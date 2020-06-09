Emmys: 21 New Shows That Could Break Through in the Comedy and Drama Races

Out in the real world, there's little consistency to be found. But when it comes to television, one thing that's certain is that there will be surprises when the Emmy nominations are announced July 28. Chalk that up to two shows that have won a multitude of the drama and comedy races for the past five years — HBO's Game of Thrones and Veep. These awards grabbers have finally retired from the race, opening up the playing field considerably and raising aspirations for newcomers.

"I think there are some givens, in terms of nominations, but it's pretty wide open right now," TV Academy president and COO Maury McIntyre tells THR. "Even in 2019, Fleabag came out of nowhere." With that beloved Phoebe Waller-Bridge series also wrapped up, there are plenty of freshman series hoping for an out-of-nowhere nomination and, maybe, even a win.