Emmys: Zendaya, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett and More Among This Year's First-Time Nominees

A new class of performers are joining the 2020 Emmy Awards as first-time nominees.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer.

Read on to find out more about what the 2020 Emmys' first-time nominees are best known for, as well as other projects you may have seen them in before their nominated performances.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, (8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT) on ABC.