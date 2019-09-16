Emmys 2019: Who Will Win, Who Should Win

WILL WIN: Game of Thrones (HBO)

Like the three seasons before it, the final season of HBO's landmark show will take top honors. It ran just six episodes (its prior season won for a record-low seven) but still garnered a drama-record 32 noms, and voters haven't rallied behind any one of its competitors. — Scott Feinberg

SHOULD WIN: Succession (HBO)

The race to lose to Game of Thrones pits the inclusive joy of Pose against the stylish flair of Killing Eve and the unfolding heartbreak of Better Call Saul, but it's HBO's other, less dragon-filled family saga that's the profane, dysfunctional class of the category. Even if it's really a dark comedy. — Daniel Fienberg