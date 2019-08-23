Emmys: Nominated Series Inspired by Books

HBO's long-running series Game of Thrones has captivated audiences with a myriad of tales that take place in the medieval setting. The show, which ran for 8 seasons, derives from author George R.R. Martin’s 7-volume series A Song of Ice and Fire with the first novel published in 1996. Though the final season concluded earlier this year, the drama has outpaced Martin's source material for the plot. When addressing the ending of the HBO series adaptation, Martin admitted that he won't reveal a publication date for The Winds of Winter, the next planned installment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The most recent edition, A Dance With Dragons, was released in the summer of 2011, shortly after the first season of the HBO series. He also shared that his ending won't be the same ending as HBO's. "Book or show, which will be the 'real' ending? It's a silly question," writes Martin. "How about this? I'll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the Internet." Though the series faced a divisive final season, Game of Thrones shattered Emmy records, earning a staggering 32 nominations including drama series. This year marks the fourth time Game of Thrones has led the pack of nominations, beginning in 2014 with 19 nominations, 2015 with 24, 2016 with 23 and 2018 with 22 nominations. The series was not eligible in 2017. In acting categories, Thrones posts its biggest number of nominations yet by far, with 10 different actors receiving nominations. Nominated for the eighth time for his role as Tyrion Lannister, star Peter Dinklage extends his record for most nods for a single performer in a drama, male or female. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are also nominated in the lead actor and lead actress in a drama series categories. It's their second and fourth nominations for the roles of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, respectively. They were previously nominated in the supporting actor categories.