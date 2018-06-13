Feinberg Forecast: Reading the Tea Leaves As Voting Gets Underway
THR's awards columnist offers his latest assessment, now including five new categories: best documentary or nonfiction special, best documentary or nonfiction series, best variety special (live), best variety special (pre-recorded) and best informational series or special.
The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting for the 2018 race ended today. (Work released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 is eligible.) These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Homeland (Showtime)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Chi (Showtime)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
POSSIBILITIES
Mindhunter (Netflix)
Counterpart (Starz)
Trust (FX)
The Deuce (HBO)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Billions (Showtime)
Scandal (ABC)
Legion (FX)
Outlander (Starz)
Altered Carbon (Netflix)
Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
GLOW (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Modern Family (ABC)
Will and Grace (NBC)
Arrested Development (Netflix)
Better Things (FX)
SMILF (Showtime)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
POSSIBILITIES
The Good Place (NBC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Shameless (Showtime)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
LONG SHOTS
Roseanne (ABC)
Transparent (Amazon)
Baskets (FX)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Genius (National Geographic)
MAJOR THREATS
Mosaic (HBO)
The Sinner (USA)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Alias Grace (Netflix)
Howards End (Starz)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
POSSIBILITIES
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
American Vandal (Netflix)
Little Women (PBS)
Collateral (Netflix)
The Terror (AMC)
LONG SHOTS
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
Waco (Paramount Network)
Unsolved (USA)
Gunpowder (HBO)
The Alienist (TNT)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Amazon)
MAJOR THREATS
Flint (Lifetime)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Child in Time (BBC One)
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Cocaine Godmother (Lifetime)
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Story of a Girl (Lifetime)
George Gently and the New Age (Acorn TV)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Donald Sutherland (Trust)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
POSSIBILITIES
Jason Mitchell (The Chi)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
LONG SHOTS
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes)
Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why)
Peter Krause (9-1-1)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
MAJOR THREATS
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
POSSIBILITIES
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Kerry Washington (Scandal)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
MAJOR THREATS
Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
POSSIBILITIES
Brendan Fraser (Trust)
James Marsden (Westworld)
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
LONG SHOTS
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi)
Harris Dickinson (Trust)
Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Robot)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)
MAJOR THREATS
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Holly Taylor (The Americans)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Hilary Swank (Trust)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
POSSIBILITIES
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Connie Britton (9-1-1)
Anna Torv (Mindhunter)
Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
LONG SHOTS
Margo Martindale (Sneaky Pete)
Mary-Louise Parker (Mr. Mercedes)
Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes)
Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
Janet McTeer (Jessica Jones)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)
MAJOR THREATS
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) — podcast
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
John Goodman (Roseanne)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
POSSIBILITIES
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) — podcast
Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon)
Fred Armisen (Portlandia)
LONG SHOTS
Thomas Haden Church (Divorce)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Minnie Driver (Speechless)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
POSSIBILITIES
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
LONG SHOTS
Roseanne Barr (Roseanne)
Justine Machado (One Day at a Time)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Anna Faris (Mom)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
MAJOR THREATS
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
Stephen Root (Barry)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta)
Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) — podcast
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
LONG SHOTS
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Zach Woods (Silicon Valley)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Walton Goggins (Vice Principals)
Ray Romano (Get Shorty)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Jessica Walter (Arrested Development)
MAJOR THREATS
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
POSSIBILITIES
Sara Gilbert (Roseanne)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
LONG SHOTS
Judith Light (Transparent)
Gaby Hoffman (Transparent)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Molly Shannon (Divorce)
Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Al Pacino (Paterno)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) — podcast
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower) — podcast
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
MAJOR THREATS
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Michael B. Jordan (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister) — podcast
Matthew Macfadyen (Howards End)
Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael Kelly (The Long Road Home)
Taylor Kitsch (Waco)
Jared Harris (The Terror)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)
Will Forte (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
LONG SHOTS
Michael Shannon (Waco) — podcast
Kit Harington (Gunpowder)
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Child in Time) — podcast
Bryan Cranston (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jessica Biel (The Sinner) — podcast
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Hayley Atwell (Howards End) — podcast
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror: USS Callister)
POSSIBILITIES
Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field)
Carey Mulligan (Collateral)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Cocaine Godmother)
Anna Paquin (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
LONG SHOTS
Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)
Kelly Macdonald (The Child in Time)
Maya Hawke (Little Women)
Sofia Boutella (Fahrenheit 451)
Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jeff Daniels (Godless) — podcast
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower)
Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower)
Bill Camp (The Looming Tower)
MAJOR THREATS
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Sam Waterston (Godless)
Scoot McNairy (Godless)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Alex Rich (Genius: Picasso)
Michael Shannon (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Hugo Weaving (Patrick Melrose)
POSSIBILITIES
Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Jason Ritter (The Tale)
Beau Bridges (Mosaic)
Alice Cooper (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Dylan Baker (Little Women)
Robert Forster (Twin Peaks)
LONG SHOTS
Luke Evans (The Alienist)
Kevin Bacon (Story of a Girl)
Ciarin Hinds (The Terror)
Tobias Menzies (The Terror)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Josh Charles (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Nicole Kidman (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Sharon Stone (Mosaic)
Ellen Burstyn (The Tale)
MAJOR THREATS
Angela Lansbury (Little Women)
Anna Paquin (Alias Grace)
Riley Keough (Paterno)
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose)
Laura Dern (Twin Peaks)
Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks)
POSSIBILITIES
Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)
Queen Latifah (Flint)
Wrenn Schmidt (The Looming Tower)
Philippa Coulthard (Howards End)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Julia Ormond (Howards End)
LONG SHOTS
Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: Cult)
Tracey Ullman (Howards End)
Vera Farmiga (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Julia Garner (Waco)
Andrea Riseborough (Waco)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Portlandia (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
I Love You, America (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
The Joel McHale Show (Netflx)
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
The Half Hour (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
Kevin Hart Presents the Next Level (Comedy Central)
Hood Adjacent (Comedy Central)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
Nathan for You (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
Conan (TBS)
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)
Desus & Mero (Viceland)
LONG SHOTS
Chelsea (Netflix)
@midnight with Chris Hardwick (Comedy Central)
Talking With Chris Hardwick (AMC)
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC)
The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FRONTRUNNERS
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO)
Icarus (Netflix)
Andre the Giant (HBO)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (HBO)
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Gaga: Five Foot Two (Netflix)
Seeing Allred (Netflix)
Tickling Giants (Netflix)
Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre (A&E)
POSSIBILITIES
Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like (PBS)
Baltimore Rising (HBO)
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond — Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Spielberg (HBO)
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (YouTube)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
American Masters (PBS)
Chef’s Table (Netflix)
The Fourth Estate (Showtime)
The Defiant Ones (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Blue Planet II (Nat Geo)
The Nineties (CNN)
History of Comedy (CNN)
The Circus (Showtime)
POSSIBILITIES
American Experience (PBS)
The Radical Story of Patty Hearst (CNN)
Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Black Love (OWN)
The Zodiac Killer: Case Closed (History)
The Putin Interviews (Showtime)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
FRONTRUNNERS
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The 75th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)
60th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
MAJOR THREATS
A Christmas Story Live! (Fox)
J Lo Super Saturday Night (Audience)
POSSIBILITIES
Weekend Update Summer Edition #2 (NBC)
George Lopez: The Wall — Live! from Washington, D.C. (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
WrestleMania 34 (WWE)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! (Netflix)
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 (CBS)
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated) (TBS)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special (CBS)
MAJOR THREATS
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
NBC’s Coverage Of The XXIII Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony (NBC)
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)
Chris Rock: Tamborine (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! from the Hood to Hollywood! (Showtime)
Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo (CBS)
Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute (CBS)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)
Andrew Rannells in Concert (Live From Lincoln Center) (PBS)
-
Best Informational Series or Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (TK)
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson (Nat Geo)
Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)
MAJOR THREATS
Vice (HBO)
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC)
One Strange Rock (Nat Geo)
Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (Nat Geo)
Citizen Rose (E!)
LONG SHOTS
CONAN Without Borders (TBS)
Oprah at the Apollo (OWN)