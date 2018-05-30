Feinberg Forecast: Emmy Standings In the Run-Up to Nominations Voting
THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg offers his fourth assessment of the Emmys race — 18 categories — 12 days before polling begins.
The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting for the 2018 race ended today. (Work released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 is eligible.) These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Homeland (Showtime)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Chi (Showtime)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Counterpart (Starz)
POSSIBILITIES
Mindhunter (Netflix)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Trust (FX)
The Deuce (HBO)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Billions (Showtime)
Scandal (ABC)
Legion (FX)
Outlander (Starz)
Altered Carbon (Netflix)
Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
GLOW (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Will and Grace (NBC)
Arrested Development (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Better Things (FX)
SMILF (Showtime)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
POSSIBILITIES
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
Shameless (Showtime)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
Baskets (FX)
LONG SHOTS
Roseanne (ABC)
Transparent (Amazon)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Divorce (HBO)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Genius (National Geographic)
MAJOR THREATS
Mosaic (HBO)
The Sinner (USA)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Alias Grace (Netflix)
Howards End (Starz)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
POSSIBILITIES
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
American Vandal (Netflix)
Little Women (PBS)
Collateral (Netflix)
The Terror (AMC)
LONG SHOTS
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
Waco (Paramount Network)
Unsolved (USA)
National Treasure: Kiri (Hulu)
Gunpowder (HBO)
The Alienist (TNT)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Amazon)
MAJOR THREATS
Flint (Lifetime)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Child in Time (BBC One)
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Cocaine Godmother (Lifetime)
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Story of a Girl (Lifetime)
George Gently and the New Age (Acorn TV)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
MAJOR THREATS
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
Donald Sutherland (Trust)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Jason Mitchell (The Chi)
POSSIBILITIES
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why)
LONG SHOTS
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes)
Peter Krause (9-1-1)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
POSSIBILITIES
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Kerry Washington (Scandal)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
MAJOR THREATS
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)
Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
Brendan Fraser (Trust)
POSSIBILITIES
James Marsden (Westworld)
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi)
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
LONG SHOTS
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Harris Dickinson (Trust)
Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Robot)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
MAJOR THREATS
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Hilary Swank (Trust)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
POSSIBILITIES
Holly Taylor (The Americans)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Anna Torv (Mindhunter)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Connie Britton (9-1-1)
Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
LONG SHOTS
Margo Martindale (Sneaky Pete)
Mary-Louise Parker (Mr. Mercedes)
Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes)
Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
Janet McTeer (Jessica Jones)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)
John Goodman (Roseanne)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
POSSIBILITIES
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) — podcast
Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon)
Fred Armisen (Portlandia)
Thomas Haden Church (Divorce)
LONG SHOTS
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle)
Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Minnie Driver (Speechless)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
POSSIBILITIES
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
LONG SHOTS
Roseanne Barr (Roseanne)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Justine Machado (One Day at a Time)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Anna Faris (Mom)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
MAJOR THREATS
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
Stephen Root (Barry)
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
POSSIBILITIES
Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) — podcast
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta)
Zach Woods (Silicon Valley)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Walton Goggins (Vice Principals)
LONG SHOTS
Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory)
Ray Romano (Get Shorty)
Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie)
Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie)
Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio)
Tony Danza (There's Johnny)
Tracy Letts (Divorce)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Jessica Walter (Arrested Development)
MAJOR THREATS
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Sara Gilbert (Roseanne)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF)
POSSIBILITIES
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
LONG SHOTS
Judith Light (Transparent)
Gaby Hoffman (Transparent)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Molly Shannon (Divorce)
Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Al Pacino (Paterno)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) — podcast
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower) — podcast
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
MAJOR THREATS
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Michael B. Jordan (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister) — podcast
Matthew Macfadyen (Howards End)
Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael Kelly (The Long Road Home)
Taylor Kitsch (Waco)
Jared Harris (The Terror)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)
Will Forte (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Michael Shannon (Waco) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Child in Time) — podcast
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Kit Harington (Gunpowder)
Kevin Kline (Present Laughter)
Billy Crudup (Gypsy)
Bryan Cranston (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jessica Biel (The Sinner) — podcast
Hayley Atwell (Howards End) — podcast
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
MAJOR THREATS
Sharon Stone (Mosaic)
Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror: USS Callister)
POSSIBILITIES
Queen Latifah (Flint)
Carey Mulligan (Collateral)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Cocaine Godmother)
Anna Paquin (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Kelly Macdonald (The Child in Time)
LONG SHOTS
Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)
Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field)
Maya Hawke (Little Women)
Sofia Boutella (Fahrenheit 451)
Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jeff Daniels (Godless) — podcast
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower)
Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower)
Bill Camp (The Looming Tower)
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
MAJOR THREATS
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Sam Waterston (Godless)
Scoot McNairy (Godless)
Alex Rich (Genius: Picasso)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Michael Shannon (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Hugo Weaving (Patrick Melrose)
POSSIBILITIES
Beau Bridges (Mosaic)
Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Alice Cooper (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Dylan Baker (Little Women)
Robert Forster (Twin Peaks)
Luke Evans (The Alienist)
Jason Ritter (The Tale)
LONG SHOTS
Kevin Bacon (Story of a Girl)
Ciarin Hinds (The Terror)
Tobias Menzies (The Terror)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Josh Charles (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Domhnall Gleeson (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Matt Walsh (A Futile and Stupid Gesture) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Nicole Kidman (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Angela Lansbury (Little Women)
Ellen Burstyn (The Tale)
MAJOR THREATS
Anna Paquin (Alias Grace)
Laura Dern (Twin Peaks)
Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks)
Riley Keough (Paterno)
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose)
POSSIBILITIES
Wrenn Schmidt (The Looming Tower)
Philippa Coulthard (Howards End)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Julia Ormond (Howards End)
Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)
LONG SHOTS
Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: Cult)
Tracey Ullman (Howards End)
Vera Farmiga (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Julia Garner (Waco)
Andrea Riseborough (Waco)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Portlandia (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
I Love You, America (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
The Half Hour (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
Conan (TBS)
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)
Chelsea (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Desus & Mero (Viceland)
@midnight with Chris Hardwick (Comedy Central)
Talking With Chris Hardwick (AMC)
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC)
The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)