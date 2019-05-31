Emmys: 30 Supporting Actors Pose for Star-Studded Class Photo

The show you never missed as a teen?

"Friends. I remember, in college I used to work for parking services. But I would always park my car and go into one of the dorm rooms just to watch an episode of Friends because back then we didn't have DVR. If you missed it, you missed it."

The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?

"Brittany Young because I think she's just the most headstrong."

The scene that kept you up at night?

"In season two, when I came back, my whole reveal was me doing a whole bunch of stunts, and it kept me up. I was so ready for it because I always want to do my own stunts. So I knew I was like jumping off stuff, sliding over a car, fighting a guy, and I was just like, 'Yes, I'm so ready!' But the night before, I could not sleep because I guess I was just so anxious for that. So by the time I got to set, I was tired. It was a 15-hour day, but the stunt part I had to do that night. So I did all my dialogue throughout the day, and by midnight — that's when we were ready to shoot [the stunts] — I was already dead. I remember I tripped. I was supposed to jump over a pole and I fell — my foot clipped it — and I remember my producers freaking out. They were like, 'We didn't want you do your own stunts! This is why!' And I was like, 'No I got it. I got it. I did hurdles. That's nothing.' But yeah, it kept me up. But it was still a great episode."

What would a spinoff of your show be?

"I’m going to be a little bit selfish for my character. I would want it to be basically a spinoff of her actually doing well because her thing is, like, she's a great stunt woman, but she's a horrible actress. So I would hope that she would actually get her big movie role and her going through the motions of that and being successful at it and not bad."