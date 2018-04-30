Feinberg Forecast: Emmy Standings As the Race Heads Into May
THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg offers the second of his weekly assessments of the race. This one covers 18 categories — now including best variety sketch series and best variety talk series!
The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting for the 2018 race ended today. (Eligible for consideration is work released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018.) These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how other shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Homeland (Showtime)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Chi (Showtime)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Trust (FX)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Mindhunter (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
The Deuce (HBO)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Counterpart (Starz)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Scandal (ABC)
Legion (FX)
Outlander (Starz)
Altered Carbon (Netflix)
Here and Now (HBO)
Billions (Showtime)
Empire (Fox)
Victoria (PBS)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Will and Grace (NBC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Barry (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Roseanne (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Better Things (FX)
SMILF (Showtime)
Shameless (Showtime)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Insecure (HBO)
Arrested Development (Netflix)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
The Good Place (NBC)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Baskets (FX)
LONG SHOTS
Transparent (Amazon)
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Divorce (HBO)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Superstore (NBC)
Great News (NBC)
Brockmire (IFC)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Looming Tower (Hulu)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
MAJOR THREATS
Howards End (Starz)
The Sinner (USA)
Mosaic (HBO)
Genius (National Geographic)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
POSSIBILITIES
American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Little Women (PBS)
Collateral (Netflix)
The Terror (AMC)
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (A&E)
LONG SHOTS
Alias Grace (Netflix)
Waco (Paramount Network)
Unsolved (USA)
National Treasure: Kiri (Hulu)
Gunpowder (HBO)
The Alienist (TNT)
Love, Lies & Records (Acorn TV) NEW!
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Amazon)
MAJOR THREATS
Flint (Lifetime)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Child in Time (BBC One)
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Cocaine Godmother (Lifetime)
Story of a Girl (Lifetime)
George Gently and the New Age (Acorn TV) NEW!
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Donald Sutherland (Trust)
MAJOR THREATS
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Jason Mitchell (The Chi)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
POSSIBLITIES
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
Tim Robbins (Here and Now)
Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
Paul Giamatti (Billions)
Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why)
LONG SHOTS
Pierce Brosnan (The Son)
Peter Krause (9-1-1)
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes)
David Duchovny (The X-Files)
Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor)
Terrence Howard (Empire)
Damian Lewis (Billions)
Tom Hardy (Taboo)
Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
MAJOR THREATS
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
POSSIBILITIES
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Kerry Washington (Scandal)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Holly Hunter (Here and Now)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) — podcast
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
LONG SHOTS
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) — podcast
Taraji P. Henson (Empire) — podcast
Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)
Gillian Anderson (The X-Files)
Shiri Appleby (UnREAL)
Melissa Leo (I'm Dying Up Here)
Jenna Coleman (Victoria) NEW!
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)
Brendan Fraser (Trust)
POSSIBILITIES
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi) NEW!
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
LONG SHOTS
Harris Dickinson (Trust)
James Marsden (Westworld)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Hill Harper (The Good Doctor)
Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Robot)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)
MAJOR THREATS
Hilary Swank (Trust)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
POSSIBILITIES
Margo Martindale (Sneaky Pete)
Anna Torv (Mindhunter)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Janet McTeer (Jessica Jones)
Connie Britton (9-1-1) NEW!
Maggie Siff (Billions)
Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)
Holly Taylor (The Americans)
Betty Gabriel (Westworld)
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
LONG SHOTS
Mary-Louise Parker (Mr. Mercedes)
Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes)
Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan)
Renee Elise Goldsberry (Altered Carbon)
Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
Aisha Hinds (9-1-1)
Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot)
Portia Doubleday (Mr. Robot)
Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
Malin Akerman (Billions)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Bill Hader (Barry)
John Goodman (Roseanne)
MAJOR THREATS
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development)
POSSIBILITIES
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) — podcast
Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon)
Thomas Haden Church (Divorce)
Fred Armisen (Portlandia)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
LONG SHOTS
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle)
Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Tommy Dewey (Casual)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Roseanne Barr (Roseanne)
Minnie Driver (Speechless)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
POSSIBILITIES
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Justine Machado (One Day at a Time)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
Andrea Martin (Great News) — podcast
Kathy Bates (Disjointed)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Portia de Rossi (Arrested Development)
Kaitlin Olson (The Mick)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
LONG SHOTS
Anna Faris (Mom)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia)
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical)
Katy Mixon (American Housewife)
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
America Ferrera (Superstore)
Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca)
Michaela Watkins (Casual)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) — podcast
Tony Hale (Arrested Development)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
POSSIBILITIES
Stephen Root (Barry)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Zach Woods (Silicon Valley)
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Walton Goggins (Vice Principals)
Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory)
Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)
Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
David Cross (Arrested Development)
Michael Cera (Arrested Development)
LONG SHOTS
Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie)
Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie)
Ray Romano (Get Shorty)
Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio)
Tony Danza (There's Johnny)
Tracy Letts (Divorce)
Jay Duplass (Transparent)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry) NEW!
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry) NEW!
MAJOR THREATS
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Sara Gilbert (Roseanne)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF)
POSSIBILITIES
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Gaby Hoffman (Transparent)
Amy Landecker (Transparent)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Andrea Martin (Great News) — podcast
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Molly Shannon (Divorce)
LONG SHOTS
Jessica Walter (Arrested Development)
Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Annie Potts (Young Sheldon)
Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Al Pacino (Paterno)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower) — podcast
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
MAJOR THREATS
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) — podcast
Michael B. Jordan (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister) — podcast
Matthew Macfadyen (Howards End)
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)
Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)
POSSIBILITIES
Taylor Kitsch (Waco)
Michael Kelly (The Long Road Home)
Jared Harris (The Terror)
Garrett Hedlund (Mosaic)
Will Forte (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Michael Shannon (Waco) — podcast
Kit Harington (Gunpowder)
LONG SHOTS
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Child in Time) — podcast
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Kevin Kline (Present Laughter)
Billy Crudup (Gypsy)
Bryan Cranston (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Timothy Spall (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Greg Kinnear (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Terrence Howard (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Hayley Atwell (Howards End) — podcast
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
MAJOR THREATS
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Sharon Stone (Mosaic)
Queen Latifah (Flint)
Carey Mulligan (Collateral)
Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror: USS Callister)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Cocaine Godmother)
POSSIBILITIES
Anna Paquin (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Kelly Macdonald (The Child in Time)
Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace)
Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)
Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field)
LONG SHOTS
Maya Hawke (Little Women)
Sofia Boutella (Fahrenheit 451)
Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience)
Ryann Shane (Story of a Girl)
Naomi Watts (Gypsy)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Michael Shannon (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower)
Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)
Bill Camp (The Looming Tower)
MAJOR THREATS
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Jeff Daniels (Godless) — podcast
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Sam Waterston (Godless)
Robert Forster (Twin Peaks)
Beau Bridges (Mosaic)
Scoot McNairy (Godless)
Alex Rich (Genius: Picasso)
POSSIBILITIES
Hugo Weaving (Patrick Melrose)
Alice Cooper (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Dylan Baker (Little Women)
Luke Evans (The Alienist)
Josh Charles (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Jason Ritter (The Tale)
LONG SHOTS
Kevin Bacon (Story of a Girl)
Ciarin Hinds (The Terror)
Tobias Menzies (The Terror)
Jimmi Simpson (Unsolved)
Domhnall Gleeson (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Joel McHale (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Matt Walsh (A Futile and Stupid Gesture) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Dern (Twin Peaks)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Nicole Kidman (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Angela Lansbury (Little Women)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
MAJOR THREATS
Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks)
Ellen Burstyn (The Tale)
Riley Keough (Paterno)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Philippa Coulthard (Howards End)
Tracey Ullman (Howards End)
POSSIBILITIES
Julia Ormond (Howards End)
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose)
Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)
Emily Watson (Little Women)
Kathryn Newton (Little Women)
Anna Paquin (Alias Grace)
LONG SHOTS
Vera Farmiga (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Julianne Nicholson (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Kate Burton (Present Laughter)
Julia Garner (Waco)
Allison Tolman (Mosaic)
Andrea Riseborough (Waco)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Portlandia (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
MAJOR THREATS
The Half Hour (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
MAJOR THREATS
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
Conan (TBS)
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central) NEW!
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix) NEW!
Chelsea (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Desus & Mero (Viceland)
@midnight with Chris Hardwick (Comedy Central)
Talking With Chris Hardwick (AMC)
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC)