Feinberg Forecast: First Read on 2018 Emmys Race

9:58 AM 4/12/2018

by Scott Feinberg

THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg offers the first of what will be weekly assessments the race. This one covers 16 major categories.

Rachel Brosnahan on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting ended today. They are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how other shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).

