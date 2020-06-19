Emmys: 30 Supporting Actors on Character Quarantining, Co-Star Bonding and Craft Services

How I relate to my character "I most relate to Jules in the way she loves. I think she has a massive heart, maybe too big for her own good. Her heart is amoebic, in that she can be in love with multiple people at once, and have an individual love for each person. She falls in love frequently and rapidly, which others might find unnerving, but I don’t think she can help it. I find myself in the same position more often than not."

And how I don't "Jules is more forward than I am. And maybe a little more fiery. I had the hardest time accessing her anger within myself when we were filming, which might allude to an emotional gap between the two of us."

Most supportive co-star "My mind goes straight to how generous Zendaya was in our scenes as Rue and Jules. She would often hold eye contact with me when I was losing my grounding in a scene, which I found to be a really helpful tool when trying to stay in the moment with my scene partner. Not in the sense of a staring contest, but more like she really looked into my eyes and saw behind whatever was happening on the surface. This often pulled me out of my head and into the moment in an instant. It was a really gracious way she helped me in many scenes."

I can't believe I pulled off "Surviving a 30-minute take of the club sequence in episode seven: doing Molly, entering the club, dancing my ass off, having a panic attack, sensually attacking a hallucination of Nate, nearly having sex on the dance floor with a new friend, and returning to a lucid state for one last dance with friends ­— there were no cuts."

Dream guest star "Jodie Foster. She would kill it as Jules' estranged mother."