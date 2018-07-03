Feinberg Forecast: Final Emmy Nomination Projections
THR's awards columnist assesses 27 categories ahead of the TV Academy's July 12 announcement.
The charts below reflect how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting for the 2018 race ended today. (Work released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 is eligible.) These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from sampling many programs), historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Best Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
ALTERNATE
Homeland (Showtime)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Killing Eve (BBC America)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Chi (Showtime)
-
Best Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
ALTERNATE
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
The Good Place (NBC)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
SMILF (Showtime)
-
Best Limited Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Genius (National Geographic)
ALTERNATE
Mosaic (HBO)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
American Vandal (Netflix)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Howards End (Starz)
-
Best Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Amazon)
ALTERNATE
Flint (Lifetime)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Notes from the Field (HBO)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Cocaine Godmother (Lifetime)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Keri Russell (The Americans) — podcast
Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
ALTERNATE
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
ALTERNATE
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Holly Taylor (The Americans)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Julia Garner (Ozark)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
ALTERNATE
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
John Goodman (Roseanne)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
ALTERNATE
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Issa Rae (Insecure)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
ALTERNATE
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Zach Woods (Silicon Valley)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
ALTERNATE
Jessica Walter (Arrested Development)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Al Pacino (Paterno)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) — podcast
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower) — podcast
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
ALTERNATE
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Michael Kelly (The Long Road Home)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Jessica Biel (The Sinner) — podcast
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Hayley Atwell (Howards End) — podcast
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Cocaine Godmother)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Jeff Daniels (Godless) — podcast
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower)
Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower)
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
ALTERNATE
Bill Camp (The Looming Tower)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Alex Rich (Genius: Picasso)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Nicole Kidman (Top of the Lake: China Girl) — podcast
Sharon Stone (Mosaic)
Ellen Burstyn (The Tale)
ALTERNATE
Jennifer Jason Leigh (Patrick Melrose)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Angela Lansbury (Little Women)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Philippa Coulthard (Howards End)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Portlandia (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
I Love You, America (Hulu)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
ALTERNATE
The Joel McHale Show (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Nathan for You (Comedy Central)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Hood Adjacent (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
ALTERNATE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
PROJECTED NOMINEES
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO)
Icarus (Netflix)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (HBO)
Andre the Giant (HBO)
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls (HBO)
ALTERNATE
Tickling Giants (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Gaga: Five Foot Two (Netflix)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Spielberg (HBO)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
Chef’s Table (Netflix)
American Masters (PBS)
The Fourth Estate (Showtime)
The Defiant Ones (HBO)
ALTERNATE
Blue Planet II (BBC America)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
The History of Comedy (CNN)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
American Experience (PBS)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The 75th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)
60th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
ALTERNATE
A Christmas Story Live! (Fox)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Weekend Update Summer Edition #2 (NBC)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
WrestleMania 34 (WWE)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! (Netflix) — podcast
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 (CBS)
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated) (TBS)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special (CBS)
ALTERNATE
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix)
-
Best Informational Series or Special
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson (Nat Geo)
Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)
ALTERNATE
Vice (HBO)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
One Strange Rock (Nat Geo)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
CONAN Without Borders (TBS)
-
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Ron Cephas-Jones (This Is Us)
Gerald McRainey (This Is Us)
Matthew Goode (The Crown)
Alan Alda (The Good Fight)
Beau Bridges (Homeland)
Michael J. Fox (Designated Survivor)
ALTERNATE
Michael C. Hall (The Crown)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Nathan Lane (The Blacklist)
-
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Marisa Tomei (The Handmaid's Tale)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)
ALTERNATE
Margo Martindale (The Good Fight)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Pam Grier (This Is Us)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Zoe Kazan (The Deuce)
-
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)
Bob Newhart (The Big Bang Theory)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)
Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Bobby Cannavale (Will & Grace)
ALTERNATE
Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Alec Baldwin (Will & Grace)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Will Ferrell (Saturday Night Live)
-
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (The Big Bang Theory)
Blythe Danner (Will & Grace)
Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)
Christine Baranski (The Big Bang Theory)
ALTERNATE
Jane Krakowski (Modern Family)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Estelle Parsons (Roseanne)