Emmys: 30 Supporting Actors Pose for Star-Studded Class Photo
For THR's annual class photo, 30 top TV actors reveal which co-star they'd call to bail them out of jail, the scene that had them squirming and what their dream spinoff would look like.
Topher Grace
'The Hot Zone' (NatGeo)
The co-star you'd call to bail you out of jail?
"Julianna Margulies. She's a boss. I'd call her to be my lawyer, too."
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Beverly Hills, 90210. The first 90210 I watched, this girl got Brandon Walsh high, and then at the end he had to come on and say, 'Hey, we had a lot of fun here tonight, but if you have a problem with drugs call this number.' I was hooked."
-
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
'The Haunting of Hill House' (Netflix)
The co-star you'd call to bail you out of jail?
"Carla Gugino. She would turn up with a care package. When we were filming she used to fly in these cookies from L.A. to Atlanta. I think everyone needs her just on a shoot. She’d be like, 'I know you’re innocent,' before I even told her what I did.”
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Friends. I grew up in London, so we used to get it three months later, so it was like, if we missed it that was it, you were never going to see it again."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"I had to do a eulogy at my twin sister's funeral. It was like a three-page kind of eulogy speech, and it was just brutal. It went on all day long, and I had never cried so much I think in my life. I went outside to have a cigarette, and then you're just sort of shaking, and you can't tell what's real and what's not real. So that was just brutal."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I want a musical about the Crane family in Hill House, but I would do it justice and make it scary. A horror musical, but with songs and dancing. I'd watch that."
-
Natasha Rothwell
'Insecure' (HBO)
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I would want to follow Daniel's character and his evolution to hotness; that's a journey I want to be on. I also feel like Chad — I feel like his high school and college years, I'd want to see."
The show you never missed as a teen?
"My So-Called Life. Angela Chase, Jordan Catalano."
-
Blake Jenner
'What/If' (Netflix)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I remember when UPN was UPN, I'd watch That '70s Show. My friends are crazy about it. That was my favorite."
The co-star you'd call to bail you out of jail?
"Jane Levy. Yeah. She's one of the most badass ladies I've ever met, and she would just, like, take no crap, make sure I got out of there — and she's so headstrong too. She's just a force of nature. So definitely, she's on speed dial for me."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"There's a point in the series where my character gets visited from a lot of past demons, and you see him kind of crumble at the seams. I won't say any specifics but that was something that the night before I was just really excited to do, but also nervous because you want to do it justice. All these emotions are running through you, and then you arrive on that day and just have to let that all go."
-
Shay Mitchell
'You' (Netflix)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I'd say The Wonder Years. We watched that every single time it came out."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Penn Badgley. He's just solid, so I feel like I could really rely on him to come through. Or he'll just figure out a way to get through, you know, one or the other."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"If there was a spinoff, I would want Peach's secret twin sister Tangerine to come back and really mess stuff up with Penn and do, like, the reverse stalking so she gets the revenge that Peach never got to have."
-
Will Poulter
'Bandersnatch' (Netflix)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Friends. I just watched nonstop, but I was 15 so I was still playing catch-up, watching reruns. I did a lot of rewatching around that time — I was watching Saved by the Bell and Fresh Prince."
-
Calum Worthy
'The Act' (Hulu)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Boy Meets World. Huge crush on Topanga."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"I think Patricia. She definitely has street cred that she doesn't talk about, I think."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I think just redo the whole show, but make it a multicam. Like have a laugh track the whole time, or just show it the exact same way but have a laugh track as well."
-
Stephanie Beatriz
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (NBC)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I really loved 90210. I wasn't really supposed to watch it, but I would sneak it."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Andre Braugher because he’s charming, definitely has the financial means and also has gravitas. He would probably be able to explain away whatever mischief I'd gotten into."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"The episode that I directed, so it was like the whole thing kept me up. I didn't really sleep because I wanted everything to go really well. But it was in particular a scene between Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg where it kind of got a little serious and she told him about sexual harassment at work that she had gone through, and to sort of explore that topic with two friends on the show that I've been on for a while was very … I mean, my hands are dripping sweat right now while I'm talking about it. Because it was scary and it was also like, how do you do that on a comedy and make it not feel like you're doing something very heavy handed? I mean, all of us are shifting around because it's so uncomfortable sounding, how do you do that? I think they did it. I just kind of got out of their way. But I was very nervous about it."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"It would star Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti and it would be called Gina Knows Best and I think it would survive really well as a YouTube channel, just like her talking at the camera. I would watch many hours of that. Many, many."
-
Chris Sullivan
'This Is Us' (NBC)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"The X-Files. That was the first show that I had to see. Could not miss it."
The co-star you'd call to bail you out of jail?
"Justin Hartley. He'd probably be the one who'd be awake at that hour of the night."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"We've all joked that This Is Us is actually a prequel for The Walking Dead, that like in the final season something goes wrong and Andrew Lincoln shows up."
-
Keeley Hawes
'Bodyguard' (Netflix)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"The Wonder Years. Fred Savage! It was a hell of a show."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"We would all call on Richard [Madden]."
-
Sonoya Mizuno
'Maniac' (Netflix)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"The English soap Eastenders — but not because I really loved Eastenders, just because that's what my mom would put on and we'd all watch. Eastenders is just a classic bad English soap, where everyone is like, 'Sonia, where's my cup of coffee?'"
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"I think Sally Field would do a good job. She'd just tell them what to do and they'd be like, 'Shit, OK, I'll do whatever you tell me to.'"
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I'd do a spinoff of my character. She'd have to go out in the real world and touch dirty things and be OK with it."
-
Wes Bentley
'Yellowstone' (Paramount)
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"They'd probably call me to bail them out of jail. I don't think it's going the other way."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"My show's a drama and we sort of explore the ranchers on the Western side of things, but I think the Native American aspect could use a full show. It would be nice."
The show you never missed as a teen?
"My parents liked to watch L.A. Law and those sorts of things. I guess Saved by the Bell."
-
Lolly Adefope
'Shrill' (Hulu)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Gilmore Girls, because I like to pretend that I was Lorelai and I was this crazy girl who was rebelling from her parents, even though I was just in my bed watching TV."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"I feel like I would call Aidy Bryant, but also it's quite likely that she would be arrested with me."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"I had a scene where I had to jump into a pool, but I had braids and we all know that those two things don't go together. So I just very carefully stepped into the pool, and it looked like I was too afraid to jump. I want to let everyone know that I'm not afraid of jumping. I just had big hair."
-
Nico Santos
'Superstore' (NBC)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I grew up in the Philippines, so there was one night where all the American programming was being shown. It was like Baywatch; Beverly Hills, 90210. Murphy Brown was on the same block of programming for some reason, but yeah, 90210. And when I moved to America, I thought, 'My high school is going to be just like 90210 — where's Brenda?' And then it was just like a normal high school in Oregon, and I was like, 'Oh, at least I get a locker.'"
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Lauren Ash. She's my girl. She's my work wife. I can call that girl up at four in the morning and be like, 'Honey, I'm locked up. Come down to the station and get me.'"
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I want to see more about my character's family. Nothing is funnier to me than a Filipino family."
-
Michael Zegen
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I used to watch The State on MTV. It was a sketch comedy show with Michael Showalter and Michael Ian Black and I was kind of obsessed with that. Everybody is doing spectacularly well, but that was a show I definitely didn't miss."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"I would say Tony Shalhoub. I think that he really has the most money out of all of us."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"We just started filming season three of our show and I was filming like three of my scenes for day one. And you know you have to be there, you get picked up at like 5:30 a.m. — I'm not used to that schedule. I'm not a morning person. So I was just up regardless whether it was nerves or not I just could not fall asleep. So that's day one."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"The Marvelous Mr. Maisel or The Mediocre Mr. Maisel."
-
Molly Shannon
'The Other Two' (Comedy Central)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I loved the ABC after-school specials. There would be like 'Teenage Alcoholic,' like, 'Mommy, I need a drink.'"
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"I would call Helena York because she would do it. She would just be like, 'What do we have to do?' Oh my God. She's very organized."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"I had to do a monologue on the plane where I talked about how my husband was an alcoholic whose dick froze to the roof and he died drinking, and it was a long monologue. I practiced the monologue while I was swimming in the hotel pool. There was a prom going on and I was the only one swimming. Some people would recognize me when I was swimming working on my monologue, and they're probably like, 'She seems cuckoo!' And then I had to get out of the water. I got a Charley horse and I had to drag myself while people from the prom watched me. How embarrassing!"
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"My character, Pat Dubek, got her own talk show. So I would like the show to be about her spinoff talk show called 'It's Pat, the Pat Dubek Show.' It's like an Oprah, like ladies in the afternoon talking about issues."
-
Eric Lange
'Escape at Dannemora' (Showtime)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I was obsessed with Night Rider. The whole David Hasselhoff, leather jacket, talking car, that was pretty cool."
The co-star you'd call to bail you out of jail?
"Paul Dano because no one can say no to that little face of his. He's so kind and sweet, and I'm sure he has a couple bucks. The bail probably wouldn't be that much. I probably didn't commit that great a crime."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"Most of Escape at Dannemora, Patricia Arquette and I had this relationship where she's having these affairs behind my back that I, whether I know or not, don't really make an issue that I know. He's sort of a pathetic character and at the end of the show, when she's finally been arrested, he has a visitation scene with her in the jail where he basically confronts her and tells her that he knew. And that his heart is broken. And I get a little chilly talking about it, still, but that scene had such emotional weight to it and was such a full-circle moment for him as a character. And to get to do a scene like that with someone on Patricia's level —you just want it to be everything that you dream it will be and that keeps you up a bit at night. It's my favorite scene in the show. I'm very proud of it."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"My character's name in the show is Lyle, and he was a bit clueless or so it seemed. So my show would be called The Lyle Files. It would be Lyle, after she goes to prison, moves to like some town in Connecticut and becomes a private eye and solves crimes. I've thought about that for a while. It's ready for primetime."
-
Manny Jacinto
'The Good Place' (NBC)
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Ted [Danson] for sure. Not only does he have the financial means to do that, but he can also just charm anybody's pants off."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I work with an incredible actor-improviser named Eugene Cordero. He plays Pillboi and we have this very fun relationship on the show where we play best friends from Florida and we just get into different antics. I think a Pillboi-Jason spinoff would be really fun to do."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"With our show, we only really have 13 episodes and we have a big break in between shooting schedules. So when you have to go back and do the first episode, it's kind of like learning how to walk again. I tend to be like, 'Do I remember how to do this and am I going to look stupid?' So I think it's always the first scene of the season that I always get really anxious about and lose a lot of sleep over."
-
Sarah Goldberg
'Barry' (HBO)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Party of Five. I was truly obsessed."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Henry Winkler — that man could talk anyone out of prison."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"I had to do a monologue in episode seven of this second season of Barry and I knew it was going to be sort of a three-minute, one shot sort of deal. So I was definitely up running those lines."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I'd like to see a Stephen Root show. Just Fuches in the wilderness somewhere. Fuches in a canoe. Fuches doing anything."
-
Mamoudou Athie
'Sorry for Your Loss' (Facebook Watch)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Fresh Prince, Family Matters, Step by Step. The Simpsons was a mainstay."
The co-star you'd call to bail you out of jail?
"Janet McTier or Kelly Marie Tran. Janet because I think people just listen to her and it'll work. Kelly because, for very different reasons, people listen to her and it'll work. She's the sweetest person in the world."
-
Sydelle Noel
'GLOW' (Netflix)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Friends. I remember, in college I used to work for parking services. But I would always park my car and go into one of the dorm rooms just to watch an episode of Friends because back then we didn't have DVR. If you missed it, you missed it."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Brittany Young because I think she's just the most headstrong."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"In season two, when I came back, my whole reveal was me doing a whole bunch of stunts, and it kept me up. I was so ready for it because I always want to do my own stunts. So I knew I was like jumping off stuff, sliding over a car, fighting a guy, and I was just like, 'Yes, I'm so ready!' But the night before, I could not sleep because I guess I was just so anxious for that. So by the time I got to set, I was tired. It was a 15-hour day, but the stunt part I had to do that night. So I did all my dialogue throughout the day, and by midnight — that's when we were ready to shoot [the stunts] — I was already dead. I remember I tripped. I was supposed to jump over a pole and I fell — my foot clipped it — and I remember my producers freaking out. They were like, 'We didn't want you do your own stunts! This is why!' And I was like, 'No I got it. I got it. I did hurdles. That's nothing.' But yeah, it kept me up. But it was still a great episode."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I’m going to be a little bit selfish for my character. I would want it to be basically a spinoff of her actually doing well because her thing is, like, she's a great stunt woman, but she's a horrible actress. So I would hope that she would actually get her big movie role and her going through the motions of that and being successful at it and not bad."
-
Billie Lourd
'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' (FX)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Fear Factor. Joe Rogan was a classic. Fear Factor and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."
-
Giancarlo Esposito
'Better Call Saul' (AMC)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Twilight Zone for me just spurred my imagination and it was just filmically so well made. It always kept me on the edge of my seat. I never knew what was going to happen, so I really enjoyed that."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Jonathan Banks. He’s the right mixture of tough, crotchety and kind, but he would get out of bed for me. I know it. Because I would do it for him."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"It should be the rise of Gus. There is a lot of history behind the character of Gus. But I would want to do just 13 or 10 episodes and done, so you just get that hit of some of the prehistory and then move on."
-
Lily Collins
'Les Miserables' (PBS Masterpiece)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I had my Monday shows. I had my Thursday shows. I had my TGI Friday shows. So it was 7th Heaven on Mondays, and then Fridays were Sabrina the Teenage Witch; Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place; and The Wonder Years on Nick at Nite. And I loved Freaks and Geeks, but that was only on one season. When I was in school, I would look forward to finishing my homework and being able to watch these shows."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"Fantine in heaven. Or maybe I'd do her earlier years — Fantine at home before she had to move to Paris. Otherwise it would be based in heaven. Or hell, but probably heaven."
-
Tony Hale
'Veep' (HBO)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I would never miss The Carol Burnett Show. They always messed up. They always did a lot of bloopers, and they showed the bloopers. I feel like we don't do enough of that because I love watching bloopers."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"The night before it was our last day of shooting. I think all of us were like, 'Just keep your shit together.' Because everybody was just going to start crying at the drop of a hat. Each day it was coming, we were like, 'Oh we have three more days,' 'Oh we have two more days,' and the night before we were like, 'Ugh, let's just get through this.'"
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"Sam Richardson plays a character called Richard Splett on Veep and he's very positive. It would just be the exact opposite of Selina's cynicism, so I think that would be a fun show to watch."
-
Mireille Enos
'Hanna' (Amazon)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Twin Peaks felt really pivotal right in the teen years. It was edgy and cool."
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Joel Kinnaman. He’s one of my besties in actual life and he's just somebody that you can rely on. He shows up."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I think it would be fun to go into that past and see Eric and Marisa and see who they were because there's allusions to something but it's not really explored. It'd be fun."
-
Aya Cash
'Fosse/Verdon' (FX)
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Michelle Williams because she's rich. No, let's be real. They're all rich."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I would never do a spinoff of my character. She's dead. Joan Simon: The Afterlife?"
-
Paul Scheer
'Black Monday' (Showtime)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I was obsessed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. I feel like it was often overlooked because the title was silly, but the show was some real drama. She killed her boyfriend after she lost her virginity! So many levels!"
The co-star you’d call to bail you out of jail?
"Regina Hall because she will just bring the money and she will just show up. She won't ask any questions. I feel like that's good. I feel like Don [Cheadle] would be a little bit more of like a father figure."
The scene that kept you up at night?
"The day that I dreaded the most on set was the day that I had to vomit all over my family. It's the most uncomfortable thing because normally when you vomit in real life, it happens and it's over. But when you shoot, you're doing it for six hours and there's tubes attached to you, and you're just covered in some sort of Trader Joe's soup that doesn't smell good."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"On the show, I am married to Melissa Rauch and we have a terrible passive-aggressive relationship with two terrible children. I would like to see the '80s version of that show. This sitcom of a husband and wife that hate each other and their kids are just assholes, and they're just trying to get through their day. I feel like that would be a fun kind of family spinoff. Like a really aggressive Growing Pains."
-
Charlie Barnett
'Russian Doll' (Netflix)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"Dawson's Creek. I'm kind of ashamed."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I would like mine to focus on Oatmeal the cat. I would love to see a full season of just Oatmeal."
-
Marsai Martin
'Black-ish' (ABC)
The show you never missed as a teen?
"I love cooking shows, so I love Chopped."
What would a spinoff of your show be?
"I would love a show with Ruby, the grandma, just seeing her side of the story and seeing how she became herself. I would love to see that."
