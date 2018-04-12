Feinberg Forecast: First Read on 2018 Emmys Race

FRONTRUNNERS

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Hayley Atwell (Howards End) — podcast

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

MAJOR THREATS

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Queen Latifah (Flint)

Carey Mulligan (Collateral)

Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Sharon Stone (Mosaic)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Cocaine Godmother)

POSSIBILITIES

Anna Paquin (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)

Kelly Macdonald (The Child in Time)

Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace)

Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)

Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)

Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field)

LONG SHOTS

Maya Hawke (Little Women)

Sofia Boutella (Fahrenheit 451)

Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience)

Sarah Lancashire (National Treasure: Kiri)

Ryann Shane (Story of a Girl)

Naomi Watts (Gypsy)