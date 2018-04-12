Feinberg Forecast: First Read on 2018 Emmys Race
THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg offers the first of what will be weekly assessments the race. This one covers 16 major categories.
The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting ended today. They are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how other shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
The Americans (FX)
Westworld (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Homeland (Showtime)
Ozark (Netflix) NEW!
The Chi (Showtime) NEW!
Trust (FX) NEW!
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Mindhunter (Netflix) NEW!
The Deuce (HBO) NEW!
Killing Eve (BBC America) NEW!
POSSIBILITIES
The Good Doctor (ABC) NEW!
Mr. Robot (USA)
Counterpart (Starz) NEW!
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Legion (FX)
Outlander (Starz)
LONG SHOTS
Altered Carbon (Netflix) NEW!
Good Girls (NBC) NEW!
Here and Now (HBO) NEW!
Billions (Showtime)
Narcos (Netflix)
Empire (Fox)
Scandal (ABC)
UnREAL (Lifetime)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) NEW!
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Will and Grace (NBC) NEW!
Barry (HBO) NEW!
GLOW (Netflix) NEW!
MAJOR THREATS
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Modern Family (ABC)
Roseanne (ABC) NEW!
Better Things (FX)
SMILF (Showtime) NEW!
Shameless (Showtime)
Insecure (HBO)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
The Last O.G. (TBS) NEW!
POSSIBILITIES
Arrested Development (Netflix) NEW!
Mom (CBS)
The Good Place (NBC)
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Baskets (FX)
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Transparent (Amazon)
LONG SHOTS
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Divorce (HBO)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Superstore (NBC)
Great News (NBC)
Brockmire (IFC)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
You're the Worst (FX)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
Howards End (Starz)
MAJOR THREATS
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
The Sinner (USA)
Mosaic (HBO)
Genius (National Geographic)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
POSSIBILITIES
Little Women (BBC One)
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (A&E)
American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Collateral (Netflix)
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
The Terror (AMC)
LONG SHOTS
Alias Grace (Netflix)
Waco (Paramount Network)
Unsolved (USA)
National Treasure: Kiri (Hulu)
Gunpowder (HBO)
The Alienist (TNT)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Amazon)
MAJOR THREATS
Flint (Lifetime)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Child in Time (BBC One)
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Cocaine Godmother (Lifetime)
Story of a Girl (Lifetime)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jason Bateman (Ozark) NEW!
Donald Sutherland (Trust) NEW!
MAJOR THREATS
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart) NEW!
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) NEW!
Jason Mitchell (The Chi) NEW!
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) NEW!
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
POSSIBLITIES
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast NEW!
Tim Robbins (Here and Now) NEW!
Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
Paul Giamatti (Billions)
Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why)
Pierce Brosnan (The Son) NEW!
Peter Krause (9-1-1) NEW!
LONG SHOTS
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) NEW!
David Duchovny (The X-Files)
Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor)
Terrence Howard (Empire)
Wagner Moura (Narcos)
Damian Lewis (Billions)
Hugh Dancy (The Path)
Aaron Paul (The Path)
Tom Hardy (Taboo)
Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon) NEW!
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
MAJOR THREATS
Laura Linney (Ozark) NEW!
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) NEW!
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) NEW!
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce) NEW!
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) NEW!
POSSIBILITIES
Regina King (Seven Seconds) NEW!
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Holly Hunter (Here and Now) NEW!
Angela Bassett (9-1-1) NEW!
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Taraji P. Henson (Empire) — podcast
Kerry Washington (Scandal)
LONG SHOTS
Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) — podcast
Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)
Gillian Anderson (The X-Files)
Michelle Monaghan (The Path)
Shiri Appleby (UnREAL)
Melissa Leo (I'm Dying Up Here)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)
Brendan Fraser (Trust) NEW!
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
POSSIBILITIES
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Hill Harper (The Good Doctor) NEW!
Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Robot)
LONG SHOTS
Harris Dickinson (Trust)
James Marsden (Westworld)
Alex Hibbert (The Chi)
David Strathairn (McMafia) NEW!
BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
Justin Bartha (The Good Fight)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)
MAJOR THREATS
Hilary Swank (Trust) NEW!
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Julia Garner (Ozark) NEW!
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovsky (The Handmaid's Tale)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Anna Torv (Mindhunter) NEW!
POSSIBILITIES
Margo Martindale (Sneaky Pete)
Connie Britton (9-1-1) NEW!
Maggie Siff (Billions)
Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)
Betty Gabriel (Westworld)
Holly Taylor (The Americans)
Retta (Good Girls) NEW!
Mae Whitman (Good Girls) NEW!
Mary-Louise Parker (Mr. Mercedes) NEW!
Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes) NEW!
LONG SHOTS
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan) NEW!
Renee Elise Goldsberry (Altered Carbon) NEW!
Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
Aisha Hinds (9-1-1) NEW!
Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot)
Portia Doubleday (Mr. Robot)
Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
Malin Akerman (Billions)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace) NEW!
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Bill Hader (Barry) NEW!
John Goodman (Roseanne) NEW!
MAJOR THREATS
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) NEW!
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) NEW!
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
POSSIBILITIES
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) — podcast
Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon) NEW!
Thomas Haden Church (Divorce)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle)
Fred Armisen (Portlandia)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
LONG SHOTS
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Chris O'Dowd (Get Shorty) NEW!
Tommy Dewey (Casual)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast NEW!
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace) NEW!
Alison Brie (GLOW) NEW!
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF) — podcast NEW!
MAJOR THREATS
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Roseanne Barr (Roseanne) NEW!
Minnie Driver (Speechless)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.) NEW!
Justine Machado (One Day at a Time)
POSSIBILITIES
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
Andrea Martin (Great News) — podcast
Kathy Bates (Disjointed) NEW!
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Portia de Rossi (Arrested Development) NEW!
Kaitlin Olson (The Mick)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Anna Faris (Mom)
LONG SHOTS
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia)
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) NEW!
Katy Mixon (American Housewife) NEW!
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) NEW!
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Amanda Peet (Brockmire)
America Ferrera (Superstore)
Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca)
Michaela Watkins (Casual)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace) NEW!
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) NEW!
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast NEW!
Henry Winkler (Barry) NEW!
MAJOR THREATS
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) NEW!
Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) — podcast
Tony Hale (Arrested Development) NEW!
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Zach Woods (Silicon Valley)
Walton Goggins (Vice Principals)
Stephen Root (Barry) NEW!
POSSIBILITIES
Will Arnett (Arrested Development) NEW!
David Cross (Arrested Development) NEW!
Michael Cera (Arrested Development) NEW!
Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory)
Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Ted Danson (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
LONG SHOTS
Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie)
Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie)
Malcolm McDowell (Mozart in the Jungle)
Ray Romano (Get Shorty)
Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) NEW!
Tony Danza (There's Johnny) NEW!
Tracy Letts (Divorce)
Jay Duplass (Transparent)
John Michael Higgins (Great News)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development) NEW!
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) NEW!
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace) NEW!
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne) NEW!
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
MAJOR THREATS
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) NEW!
Betty Gilpin (GLOW) NEW!
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF) NEW!
Sara Gilbert (Roseanne) NEW!
Jessica Walter (Arrested Development) NEW!
Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) NEW!
POSSIBILITIES
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Gaby Hoffman (Transparent)
Amy Landecker (Transparent)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Andrea Martin (Great News) — podcast
Nicole Richie (Great News)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Molly Shannon (Divorce)
LONG SHOTS
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Annie Potts (Young Sheldon)
Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon)
Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)
Bernadette Peters (Mozart in the Jungle)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Al Pacino (Paterno)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower) — podcast
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
MAJOR THREATS
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister) — podcast
Michael B. Jordan (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Matthew Macfadyen (Howards End)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) — podcast
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)
Taylor Kitsch (Waco)
Michael Kelly (The Long Road Home)
POSSIBILITIES
Jared Harris (The Terror)
Garrett Hedlund (Mosaic)
Will Forte (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Bryan Cranston (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Timothy Spall (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Greg Kinnear (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Terrence Howard (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
LONG SHOTS
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Child in Time) — podcast
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Luke Evans (The Alienist)
Michael Shannon (Waco) — podcast
Kit Harington (Gunpowder)
Kevin Kline (Present Laughter)
Billy Crudup (Gypsy)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Hayley Atwell (Howards End) — podcast
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
MAJOR THREATS
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Queen Latifah (Flint)
Carey Mulligan (Collateral)
Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror: USS Callister)
Sharon Stone (Mosaic)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Cocaine Godmother)
POSSIBILITIES
Anna Paquin (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Kelly Macdonald (The Child in Time)
Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace)
Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)
Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)
Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field)
LONG SHOTS
Maya Hawke (Little Women)
Sofia Boutella (Fahrenheit 451)
Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience)
Sarah Lancashire (National Treasure: Kiri)
Ryann Shane (Story of a Girl)
Naomi Watts (Gypsy)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Michael Shannon (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower)
Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)
Bill Camp (The Looming Tower)
MAJOR THREATS
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Jeff Daniels (Godless) — podcast
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Sam Waterston (Godless)
Robert Forster (Twin Peaks)
Beau Bridges (Mosaic)
Scoot McNairy (Godless)
Jim Belushi (Twin Peaks)
POSSIBILITIES
Alice Cooper (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Dylan Baker (Little Women)
Alex Rich (Genius: Picasso)
Josh Charles (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Jason Ritter (The Tale)
LONG SHOTS
Kevin Bacon (Story of a Girl)
Ciarin Hinds (The Terror)
Tobias Menzies (The Terror)
Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Jimmi Simpson (Unsolved)
Domhnall Gleeson (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Joel McHale (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Matt Walsh (A Futile and Stupid Gesture) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Dern (Twin Peaks)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Nicole Kidman (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Angela Lansbury (Little Women)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
MAJOR THREATS
Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks)
Ellen Burstyn (The Tale)
Riley Keough (Paterno)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Philippa Coulthard (Howards End)
Tracey Ullman (Howards End)
Julia Ormond (Howards End)
POSSIBILITIES
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose)
Emily Watson (Little Women)
Kathryn Newton (Little Women)
Anna Paquin (Alias Grace)
Alison Pill (American Horror Story: Cult)
Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: Cult)
LONG SHOTS
Vera Farmiga (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Julianne Nicholson (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Kate Burton (Present Laughter)
Julia Garner (Waco)
Allison Tolman (Mosaic)
Andrea Riseborough (Waco)