Emmys: 46 of This Year's First-Time Nominees

A number of performers will be attending the 2019 Emmy Awards as first-time nominees.

Familiar faces including Amy Adams, Paul Dano, Benicio Del Toro, Hugh Grant, Michael McKean, Mandy Moore, Rosamund Pike, Sam Rockwell, Emily Watson and Michelle Williams are among the first-time Emmy nominees this year, while newer performers such as Jharrel Jerome, Asante Blackk and Punam Patel also earned their inaugural Emmy nods.

While HBO's Game of Thrones dominated this year's Emmy nominations with 32 nods, four of the show's stars managed to score their first acting nominations. Additionally, three actors from Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned their first nominations. Ava DuVernay's Netflix limited series When They See Us also earned first-time acting nominations for Jerome, Blackk, Aunjanue Ellis and Marsha Stephanie Blake.

While most of the first-time performer nominees are being honored for their acting, Nick Offerman and Marie Kondo both earned their first nominations in the outstanding host for a reality or competition program category.

The 71st Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22. The ceremony will be broadcast on Fox beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out more about what the 2019 Emmys' first-time nominees are best known for, as well as other projects you may have seen them in before their nominated performances.