Emmys: 10 Memorable FYC Campaigns

What better way to advertise a show about advertising than by launching an advertising-themed campaign? In hopes of ending a two-year Emmy dry spell, showrunner and head writer Matthew Weiner teamed up with The Martin Agency. Channeling the distinctive style of '60s advertising, they created eight ads for Emmy-themed products endorsed by the show's stars.

Promoting a fictional hair dye called "FYC Red," Joan Holloway (Christina Hendricks) poses in a red dress against a red backdrop. Blazoned across the ad is the tagline "Blondes have more fun. But redheads get nods," referencing her signature hair color and the coveted award. In another retro-inspired ad, Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) elusive persona is mirrored by his shades: "Behind every pair of our sunglasses is a winning character." (See more photos here and below.)