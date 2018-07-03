Feinberg Forecast: Final Emmy Nomination Projections

PROJECTED NOMINEES

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Marisa Tomei (The Handmaid's Tale)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

ALTERNATE

Margo Martindale (The Good Fight)

POTENTIAL SURPRISE

Pam Grier (This Is Us)

SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA

Zoe Kazan (The Deuce)