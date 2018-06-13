Feinberg Forecast: Reading the Tea Leaves As Voting Gets Underway

5:30 AM 6/13/2018

by Scott Feinberg

THR's awards columnist offers his latest assessment, now including five new categories: best documentary or nonfiction special, best documentary or nonfiction series, best variety special (live), best variety special (pre-recorded) and best informational series or special.

'Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake'
'Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake'
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting for the 2018 race ended today. (Work released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 is eligible.) These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).

comments powered by Disqus