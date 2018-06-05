Feinberg Forecast: T-Minus One Week Until Nomination Voting

FRONTRUNNERS

Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)

Paterno (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Amazon)

MAJOR THREATS

Flint (Lifetime)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Child in Time (BBC One)

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix)

POSSIBILITIES

Cocaine Godmother (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Story of a Girl (Lifetime)

George Gently and the New Age (Acorn TV)