshman dramas — Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Apple TV's The Morning Show and HBO's Euphoria — each received a slew of nods during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards virtual nominations announcement, hosted by Leslie Jones.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.
-
'Euphoria'
HBO
Euphoria's Zendaya earned a nomination for best actress in a drama series, alongside Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve). The youngest of her nominee group, the actress leads Sam Levinson's teen drama that grapples with sex, drugs and friendship.
-
'The Mandalorian'
Disney+
Disney+'s live-action Star Wars series broke into the Emmys with 15 nominations in total, including best drama series. Written by Jon Favreau and directed by Dave Filoni, the Pedo Pascal-starring series is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years before The Force Awakens.
-
'The Morning Show'
AppleTV+
Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell each earned a best leading actor nomination for the AppleTV+ series.
For Aniston, it's her first Emmy nomination since 2009, when she was honored for her guest role in 30 Rock. As for Carell, its his first Emmy nod since 2011, when he received two nominations for The Office (best lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Michael Scott, best comedy series as a producer).
The star-studded series also earned AppleTV+ its first Globe noms (for drama, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon).