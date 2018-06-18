Feinberg Forecast: Where Things Stand Midway Through Nom Voting
THR's awards columnist updates his charts, now including the four guest acting categories.
The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting for the 2018 race ended today. (Work released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 is eligible.) These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Homeland (Showtime)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
POSSIBILITIES
Mindhunter (Netflix)
The Chi (Showtime)
Counterpart (Starz)
Trust (FX)
The Deuce (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
Mr. Robot (USA)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Billions (Showtime)
Scandal (ABC)
Outlander (Starz)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
GLOW (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Modern Family (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Will and Grace (NBC)
Arrested Development (Netflix)
Better Things (FX)
The Good Place (NBC)
POSSIBILITIES
SMILF (Showtime)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
Insecure (HBO)
Shameless (Showtime)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
LONG SHOTS
Roseanne (ABC)
Transparent (Amazon)
Baskets (FX)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Genius (National Geographic)
MAJOR THREATS
Mosaic (HBO)
The Sinner (USA)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Alias Grace (Netflix)
American Vandal (Netflix)
Howards End (Starz)
POSSIBILITIES
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Little Women (PBS)
The Terror (AMC)
LONG SHOTS
Collateral (Netflix)
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
Waco (Paramount Network)
The Alienist (TNT)
Gunpowder (HBO)
Unsolved (USA)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Amazon)
MAJOR THREATS
Flint (Lifetime)
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Child in Time (BBC One)
POSSIBILITIES
Cocaine Godmother (Lifetime)
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Story of a Girl (Lifetime)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Donald Sutherland (Trust)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
POSSIBILITIES
Jason Mitchell (The Chi)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
LONG SHOTS
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes)
Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why)
Peter Krause (9-1-1)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Keri Russell (The Americans) — podcast
Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
MAJOR THREATS
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
POSSIBILITIES
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Kerry Washington (Scandal)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
MAJOR THREATS
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
POSSIBILITIES
Brendan Fraser (Trust)
James Marsden (Westworld)
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
LONG SHOTS
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi)
Harris Dickinson (Trust)
Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Robot)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
MAJOR THREATS
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Holly Taylor (The Americans)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Hilary Swank (Trust)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
POSSIBILITIES
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Connie Britton (9-1-1)
Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
LONG SHOTS
Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
Margo Martindale (Sneaky Pete)
Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
Janet McTeer (Jessica Jones)
Anna Torv (Mindhunter)
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
MAJOR THREATS
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) — podcast
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)
POSSIBILITIES
John Goodman (Roseanne)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) — podcast
Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon)
LONG SHOTS
Fred Armisen (Portlandia)
Thomas Haden Church (Divorce)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Minnie Driver (Speechless)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
POSSIBILITIES
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
LONG SHOTS
Roseanne Barr (Roseanne)
Justine Machado (One Day at a Time)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Anna Faris (Mom)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
MAJOR THREATS
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
Stephen Root (Barry)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta)
Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) — podcast
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
LONG SHOTS
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Zach Woods (Silicon Valley)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Walton Goggins (Vice Principals)
Ray Romano (Get Shorty)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
MAJOR THREATS
Jessica Walter (Arrested Development)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF)
POSSIBILITIES
Sara Gilbert (Roseanne)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
LONG SHOTS
Judith Light (Transparent)
Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Molly Shannon (Divorce)
Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Al Pacino (Paterno)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) — podcast
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower) — podcast
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
MAJOR THREATS
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
Michael B. Jordan (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister) — podcast
Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael Kelly (The Long Road Home)
Taylor Kitsch (Waco)
Matthew Macfadyen (Howards End)
Jared Harris (The Terror)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)
LONG SHOTS
Will Forte (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)
Michael Shannon (Waco) — podcast
Kit Harington (Gunpowder)
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Child in Time) — podcast
Bryan Cranston (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jessica Biel (The Sinner) — podcast
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Hayley Atwell (Howards End) — podcast
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror: USS Callister)
POSSIBILITIES
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Cocaine Godmother)
Carey Mulligan (Collateral)
Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field)
Anna Paquin (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
LONG SHOTS
Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)
Kelly Macdonald (The Child in Time)
Maya Hawke (Little Women)
Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jeff Daniels (Godless) — podcast
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower)
Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower)
Bill Camp (The Looming Tower)
MAJOR THREATS
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Sam Waterston (Godless)
Scoot McNairy (Godless)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Alex Rich (Genius: Picasso)
Michael Shannon (Fahrenheit 451) — podcast
Hugo Weaving (Patrick Melrose)
POSSIBILITIES
Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Jason Ritter (The Tale)
Beau Bridges (Mosaic)
Alice Cooper (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Dylan Baker (Little Women)
Robert Forster (Twin Peaks)
LONG SHOTS
Luke Evans (The Alienist)
Kevin Bacon (Story of a Girl)
Ciarin Hinds (The Terror)
Tobias Menzies (The Terror)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Josh Charles (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Nicole Kidman (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Sharon Stone (Mosaic)
Ellen Burstyn (The Tale)
MAJOR THREATS
Angela Lansbury (Little Women)
Anna Paquin (Alias Grace)
Riley Keough (Paterno)
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose)
Laura Dern (Twin Peaks)
Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks)
POSSIBILITIES
Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)
Queen Latifah (Flint)
Wrenn Schmidt (The Looming Tower)
Philippa Coulthard (Howards End)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)
LONG SHOTS
Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: Cult)
Tracey Ullman (Howards End)
Vera Farmiga (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Julia Garner (Waco)
Andrea Riseborough (Waco)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Portlandia (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
I Love You, America (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
Nathan for You (Comedy Central)
Good Mythical Morning (YouTube)
The Joel McHale Show (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
The Half Hour (Comedy Central)
Kevin Hart Presents the Next Level (Comedy Central)
Hood Adjacent (Comedy Central)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
Conan (TBS)
Desus & Mero (Viceland)
LONG SHOTS
Chelsea (Netflix)
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC)
The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FRONTRUNNERS
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO)
Icarus (Netflix)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (HBO)
Andre the Giant (HBO)
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Gaga: Five Foot Two (Netflix)
Seeing Allred (Netflix)
Tickling Giants (Netflix)
Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre (A&E)
POSSIBILITIES
Baltimore Rising (HBO)
Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like (PBS)
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond — Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Spielberg (HBO)
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (YouTube)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
Chef’s Table (Netflix)
American Masters (PBS)
The Fourth Estate (Showtime)
The Defiant Ones (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Blue Planet II (BBC America)
The Nineties (CNN)
History of Comedy (CNN)
The Circus (Showtime)
POSSIBILITIES
American Experience (PBS)
The Radical Story of Patty Hearst (CNN)
Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Black Love (OWN)
The Zodiac Killer: Case Closed (History)
The Putin Interviews (Showtime)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
FRONTRUNNERS
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The 75th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)
60th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
MAJOR THREATS
A Christmas Story Live! (Fox)
J Lo Super Saturday Night (Audience)
POSSIBILITIES
Weekend Update Summer Edition #2 (NBC)
George Lopez: The Wall — Live! from Washington, D.C. (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
WrestleMania 34 (WWE)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! (Netflix) — podcast
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 (CBS)
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated) (TBS)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special (CBS)
MAJOR THREATS
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
NBC’s Coverage Of The XXIII Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony (NBC)
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)
Chris Rock: Tamborine (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! from the Hood to Hollywood! (Showtime)
Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo (CBS)
Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute (CBS)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)
Andrew Rannells in Concert (Live From Lincoln Center) (PBS)
-
Best Informational Series or Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson (Nat Geo)
Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)
MAJOR THREATS
Vice (HBO)
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC)
One Strange Rock (Nat Geo)
POSSIBILITIES
Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)
The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (Nat Geo)
Citizen Rose (E!)
LONG SHOTS
CONAN Without Borders (TBS)
Oprah at the Apollo (OWN)
-
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Ron Cephas-Jones (This Is Us)
Gerald McRainey (This Is Us)
Matthew Goode (The Crown)
Alan Alda (The Good Fight)
Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)
MAJOR THREATS
Beau Bridges (Homeland)
David Tenant (Jessica Jones)
Michael J. Fox (Designated Survivor)
Matthew Modine (Stranger Things)
Michael C. Hall (The Crown)
Common (The Chi)
POSSIBILITIES
Sylvester Stallone (This Is Us)
Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)
Peter Mullan (Westworld)
Matthew Morrison (Grey's Anatomy)
Jake Weber (Homeland)
F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)
LONG SHOTS
Nathan Lane (The Blacklist)
Rob Reiner (The Good Fight)
Denis O'Hare (The Good Fight)
John Malkovich (Billions)
Brian d'Arcy James (13 Reasons Why)
Malcolm McDowell (Chicago Med)
-
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Marisa Tomei (The Handmaid's Tale)
Pam Grier (This Is Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)
Elizabeth Perkins (This Is Us)
Zoe Kazan (The Deuce)
Kate Burton (This Is Us)
Margo Martindale (The Good Fight)
Jodi Balfour (The Crown)
POSSIBILITIES
Viola Davis (Scandal)
Kerry Washington (How to Get Away with Murder)
Blythe Danner (Gypsy)
Alfre Woodard (Empire)
Martha Plimpton (The Blacklist)
Rinko Kikuchi (Westworld)
Linnea Berthelsen (Stranger Things)
LONG SHOTS
Judith Light (The Good Fight)
Jane Lynch (The Good Fight)
Andrea Martin (The Good Fight)
Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)
Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale)
Rebecca Metz (This Is Us)
Debra Jo Rupp (This Is Us)
-
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)
Bob Newhart (The Big Bang Theory)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)
Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
MAJOR THREATS
Bobby Cannavale (Will & Grace)
Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Alec Baldwin (Will & Grace)
Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace)
Will Ferrell (Saturday Night Live)
Johnny Galecki (Roseanne)
Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Chadwick Boseman (Saturday Night Live)
Mark Hamill (The Big Bang Theory)
POSSIBILITIES
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Kevin Hart (Saturday Night Live)
Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live)
Chance The Rapper (Saturday Night Live)
Christopher Lloyd (Roseanne)
Jason Alexander (Young Sheldon)
Nathan Lane (Modern Family)
Nick Offerman (Will & Grace)
Jeff Goldblum (Portlandia)
Anthony Anderson (Grown-ish)
LONG SHOTS
Andrew Rannells (Will & Grace)
Ben Platt (Will & Grace)
Harry Connick, Jr. (Will & Grace)
Wallace Shawn (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
RuPaul (Broad City)
F. Murray Abraham (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Jason Sudeikis (The Last Man on Earth)
Josh Groban (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
John Stamos (Fuller House)
Robert S. Powell III (Atlanta)
Katt Williams (Atlanta)
-
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (The Big Bang Theory)
Blythe Danner (Will & Grace)
Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)
MAJOR THREATS
Christine Baranski (The Big Bang Theory)
Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)
Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)
Estelle Parsons (Roseanne)
Lisa Kudrow (Grace & Frankie)
Rashida Jones (Black-ish)
Jane Krakowski (Modern Family)
Elizabeth Perkins (GLOW)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
POSSIBILITIES
Gail Bean (Atlanta)
Kristen Wiig (The Last Man on Earth)
Judy Greer (Arrested Development)
Elizabeth Banks (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Kristin Chenoweth (Mom)
Minnie Driver (Will & Grace)
Elizabeth Perkins (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Lauren Graham (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
LONG SHOTS
Amy Sedaris (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Vanessa Bayer (Will & Grace)
Busy Philipps (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Yara Shahidi (Black-ish)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Grown-ish)
Mira Sorvino (Modern Family)
Carrie Brownstein (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Chrissy Metz (The Last O.G.)