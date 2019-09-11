Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Historic Nominees

With several acclaimed series in contention, including some in their final seasons, the Television Academy had plenty to choose from when voting on nominations for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards — and many of the noms were historic for various reasons.

Game and Thrones and Veep both ended their series runs and have now joined an elite category of television shows nominated for every single season of their shows.

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones extended his record for most best supporting actor nominations, with this year’s being his eighth. And, if she wins, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will break Cloris Leachman’s record for most overall acting wins.

With the 2019 Emmys approaching (the show airs Sept. 22 on Fox), take a look at the other milestones reached this year by the nominees.