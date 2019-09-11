Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Historic Nominees
Billy Porter from 'Pose' and Peter Dinklage from 'Game of Thrones' also landed noms with significance.
With several acclaimed series in contention, including some in their final seasons, the Television Academy had plenty to choose from when voting on nominations for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards — and many of the noms were historic for various reasons.
Game and Thrones and Veep both ended their series runs and have now joined an elite category of television shows nominated for every single season of their shows.
Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones extended his record for most best supporting actor nominations, with this year’s being his eighth. And, if she wins, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will break Cloris Leachman’s record for most overall acting wins.
With the 2019 Emmys approaching (the show airs Sept. 22 on Fox), take a look at the other milestones reached this year by the nominees.
-
Ted Danson
Ted Danson extended his record of most nominations for leading actor in a comedy series from 12 to 13 nominations this year. He previously won the award in 1990 and 1993 for his role as Sam Malone in Cheers.
This year, he was nominated for his role as the afterlife “architect” Michael in The Good Place, which also was nominated for outstanding comedy series.
Outside of his nominations in comedies, he was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series in Damages as Arthur Frobisher. Throughout his career, Danson has received a total of 17 nominations.
-
Peter Dinklage
With his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, Dinklage has received eight best supporting actor nominations for his role and extended his record for most noms for a single performer in a drama, male or female this year.
Dinklage has been nominated every year since the show premiered, taking home the award in 2011, 2015 and 2018 (Game of Thrones was not eligible for nominations in 2017).
Dinklage is also nominated this year for My Dinner With Hervé, as an executive producer on the television movie.
-
'Game of Thrones'
The drama based on the best-selling book series by George R.R. Martin said its final goodbye this year and with the farewell came historic nominations for the HBO show.
Game of Thrones extended its record number of nominations for a scripted series from 128 to 161 nominations this year. The drama, which has racked up 47 Emmy wins, also holds the record for most wins by a series in a single season for 2015 and 2016, with 12 wins each year.
The HBO show also broke the record for most nominations for a drama series in its final season, with 32 nominations. The drama has also joined an elite group of shows that have been nominated for every one of its seasons, including Mad Men and Veep (see below).
-
HBO
HBO has stolen back its Emmy nominations crown from Netflix, breaking the record number of noms in a single year for a network with 137, which broke its own record of 126 in 2015. Netflix, which was tops last year, earned 117 noms this year, while NBC came in a distant third with 58 total noms.
-
Norman Lear
Norman Lear is now the oldest nominee ever, beating Carl Reiner by six months. At 96 years old, he received his first nomination since 1991 with the live ABC special broadcast of All in the Family and The Jeffersons.
Over his career, Lear has been nominated 15 times, winning four Emmys for All in the Family: two in 1971 and again in 1972 and 1973. Lear has also been honored by the Television Academy with a Hall of Fame induction in 1984.
-
Julis Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis- Dreyfus received her seventh Emmy nomination for playing Selina Meyers in Veep this year. If she wins, she will break the record for most overall acting wins, beating Cloris Leachman’s record (they are currently tied).
For her role as the U.S. vice president, president or presidential candidate, depending on the season, Louis-Dreyfus also holds the title of most wins by a performer for the same role, a role she’s won for every season of Veep, which was absent from the 2018 awards show due to a hiatus during which Louis-Dreyfus was being treated for breast cancer.
The actress also extended her record of total acting nominations from 18 to 19 this year. She has received nominations for her role as Elaine Benes in Seinfeld and as Christine Campbell in The New Adventures of Old Christine, winning once for each show.
-
Billy Porter
Billy Porter made history with his nomination for best lead actor in a drama series for his role in FX Network's Pose. The Tony Award winner became the first openly gay black man to be nominated in the category. This is Porter’s first Emmy nomination, though he has also appeared in series including American Horror Story and The Get Down.
-
'This Is Us'
This Is Us is once again the only best drama series nominee from a broadcast network. This year, the series is competing with shows from cable and streaming services including AMC (Better Call Saul), Netflix (Bodyguard and Ozark), HBO (Game of Thrones and Succession), BBC America (Killing Eve) and FX Network (Pose) in the category.
The show also received acting nominations for stars Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan and Milo Ventimiglia.
-
'Veep'
Veep, which is up for best comedy series, among others, has now received series nominations for every one of its seasons, along with AMC's Mad Men and HBO's Game of Thrones, which also achieved the feat this year (see above).
The HBO series has racked up a total of 68 nominations and 17 wins over the years, winning three times for best comedy series (in 2015, 2016 and 2017).