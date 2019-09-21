Emmy Parties 2019: Inside the A-list Events
The Hollywood Reporter staffers were on the scene at all the star-studded parties celebrating TV's biggest night.
Step behind the velvet ropes to see how the stars celebrated TV's biggest night. Hollywood will follow for a full slate of events leading up to the Emmy Awards, though many parties have been cancelled this year, due to the writers vs. agents conflict. As for the Emmy after parties, many of the usual events have been condensed into larger blowout bashes — such as HBO and Warner Media's extravaganza at Pacific Design Center and the Disney-Fox camp's soiree, which includes ABC, FX, National Geographic, Hulu, and Disney TV, at Otium in Downtown. Get an inside look as THR staffers were at the hottest parties alongside the TV's top talent and execs.
-
Mandy Moore, 'Succession' Stars and More at THR and SAG-AFTRA's Nominees Night
Sterling K. Brown, Natasha Lyonne, Joey King and Jared Harris celebrated the awards weekend alongside executives including Amazon's Jennifer Salke and HBO's Casey Bloys.
PARTY: The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's Emmy Nominees Night
PLAYERS: THR cover star Aaron Paul, plus nominees Sterling K. Brown, Natasha Lyonne, Mandy Moore, Joey King, Anna Chlumsky, Carice van Houten, Chris Sullivan, Jared Harris and Patricia Clarkson were among the stars who celebrated their nominations at the party. Clea DuVall, Aaron Paul and Succession stars Nicholas Braun and Sarah Snook also joined in on the festivities, along with some of the industry's top executives, including Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke, Fox 21 Television Studios' Bert Salke, CBS Corp./Showtime Networks' David Nevins, HBO's Casey Bloys, AMC Networks' Josh Sapan and Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe. Charlie Barnett, Sydelle Noel, Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, William Jackson, Our Lady J, Bethany Frankel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Retta, Aldis Hodge, Folake Olowofoyeku and D'Arcy Carden as well as execs including WME's Ari Greenburg, ICM Partners' Chris Silbermann, Paradigm's Sam Gores, Hulu's Craig Erwich, Disney Television Studios' Craig Hunegs, FX Networks' Chuck Saftler, Blumhouse Television's Jeremy Gold and Wheelhouse's Brent Montgomery.
PLACE: Avra Beverly Hills
SERVED: Guests enjoyed the raw bar with gulf shrimp, Littleneck and Cherrystone clams and Maine lobster, while roving servers provided guests with Greek delicacies including grilled Haloumi cheese, tuna tartare, Chilean sea bass skewers and diced honey balsamic salmon for hors d’oeuvres. The dining concluded with almond baklava and Greek yogurt chocolate cheesecake for dessert.
INSIDE DISH:
The third annual event, hosted by THR editorial director Matthew Belloni and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, served as the unofficial launch of Emmy weekend celebrations leading up to Sunday night's ceremony. On the red carpet and inside the party, sponsored by Heineken and Anastasia Beverly Hills, excitement was in the air for this year's hottest shows and performances.
THR cover star Paul, on hand to support his Breaking Bad spinoff movie El Camino, praised The Act as one of his current TV favorites, calling out King for her "absolutely amazing" turn as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Moments later, King popped up on the carpet to embrace and take photos with Paul, revealing she felt "very out of place, but in a good way" to be a part of the Emmy celebration. She added that ahead of Sunday's ceremony, she has a pancake breakfast planned with her family, and she also got some advice from co-star Patricia Arquette: "She said, 'Don't be nervous; it's just like homecoming!' I was like, 'Patricia, it's nothing like homecoming!'"
The Succession stars also proved to be a hot commodity of the evening, greeting fans as 6 foot-7 Braun towered over other guests.
Braun admitted to feeling overwhelmed from the fervent social media response to the show, but he does appreciate the occasional clever "Cousin Gregory" meme in between watching episodes of Bachelor in Paradise.
"I don't watch much TV, but I'm really into [Bachelor in Paradise]," he told THR. "I watch it alone, though, because I go back and rewatch all the time. John Paul Jones is a really special guy."
Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy was spotted among the fans clamoring for the Succession duo, as Lea Michele shared that Nicholas Britell's Emmy-winning theme song is her ringtone.
Brown and wife (and BET's First Wives Club actress) Ryan Michelle Bathe, frequent award show attendees, shared their secret to survival. "Drink water, whenever you can sit down take a little break, and I went a half-size bigger on my dress shoes," said the This Is Us star, who reunited with co-stars Moore, Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Michael Angarano at the party. Brown's on-and-offscreen wives caught up before hitting the red carpet.
Lyonne joked that after the Emmys, she was headed "right to the racetrack to spend money on the horses," while Harris told THR he was excited to meet Fiona Show and Barry's Emmy-nominated Anthony Carrigan, also at Friday's event. "It's fun running into people that you admire and be able to say something briefly; to be a fan and an idiot."
Keegan-Michael Key caught up with When They See Us star Michael K. Williams and Billy Eichner, while Salke chatted with Lyonne and Sullivan. Longtime friends Lyonne and DuVall walked the red carpet holding hands.
Holding court at the bar was WME's Richard Weitz, alongside his brother, style consultant Andrew Weitz, who told THR that in lieu of celebrating at a WME party like in past years, "It's just going to be a chill time this weekend. I'm celebrating here at THR's Emmy party and then seeing the Emmys this weekend." — Kirsten Chuba and Tara Bitran
-
Netflix's Intimate Toast for Nominees at Ted Sarandos' House
Party: Netflix’s Emmy Nominees Toast
Players: Hosts Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant and almost every Netflix star
Location: Sarandos’ Hancock Park home
Served: Passed hors d'oeuvres included chicken sliders, steak kabobs, tomato and mozzarella sticks and croquettes, plus an espresso cart serving up warm coffee drinks and a full bar, with beverages served in frosted white glasses.
Inside Dish: It turns out if you arrive at Ted Sarandos’ house for his intimate Emmys weekend kick-off celebration during his toast, there will be no valets available to park your car. "You’ve arrived at a bad time. I’m sorry," a smiling security guard told THR. That’s because even the valets head up to Sarandos’ sprawling lawn to watch him share kudos with those who got the streaming giant to its 117 nominations this year. (Luckily, Hancock Park has plenty of street parking.) Sarandos’ words of welcome included listing all the shows up for trophies this weekend. When he said "everyone’s still a winner!" at one point, Wanda Sykes was heard saying under her breathe "not me," getting a laugh from those nearby. (Sykes’ Not Normal stand-up special, nomination in the variety special, pre-recorded category, lost to Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool at the creative arts awards the previous weekend.)
Sarandos wrapped up his speech by welcoming actor-singer Ben Platt to the stage. The star performed Joni Mitchell’s "River" for the crowd, a song that’s featured on his new Netflix show The Politician.
Sarandos wrapped up his speech, saying "Please raise a glass to yourselves, everyone around you, for the partnership, for the work and for the lives that you change every day. Cheers!"
After the toast (Sarandos spent the rest of the night chatting with guests, with Netflix execs Cindy Holland and Lisa Nishimura nearby), partygoers returned to their lively conversations, strewn about on Sarandos’ home’s massive lawn, which had been covered in white carpets, with hundreds of candles lighting the space and off-white couches strewn about in every corner.
Stars from all of Netflix's nominated shows could be seen at every corner of the party. In the center, Ava DuVernay was holding court while much of the cast of her When They See Us limited series roamed the event, including Jharrel Jerome, Vera Farmida and Asante Blackk. "Y’all made me cry" a partygoer could be overheard saying to the series’ Ethan Herisse.
Other Netflix nominees roaming the grounds included Jason Bateman, Michael Kelly, Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, Laverne Cox, Marti Noxon and Bodyguard’s Jed Mercurio. At least three of the Fab Five were also in attendance – Tan France, Bobby Burke and Porowaski. And Marie Kondo, with a translator by her side, posed for photos on the off-white couches.
Natasha Lyonne, nominated for her show Russian Doll, chatted with partygoers and the show’s producer-writer Amy Poehler. Her Orange is the New Black co-star Dascha Polanco was nearby.
But you didn’t have to be from a Netflix-nominated show to drop by one of the hottest parties of the night. Patricia Arquette, a double-nominee for Escape at Dannemora and The Act, was cuddled up on a couch while a fellow nominated Patricia – Clarkson, that is – stood two feet away, chatting with Joey King (Clarkson and King are competing in the same category). Jared Harris, nominated for HBO’s Chernobyl, walked hand-in-hand with his wife through the party. And Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk had a little Breaking Bad reunion, posing for photos together.
While Billy on the Street’s Billy Eichner had lost his category (outstanding short form variety series) during the creative arts ceremony the previous weekend, he was in good spirits at the bash, telling THR he’d seen the new film Judy the night before. He admitted he was still thinking about Renee Zellweger’s incandescent performance as Judy Garland. It turns out that, with the sun setting on Emmy season, many eyes are already on the fast-approaching Oscar season. — Rebecca Ford and Scott Feinberg
-
Laura Dern's 'Big Little Lies' Reunion; Stars Line Up for Sugarfish
PARTY: Audi Emmy Party
PLAYERS: Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, Milo Ventimiglia, Jean-Marc Vallee, Brett Gelman, Our Lady J, Rumer Willis, Marti Noxon, Aldis Hodge, J.B. Smoove
PLACE: Sunset Tower
SERVED: Champagne aplenty to accompany passed trays of sliders, spring rolls, garlic fries, cucumber slices with hummus (gotta get those veggies in for the day), and chicken meatballs. Poolside, Sugarfish was catering salmon sashimi and handrolls to guests patient enough to wait in line for a very long time.
Five-time Emmy nominee, Cat Deeley was the first to rush inside the Emmy weekend kick-off party, at 7:31 – one minute after doors opened at the Sunset Tower bash. While admittedly a pit-stop before moving on to other events, Deeley revealed she is delighted to watch this year’s ceremony far, far away from the Microsoft Theatre. "I’m going to have a glass of champagne and watch the dolphins go by," she tells THR of her Sunday plans in Malibu.
Also in a hurry to enter the poolside bash was Laura Dern, who apologized to the press line for rushing inside to take a picture with a fellow guest. That guest happened to be Elizabeth Banks, who could not contain her excitement for season 2 of Shrill. "I actually had a sneak peak of season two and it’s so good, you guys," the exec producer gushed, clapping her hands together excitedly. But that is not why Banks made her way to Sunset Tower this Thursday evening: "I’m here because I have a lot of friends that are up for awards and Audi throws a great party and we’re going to have some drinks and get the week going!"
Inside, Banks and Dern engaged in animated conversation, against the backdrop of the LA skyline. When the two were finished catching up, Dern joined Big Little Lies producer and first-season director Jean-Marc Vallee, who this Sunday is up for an Emmy for limited series Sharp Objects.
A persistent line quickly formed for a photo booth that produced black and white glam shots most people can only dream of, as well as for the Sugarfish sushi bar on the patio, where The Chef Show’s Roy Choi was seen patiently waiting for his handroll.
From audience pleasers like The Cars’ "Just What I Needed" to Justin Bieber’s "Sorry," DJ Alexandra Richards (daughter of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and supermodel Patti Hansen) and Reggie Watts made sure the guests were busting moves throughout the night. LaKeith Stanfield got down to some beats with a female friend, while Property Brother Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan danced to Jamiroquai’s "Canned Heat."
Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger ran up to RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West, demanding a photo with the drag queen, while Dern was able to sneak past the photo booth line for a portrait.
While it seemed most guests were aware of the last-minute venue change for the bash, not everyone had received the memo. "I need a drink," muttered a publicist, who had dropped by Spring Place, only to discover there was no Emmy fete at the private club.
Lead actor nominee, Milo Ventimiglia made a late appearance at the bash that at 9:45 p.m. was still going strong. Asked if he was happy to be nominated, Ventimiglia let out a modest "meh" but displayed a smile that indicated otherwise. He was soon introduced to fellow Emmy nominee Brett Gelman, with whom he chatted long after the compulsory photos were taken. "It looks like people are happy to be out celebrating," remarked Vallee, who was in it for the long haul. According to Banks, there are plenty of reasons to raise a glass to TV: "What I’m really loving is that statistics really improving for women in TV — we’re actually nearing parity when it comes to roles for women. I think that’s really exciting!" — Carita Rizzo