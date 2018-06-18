Feinberg Forecast: Where Things Stand Midway Through Nom Voting

FRONTRUNNERS

Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! (Netflix) — podcast

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 (CBS)

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated) (TBS)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special (CBS)

MAJOR THREATS

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

NBC’s Coverage Of The XXIII Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony (NBC)

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)

Chris Rock: Tamborine (Netflix)

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix)

POSSIBILITIES

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix)

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! from the Hood to Hollywood! (Showtime)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix)

LONG SHOTS

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo (CBS)

Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute (CBS)

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)

Andrew Rannells in Concert (Live From Lincoln Center) (PBS)