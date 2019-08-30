Emmys: 46 of This Year's First-Time Nominees
Amy Adams, Hugh Grant, Mandy Moore, Michael McKean and Michelle Williams are among the familiar faces that are new to the Emmy Awards competition.
A number of performers will be attending the 2019 Emmy Awards as first-time nominees.
Familiar faces including Amy Adams, Paul Dano, Benicio Del Toro, Hugh Grant, Michael McKean, Mandy Moore, Rosamund Pike, Sam Rockwell, Emily Watson and Michelle Williams are among the first-time Emmy nominees this year, while newer performers such as Jharrel Jerome, Asante Blackk and Punam Patel also earned their inaugural Emmy nods.
While HBO's Game of Thrones dominated this year's Emmy nominations with 32 nods, four of the show's stars managed to score their first acting nominations. Additionally, three actors from Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned their first nominations. Ava DuVernay's Netflix limited series When They See Us also earned first-time acting nominations for Jerome, Blackk, Aunjanue Ellis and Marsha Stephanie Blake.
While most of the first-time performer nominees are being honored for their acting, Nick Offerman and Marie Kondo both earned their first nominations in the outstanding host for a reality or competition program category.
The 71st Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22. The ceremony will be broadcast on Fox beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Read on to find out more about what the 2019 Emmys' first-time nominees are best known for, as well as other projects you may have seen them in before their nominated performances.
Amy Adams
'Sharp Objects'
Adams is nominated in the outstanding lead actress in a limited series category for her role as self-harming reporter Camille Preaker in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects. In addition to starring in the series, Adams also served as an executive producer.
Best known for her film roles, Adams has starred in a number of movies including Catch Me If You Can, Junebug, Doubt, Julie & Julia, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle, Big Eyes, Arrival, Nocturnal Animals and Vice. Adams will next appear in the films The Woman in the Window and Hillbilly Elegy.
The actress has been nominated for six Oscars throughout her career, most recently for her role as Lynne Cheney in Adam McKay's biographical comedy-drama Vice.
While Sharp Objects was Adams' first starring role on a television show, she previously made guest appearances on shows such as That '70s Show, Charmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The West Wing and The Office.
Adams launched the production company Bond Group Entertainment in 2019 alongside her manager Stacy O'Neil. The company signed a first look deal with HBO and is currently developing a limited series adaptation of Barbara Kingsolver's novel The Poisonwood Bible.
Alfie Allen
'Game of Thrones'
Alfie Allen is nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category for his role as Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones.
Allen's past television credits include roles on The Golden Hour, Jericho, Casualty 1907, Coming Up and Harlots. He also starred as Ringwood on the BBC Two miniseries Close to the Enemy in 2016.
On the film side, Allen has appeared in the movies Atonement, Flashbacks of a Fool, Freefall, Soulboy, The Kid, Plastic, John Wick, Pandemic and The Predator. He will next star in the films Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl.
Allen was among three Game of Thrones actors that earned nominations at the Emmys despite HBO not submitting them in the acting categories. The network confirmed that it did not enter Allen, Gwendoline Christie or Carice van Houten for consideration by the performers peer group of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The performers, via their reps, went ahead and submitted themselves, paying the $225 entrance fee.
Michael Angarano
'This Is Us'
Angarano is nominated in the outstanding guest actor in a drama series category for his recurring role as Nick Pearson on This Is Us. While the character appears in the past and present timelines on the show, Angarano portrays the younger version of Nick who fights in the Vietnam War alongside his estranged brother Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) on the NBC series.
Prior to his role on This Is Us, Angarano starred on the shows Cover Me, The Knick and I'm Dying Up Here. He also made guest appearances on Cybill, ER, 24, Drunk History and Mom. Additionally, he plays the recurring role of Elliott on Will & Grace.
The actor's film credits include roles in Speak, Sky High, Ceremony, Red State, The Brass Teapot, The English Teacher, Empire State, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Sun Dogs and In A Relationship. Angarano also wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 2017 film Avenues.
Asante Blackk
'When They See Us'
Blackk earned his first Emmy nomination in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series category for his role as the young Kevin Richardson on Netflix's When They See Us.
The role ids Blackk's first professional acting credit. The 17-year-old actor plays one of the five Harlem teens wrongfully convicted of brutally attacking a jogger in New York’s Central Park in 1989 in the Ava DuVernay series.
Blackk's acting nomination is one of the 16 nods earned by When They See Us at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
Marsha Stephanie Blake
'When They See Us'
Blake is nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited series category for her role as Linda McCray, the mother of one of the five accused boys, in When They See Us.
Prior to her supporting role on the Netflix series, Blake made guest appearances on shows including Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Third Watch, Elementary, The Good Wife, Quantico and The Black List. Before to her role in When They See Us, Blake was best known for playing Berdie Rogers on Orange Is the New Black.
Her film credits include roles in The Architect, Stand Clear of the Closing Doors, Nasty Baby, Person to Person, Crown Heights, The Wilde Wedding, Luce and See You Yesterday.
An experienced stage actress, Blake has also acted in Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of The Merchant of Venice, Come and Gone, The Crucible, An Octoroon and Hurt Village.
Anthony Carrigan
'Barry'
Carrigan earned a nod in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category for his role as NoHo Hank on HBO's Barry.
Before his Emmy-nominated role on Barry, Carrigan starred as Tyler Davies on ABC's short-lived crime drama The Forgotten. The actor has also had recurring roles on Parenthood, The Flash and Gotham.
On the film side, Carrigan has acted in The Undying and Satanic. He will next appear in the upcoming films Fatherhood and Bill & Ted Face the Music.
Gwendoline Christie
'Game of Thrones'
Alongside fellow Game of Thrones actors Alfie Allen and Carice van Houten, Christie scored a nod in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her role as Brienne of Tarth despite HBO not submitting the actors for consideration by the performers peer group of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The performers, via their reps, instead submitted themselves by paying a $225 entrance fee.
While starring on Game of Thrones, Christie also appeared on the BBC's Wizards vs Aliens as Lexi and as Miranda Hilmarson on the second season of Top of the Lake: China Girl.
Christie's film credits include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Darkest Minds, In Fabric and Welcome to Marwen. She will next appear in the films The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Friend.
Sian Clifford
'Fleabag'
Clifford is nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category for her role as Claire, the titular character's sister, on Fleabag.
The actress also starred as Martha Crawley in the ITV and Amazon Studios seven-part series Vanity Fair.
Off-screen, Clifford has appeared in live theater productions including Consent at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End and in The Road to Mecca at the Arcola Theatre.
Clifford most recently appeared in the Aug. 2019 film A Serial Killer's Guide to Life.
Jodie Comer
'Killing Eve'
Comer is nominated in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her role as psychopathic Russian assassin Villanelle on BBC America's Killing Eve.
In addition to her role on Killing Eve, Comer starred as Sharna Mulhearne on BBC One's Justice, as Chloe Gemell on E4's My Mad Fat Diary, as Hannah Ward on BBC One's Remember Me, as Kate Parks on BBC One's Doctor Foster, as Ivy Moxam on BBC Three's Thirteen, as Beryl Evans on BBC One's Rollington Place and as Elizabeth of York on Starz's The White Princess.
Comer previously starred in the film England is Mine and will next appear in the upcoming science fiction action comedy Free Guy.
-
'Escape At Dannemora'
Dano is nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series for his role as convicted murderer David Sweat in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora. In the series based on a true story, Sweat and fellow convict Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility with the help of a married female prison employee.
Prior to his role on the Showtime limited series, Dano portrayed Pierre Bezukhov in BBC One's six-part series War & Peace in 2016.
Dano's notable film credits include roles in L.I.E., The Ballad of Jack and Rose, Little Miss Sunshine, The Good Heart, The Extra Man, Cowboys & Aliens, Being Flynn, Ruby Sparks, For Ellen, 12 Years a Slave, Love & Mercy, Swiss Army Man and Okja.
He also directed, co-wrote and produced the 2018 film Wildlife.
Prior to his Emmy nomination, Dano was nominated for BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. He won a SAG Award in 2007 alongside the cast of Little Miss Sunshine in the outstanding performance by a cast category.
Benicio del Toro
'Escape At Dannemora'
The actor starred as convicted murderer Richard Matt, who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility, in the Showtime limited series. He is nominated in the outstanding lead actor category.
Prior to his role on the limited series, del Toro starred on the 1990 NBC miniseries Drug Wars: The Camarena Story as Rafael Caro Quintero. His other television credits include guest appearances on Private Eye, Tales from the Crypt and Fallen Angels.
The actor is better known for his roles in films like The Usual Suspects, Basquiat, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Snatch, Sin City, Che, Sicario, Escobar: Paradise Lost, The Wolfman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He won an Academy Award in 2000 for his role in Traffic, while he was nominated again in the best supporting actor category in 2003 for his role in 21 Grams.
He can currently be heard on the big screen as the voice of Swiper the Fox in the live-action film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
-
'When They See Us'
Ellis is nominated in the outstanding lead actress in a limited series category for her role as Sharonne Salaam, the mother of Yusef Salaam, in When They See Us.
The actress is best known for her roles in the films Men of Honor, The Caveman's Valentine, Undercover Brother, Ray, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, The Taking of Pelham 123, The Help and The Birth of a Nation.
Ellis starred as Aminata Diallo on the BET miniseries The Book of Negroes, as Miranda Shaw on ABC's Quantico and as Hippolyta Black on HBO's Lovecraft Country. She will next star in the Lifetime movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel as Mattie Moss Clark.
-
'Ozark'
Garner earned her first Emmy nomination, in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama category, for her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix's Ozark.
Her other television acting credits include recurring roles on The Americans and the miniseries Maniac, as well as starring roles on the miniseries Waco and the first season of Dirty John.
Her next small-screen role is in the Amazon romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love, which is set to premiere in October.
On the film side, Garner has appeared in Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Electrick Children, We Are What We Are, Grandma and Tomato Red.
She's set to appear in the upcoming films The Assistant and You Can't Win.
Sarah Goldberg
'Barry'
Goldberg is nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category for her role as Sally Reed on HBO's Barry.
Goldberg previously starred as Lolly Lavigne on VH1's Hindsight in 2015, while she has made guest appearances on Any Human Heart, Elementary and Black Box.
Her film credits include roles in Crown Heights, Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, Bikini Moon and The Hummingbird Project. Goldberg will next appear in Amazon's CIA drama The Report, which will debut in theaters in November.
-
'A Very English Scandal'
Grant is nominated in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series category for his role as liberal parliament member Jeremy Thorpe on Amazon's A Very English Scandal.
Prior to his Emmy-nominated performance, Grant appeared in a number of films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sense and Sensibility, Notting Hill, Mickey Blue Eyes, Bridget Jones's Diary, Two Weeks Notice, About a Boy, Love Actually, Music and Lyrics, Florence Foster Jenkins and Paddington 2. He will next appear in The Gentlemen.
Grant has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and took one home in 1994 for his role in Four Weddings and a Funeral.
On the TV side, Grant has appeared in the television movies Champagne Charlie, The Trials of Oz, The Changeling and Doctor Who and the Curse of the Fatal Death.
-
'Special'
Hecht is nominated in the outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series category for her role as Karen Hayes on Special.
Before playing Karen, Hecht starred on The Single Guy and What About Joan? She also had recurring roles on Friends, Breaking Bad, Bored to Death, Person of Interest and Red Oaks.
Her film credits include roles in The Forgotten, Dan in Real Life, Whatever Works, Helena from the Wedding, Northern Borders, The English Teacher, The Sisterhood of Night, Write When You Get Work and The Sunlit Night.
In addition to her work onscreen, Hecht has appeared in many Broadway productions including The Last Night at Ballyhoo, After the Fall, Julius Caesar, Brighton Beach Memoirs, King Lear, Fiddler on the Roof, The Price and Admissions.
-
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Hinkle earned her first Emmy nomination in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category for her role as Rose Weissman on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Before starring as Midge's mother on the Amazon series, Hinkle portrayed Judy Brooks on Once and Again, Judith Harper-Melnick on Two and a Half Men and Samantha Bowers on Deception. The actress also had recurring roles on Brothers & Sisters, Madam Secretary, Speechless and Homeland.
Her film credits include roles in I Am Sam, Friends with Money, Turn the River, The Haunting of Molly Hartley, Imagine That, Weather Girl, Geography Club, Dakota's Summer and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
-
'When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special'
The puppeteer is nominated in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his roles as Bert, Grover and Oscar the Grouch in When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special.
He has worked on Sesame Street since 1994.
Jacobson is also known for playing Muppets characters including Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and Sam Eagle for Disney's Muppets studio.
-
'When They See Us'
The actor is nominated in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie category for his role as Korey Wise in When They See Us.
Before starring in the Netflix limited series, Jerome was best known for his role as the teenage version of the main character's love interest Kevin in Moonlight. He was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the performance. The actor also appeared in the films All Rise, First Match and Selah and the Spades.
On the TV side, Jerome stars as Jerome Robinson on Audience's Mr. Mercedes. The show's third season will premiere in September.
-
'The Act'
King is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Gypsy Blanchard in Hulu's The Act.
Prior to her role in the anthology drama series, King starred as Charlie Meyers on NBC's Bent and as Maddisyn Crawford on go90's Tween Fest. She has also had recurring roles on Jericho, Ghost Whisperer, The Haunting Hour: The Series, Fargo and Life in Pieces.
King has appeared in the films Ramona and Beezus, Family Weekend, Wish I Was Here, The Sound and the Fury, Stonewall, Going In Style, Wish Upon, Smartass, Summer '03, The Kissing Booth, Slender Man and The Lie. She will next star in Zeroville, which hits theaters in September, and The Kissing Booth 2.
-
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Kirby is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his role as stand-up comedian Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Kirby previously played Hugo on HBO's drama Tell Me You Love Me, Jon Stern on SundanceTV's Rectify and Mark Kaplan on ABC's The Astronaut Wives Club. The actor currently plays Gene Goldman on HBO's The Deuce.
His film credits include roles in Mambo Italiano, Luck, All Hat, Take This Waltz, The Samaritan, Empire of Dirt, A Dog's Purpose, Little Woods and Glass.
-
'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo'
The organizing consultant and author is nominated in the outstanding host for a reality or competition program category for her work on Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.
The show explains Kondo's method of organizing, which is known as KonMari. The method consists of gathering together all of one's belongings based on categories and then only keeping the things that "spark joy."
Prior to starring on her own show, Kondo published five books about organization.
-
'Better Call Saul'
The actor is nominated in the outstanding guest actor in a drama series category for his role as Chuck McGill, Jimmy (aka Saul)'s brother, on AMC's Better Call Saul.
In addition to his Emmy-nominated role, McKean previously starred as Lenny Kosnowksi on Laverne & Shirley from 1976-1983. He also played Gibby Fiske on Dream On, various characters on Saturday Night Live, Adrian Van Voorhees on Primetime Glick and Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell on Good Omens.
McKean starred in and co-wrote the films This Is Spinal Tap and The Big Picture. He also acted in the films Double Agent, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Coneheads, Airheads, The Brady Bunch Movie, For Your Consideration, 10 Rules of Sleeping Around and The Meddler.
He won a Grammy Award in 2004 for co-writing the song "A Mighty Wind," featured in the film of the same name, in the best song written for a motion picture, television or other visual media category. He was also nominated in the best original song category at the Academy Awards for the same song.
McKean has been in a number of live productions including Hairspray, The Pajama Game, The Homecoming, Superior Donuts, King Lear, All the Way, The Little Foxes and The True.
-
'This Is Us'
Moore earned her first Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a drama category for her role as Rebecca Pearson on NBC's This Is Us.
Before becoming an actress, Moore was better known for her career as a musician. She released her first single "Candy" followed by her debut album So Real in 1999. Moore later released the albums I Wanna Be With You in 2000, Mandy Moore in 2001, Coverage in 2003, Wild Hope in 2007 and Amanda Leigh in 2009.
Moore made her feature film debut in 2001's Dr. Dolittle 2. She went on to star in the films The Princess Diaries, A Walk to Remember, Chasing Liberty, Racing Stripes, Because I Said So, License to Wed, 47 Meters Down and The Darkest Minds. Additionally, she voiced the role of Rapunzel in Disney's animated musical comedy Tangled and currently voices the role on the Disney Channel's Tangled: The Series.
On the TV side, Moore guest starred on How I Met Your Mother, Grey's Anatomy and Red Band Society. She also lent her voice to roles on The Simpsons, Tron: Uprising, High School USA! and Sheriff Callie's Wild West.
-
'The Twilight Zone'
The Twilight Zone actor earned his first Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a drama series category for his role as Samir Wassan.
In addition to his guest starring role on the anthology series, Nanjiani stars as Dinesh Chugtai on HBO's Silicon Valley. He previously starred as Pindar Singh on Franklin & Bash and has made guest appearances on Portlandia, Veep, Drunk History, Community, Broad City, Archer, The Grinder and The X-Files. He is set to executive produce the Apple TV+ anthology series Little America.
Nanjiani also hosted Comedy Central's The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail alongside comedian Jonah Ray from 2014-2016.
On the film side, Nanjiani earned critical acclaim for co-writing and starring in the 2017 film The Big Sick. He has also appeared in the films Hot Tub Time Machine 2; Hello, My Name Is Doris; Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates; Brother Nature; The Late Bloomer; Fist Fight; The Lego Ninjago Movie; Duck Butter; Stuber; and Men In Black: International.
Nanjiani will next appear in the 2020 films The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, The Lovebirds and The Eternals.
-
'Special'
O'Connell stars as Ryan Hayes in Special, Netflix's series based on O'Connell's 2015 memoir, I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, about finding his identity as a gay man with mild cerebral palsy.
As the show's star and creator, O'Connell is nominated for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series and for the show in the outstanding short form comedy or drama series category.
O'Connell also wrote episodes of the shows Awkward, Daytime Divas and Will & Grace. He also penned the script for the TV movie Red Hook.
-
'State of the Union'
O'Dowd is nominated for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series for his role as Tom on SundanceTV's State of the Union.
The actor's other TV credits include the roles of Brendan Davenport on The Clinic, Roy Trenneman on The IT Crowd, Jase on Roman's Empire, Lindsay on FM, Thomas John on Girls, Sean Murphy on Moone Boy, Tom Chadwick on Family Tree and Miles Daly on Get Shorty.
He has also voiced roles on Family Guy, Monsters vs. Aliens and Puffin Rock.
O'Dowd's film roles include appearances in Festival, Bridesmaids, Friends with Kids, The Sapphires, This Is 40, Thor: The Dark World, Calvary, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, The Incredible Jessica James, Love After Love, Molly's Game and The Cloverfield Paradox. His upcoming film roles are in How to Build a Girl and The Starling.
-
'Making It'
Offerman earned his first Emmy nomination in the host, reality or competition program category for his work on NBC's Making It.
The actor is best known for his role as Ron Swanson on NBC's Parks and Recreation, which he starred on alongside his Making It co-host Amy Poehler. His other acting credits include guest roles on the television shows Will & Grace, NYPD Blue, George Lopez, Gilmore Girls, Childrens Hospital and Fargo. Offerman also starred on the Amazon miniseries Good Omens as Thaddeus Dowling.
He has voiced a number of characters on animated shows including Axe Cop, Bob's Burgers, Gravity Falls, The Simpsons and 3 Below.
Offerman's film credits include roles in All Good Things, 21 Jump Street, The Kings of Summer, In A World…, We're the Millers, 22 Jump Street, Welcome to Happiness, Sing, The Founder, The House of Tomorrow, Nostalgia and Bad Times at the El Royale. He will next appear in the drama film Lucy in the Sky.
-
'Special'
Patel earned her first Emmy nomination in the outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series category for her role as Ryan's friend and co-worker Kim Laghari on Special.
Prior to her work on the Netflix show, Patel starred as Patti on Kevin from Work and as Soozie on Return of the Mac. She has also played recurring roles on the shows Adam Ruins Everything, Alone Together, I Feel Bad and The Cool Kids.
Patel appeared in the 2019 Netflix film Rim of the World and can next be seen on NBC's upcoming comedy The Kenan Show.
-
'State of the Union'
Pike is nominated in the outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series category for her role as Louise in SundanceTV's State of the Union.
She made her screen acting debut in the 1998 television film A Rather English Marriage, which was followed by guest appearances on Trial & Retribution, Love in a Cold Climate, Foyle's War, Women in Love and Warship Down.
She currently voices the characters of Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward on Thunderbirds Are Go and Moominmamma on Moominvalley.
Pike will next star in the Amazon fantasy drama The Wheel of Time, which follows an all-female organization that goes on a journey across the world with five young people, including one who is believed to be a reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.
On the film side, Pike has appeared in Die Another Day, Pride & Prejudice, Fracture, Figurative Pieces, An Education, Made in Dagenham, Barney's Version, Johnny English Reborn, Wrath of the Titans, Jack Reacher, The World's End, Gone Girl, A United Kingdom, Hostiles, A Private War and Radioactive.
Pike earned critical acclaim for her role in Gone Girl and received Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for the role.
Her upcoming films include The Informer and I Care A Lot.
Billy Porter
'Pose'
Porter earned a nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category for his role as Pray Tell on Pose.
Before starring on the FX series, Porter made guest appearances on Law & Order, The Big C, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Get Down. He also appeared as Behold Chablis on American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
Porter has also played roles in the films The First Wives Club, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Noel and The Humbling. He's set to appear in the 2020 comedy film Like a Boss.
The actor is known for his work in live productions. He has appeared in Broadway productions of Miss Saigon, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, Little Shop of Horrors and Kinky Boots.
Porter won a Tony Award in 2013 in the best actor in a musical category for his role in Kinky Boots, and he won a Grammy Award in 2014 in the best musical theater album category for the cast recording of the same show.
-
'Fosse/Verdon'
The actress is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role as actress and dancer Ann Reinking in the FX biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon.
Prior to her role on the miniseries, Qualley portrayed Jill Garvey on HBO's The Leftovers from 2014-2017.
On the film side, she has appeared in Palo Alto, The Nice Guys, Novitiate, The Vanishing of Sydney Hall, Death Note, Donnybrook, IO, Native Son, Adam and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Qualley will next appear in the films Seberg and Strange but True
-
'F Is For Family'
Richardson earned his first Primetime Emmy nomination in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Rosie on the Netflix series F Is For Family.
The actor was previously nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for voicing the role of the Joker on Cartoon Network's The Batman from 2004-2008.
His other notable voice roles include characters on Adventures from the Book of Virtues, Voltron: The Third Dimension, The Powerpuff Girls, Family Guy, Johnny Bravo, Samurai Jack, Static Shock, The Proud Family, The Fairly OddParents, American Dad!, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, The Cleveland Show, The Simpsons, Teen Titans Go!, The Milo Murphy's Law and Boss Baby: Back in Business.
Richardson has also voiced characters in many films including Lilo & Stitch, The Country Bears, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water and The Secret Life of Pets.
The actor starred as Ed Ward on The WB live-action sitcom Like Family from 2003-2004 and as Darnell McDowell on the A&E series The Cleaner in 2008. Richardson has also made guest appearances on the shows ER, Weird Science, Teen Angel and How I Met Your Mother.
-
'Fosse/Verdon'
Rockwell is nominated in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series category for his role as dancer and choreographer Bob Fosse on FX's Fosse/Verdon.
The actor is known for his leading roles in the films Lawn Dogs, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Matchstick Men, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Moon and Seven Psychopaths, as well as his supporting roles in The Green Mile, Frost/Nixon, Iron Man 2, Conviction and The Way, Way Back.
Rockwell won an Academy Award in 2018 for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while he was nominated the following year for his role as George W. Bush in the political satire Vice.
The actor's upcoming film projects include Jojo Rabbit, Trolls World Tour, The One and Only Ivan and Richard Jewell.
On the TV side, Rockwell has guest starred on shows including Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Prince Street, Drunk History and Inside Amy Schumer. He also voices the role of Vic on Netflix's F Is for Family.
-
'Barry'
Root is nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category for his role as Monroe Fuches on HBO's Barry.
The actor previously starred as R.O. on the CBS Western comedy-drama Harts of the West and as Jimmy James on the NBC sitcom NewsRadio and voiced the characters Bill Dauterive and Buck Strickland on Fox's King of the Hill. Additionally, Root played the supporting role of Gaston Means on HBO's Boardwalk Empire.
He has also made guest appearances on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Seinfeld, Malcolm in the Middle, Frasier, The West Wing, True Blood, The Good Wife, The Newsroom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Man in the High Castle, Veep and Amphibia.
On the film side, Root has appeared in Office Space, Raising Genius, Jersey Girl, DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, Just Friends, Mad Money, Drillbit Taylor, Red State, Get Out, Life of the Party, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and On the Basis of Sex. He also lent his voice to characters in animated films including Ice Age, Finding Nemo, Ice Age: The Meltdown and Finding Dory.
Root will appear in the upcoming films Seberg, Bombshell, The Empty Man and Happily.
-
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Sewell is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his role as Declan Howell in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The actor's television credits include starring roles on Middlemarch, Charles II: The Power and the Passion, Eleventh Hour, The Pillars of the Earth, Zen, The Man in the High Castle and Victoria.
Sewell has also appeared in the films Hamlet, The Woodlanders, Dangerous Beauty, Dark City, A Knight's Tale, The Holiday and The Illusionist.
He will next star as Sidney Luft in the Judy Garland biopic Judy, which hits theaters on Sept. 27. The actor will also appear in the upcoming drama film The Father.
Additionally, Sewell has acted in live productions of Tom Stoppard's Arcadia and Rock 'n' Roll. Sewell was nominated for Olivier and Tony Awards for his role as Jan in Rock 'n' Roll.
-
'Killing Eve' and 'Fleabag'
Shaw earned two nods at the 2019 Emmy Awards. The actress is nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her role as Carolyn Martens on Killing Eve and in the outstanding guest actress in a comedy series category for her role as the counselor on Fleabag.
In addition to her Emmy-nominated roles, the actress is arguably best known for playing Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film series and Marnie Stonebrook in the fourth season of HBO's True Blood.
Her other acting credits include roles in My Left Foot, Three Men and a Little Lady, Anna Karenina, The Back Dahlia, Catch and Release, Fracture, Dorian Gray, Colette and Lizzie. She is set to appear in the upcoming films Ammonite and Corvidae.
Shaw has also acted in a number of live productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre. She has won Olivier Awards for her performances in Electra and Machinal, as well as a Drama Desk Award for her work in The Waste Land.
-
'Queens of Mystery'
Stevenson is nominated in the outstanding narrator category for her work on Acorn TV's Queens of Mystery.
Her first major acting role was in the 1990 film Truly, Madly, Deeply. She went on to act in the films Emma, Bend It Like Beckham, Mona Lisa Smile, Being Julia, Infamous, Diana, The Letters and London Unplugged.
On the TV side, Stevenson has starred on BBC One's The Village and The Atlantis, as well as the Sky Living miniseries The Enfield Haunting and BBC One's miniseries One Of Us, also known as Retribution on Netflix. Additionally, she has been nominated for three BAFTA TV Awards in the best actress category for her roles in A Doll's House, The Politician's Wife and Accused.
Her stage roles include appearances in Measure for Measure, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Yerma, The Heretic, Happy Days, Mary Stuart and The Doctor.
-
'Chernobyl'
The actor is nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie category for his role as Boris Shcherbina in HBO's Chernobyl.
Skarsgard is best known for his roles in the films Breaking the Waves, The Hunt for Red October, Good Will Hunting, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Mamma Mia!, Angels and Demons, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Cinderella and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! He is also known for starring as Dr. Erik Selvig in the Marvel films Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Age of Ultron.
His television credits include the role of Dr. John River on BBC One's River and guest appearances on Masterpiece Contemporary, Entourage and Playhouse Presents.
He is set to appear in the 2020 science fiction film Dune.
-
'This Is Us'
Sullivan earned his first Emmy nod in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category for his role as Toby on NBC's This Is Us.
In addition to his starring role on the NBC drama, Sullivan starred as Tom Cleary on Cinemax's The Knick from 2014-2015 and as Joe on HBO's Camping in 2018. The actor has also made guest appearances on Elementary, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Americans, Stranger Things, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Fight.
Sullivan's film credits include roles in North Starr, The Drop, Morgan, Imperium, Live by Night, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adopt a Highway and I Trapped the Devil.
-
'Fleabag'
Thomas earned her first Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actress in a comedy series category for her role as Belinda on Fleabag.
She has been nominated for five BAFTA Awards throughout her career and won one for her role in the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral. Her other film credits include Under the Cherry Moon, A Handful of Dust, The Valet, Tell No One, I've Loved You So Long, Leaving, Love Crime, Sarah's Keys, Mission: Impossible, The Horse Whisperer, Gosford Park, Nowhere Boy, Only God Forgives, Darkest Hour and Tomb Raider.
Additionally, Thomas earned an Oscar nomination for her role in The English Patient.
The actress has also appeared in many live theater productions including Three Sisters, The Seagull, Harold Pinter's Betrayal, Pinter's Old Times, Sophocles' Electra and Peter Morgan's The Audience.
She is set to appear in the upcoming romantic thriller film Rebecca.
-
'Game of Thrones'
Turner is nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her role as Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones is Turner's only television series acting role, though she did appear in the 2013 BBC Two film The Thirteenth Tale.
She made her theatrical film debut in the 2013 psychological thriller drama Another Me, which was followed by roles in Barely Lethal, X-Men: Apocalypse, Josie, Time Freak and Dark Phoenix.
Turner will next appear in the upcoming films Heavy and Broken Soldier.
-
'Game of Thrones'
Van Houten earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actress in a drama series category for her recurring role as Melisandre on Game on Thrones.
Her notable roles include appearances in the films Undercover Kitty, Black Swans, Black Book, Love Is All, Valkyrie, From Time to Time, Rep Men, The Happy Housewife, Black Death, Intruders, Black Butterflies, Jackie, Family Way, Race, Brimstone, Incarnate and Domino. She will next star in the dramatic thriller Lost Girls and Love Hotels.
She has appeared in a number of international television shows, as well as lent her voice to guest appearances on The Simpsons and Robot Chicken.
The actress was one of the three Game of Thrones actors that earned nominations at the Emmys despite HBO's decision to not submit them in the acting categories. Van Houten, Alfie Allen and Gwendoline Christie, via their reps, went ahead and submitted themselves for consideration by paying a $225 entrance fee.
-
'Chernobyl'
Watson is nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie category for her role as nuclear physicist Ulana Khomyuk on HBO's Chernobyl.
The actress has been nominated for two Academy Awards throughout her career. The first nomination was for her debut film role in 1996's Breaking the Waves, while her second nomination was for the 1998 film Hilary and Jackie.
Her other notable films include The Boxer, Angela's Ashes, Gosford Park, Punch Drunk Love, Red Dragon, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, Corpse Bride, Miss Potter, War Horse, The Theory of Everything, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Happy Prince.
Watson's television acting credits include roles in the television films A Summer Day's Dream, The Mill on the Floss, The Memory Keeper's Daughter, The Dresser, Molly Moon and the Incredible Book of Hypnotism, Little Women and King Lear.
She will next appear in the upcoming HBO series The Third Day.
In addition to her work on screen, Watson has appeared in productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company including Twelfth Night, Uncle Vanya and Othello.
-
'A Very English Scandal'
Whishaw is nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie category for his role as Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal.
The actor previously starred as Pingu on Channel 4's Nathan Barley, as Ben Coulter on BBC One's Criminal Justice, as Freddie Lyon on BBC's The Hour and as Danny on BBC Two's London Spy.
In 2020, Whishaw will voice the titular character on Nickelodeon's Paddington and will portray Rabbi Milligan in the fourth season of FX's Fargo.
His film roles include Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, I'm Not There, Bright Star, Brideshead Revisited, Cloud Atlas, Skyfall, The Lobster, Suffragette, The Danish Girl, Spectre and Mary Poppins Returns. Additionally, he voiced the character of Paddington Bear in the 2014 film Paddington and its 2017 sequel Paddington 2.
Whishaw will reprise his role as Q in the James Bond film series in No Time to Die. He is also set to appear in the film O Holy Ghost.
The actor has appeared in a number of stage productions, including the Royal National Theatre's His Dark Materials and The Seagull.
-
'Fosse/Verdon'
Williams earned her first Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie category for her role as actress and dancer Gwen Verdon on FX's Fosse/Verdon.
The actress guest starred on shows including Baywatch, Step by Step and Home Improvement before she was cast as Jen Lindley on Dawson's Creek, which ran from 1998-2003.
She was nominated for Academy Awards for her roles in Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn and Manchester by the Sea. Her other films include Me Without You, The Station Agent, Wendy and Lucy, Shutter Island, Oz the Great and Powerful, The Greatest Showman, I Feel Pretty, Venom and After the Wedding.
Williams has also appeared in Broadway productions of Cabaret and Blackbird, the latter of which earned her a best actress in a play nomination at the Tony Awards.