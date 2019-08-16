Bill Hader, Kit Harington, Jharrel Jerome and 15 Other Emmy-Nominated Actors Reveal Favorite Scenes and On-Set Rituals

What were your initial thoughts when you learned the scope of Jon Snow's ending?

I hadn't read the scripts for the final season until the table read. I wanted to hear them around the table, without having read anything first. I sat on a plane next to Emilia on the way to the read-through in Belfast, and she had read them already, and se was like, "Shit, Kit. You are in for some surprises." That piqued my interest. (Laughs.) I didn't realize what was going to happen the whole way through until maybe half a page before Jon kills Dany. I remember my mouth dropping open and looking across Emilia at the table, who was slowly nodding as I went, "No, no, no!" It was a "holy fuck" moment, pardon my language. Jaw dropping. I was completely surprised by it, even though you can kind of see the path through the season of how it was getting there — and even the previous couple of seasons before that, once you can look back. But it was still a big shock to me.

What do you remember about filming the final scene between Jon and Daenerys?

We felt a sense of responsibility over it. We shot the hell out of it. It was essentially a page and a half of dialogue, and we spent three weeks filming it. They wanted to shoot every conceivable angle, every way, to make sure they got it the way they wanted it. When you're shooting the same scene for two weeks and it's a page and a half, it becomes a long exercise in concentration. You have to remember the energy you're bringing in, every day, and making sure it's consistent. With a highly emotionally charged scene like that, it's quite a lot, for everyone — the crew, me and Emilia. It was tiring. It's one of the hardest things we filmed.

How did you come to terms with Jon's decision to assassinate Daenerys, and allowing yourself the ability to accept the choice?

It's that horrible conflict in a relationship: "Do I stay or do I go?" We've all been through it at some point … except this one involves a knife. (Laughs.) So, the stakes are even higher. But that's the way I looked at it: "Do I leave my lover?" It was the same kind of thing between Jon and Ygritte [Rose Leslie] earlier in the series, betraying someone he loves for the greater good. But what it really comes down to, the real crux of it, is the decision is made when she puts it between her and his family. Jon essentially sees it as Daenerys or Sansa and Arya, and that makes his mind up for him. He choose blood over, well, his other blood. But he chooses the people he has grown up with, the people his roots are with, the North. That's where his loyalties lie in the end. That's when he puts the knife in.

From the start, at its heart, Game of Thrones is an exploration of family — what you're born into, what you can leave and what you can't help but keep. Jon Snow was a key avatar of those questions, given his origin as a "bastard," and his role as both Stark and Targaryen. What do you think Jon's choice — killing Daenerys to protect the Starks — tells us about the series' key theme of family?

It was said a long time ago, and I agree with it, that Thrones really is about dysfunctional families. It's about mothers, brothers and sisters, but it's also about how far your blood will stretch in your decision making. That's the ultimate choice Jon is left with. He's faced with someone he loves as his lover — who he is related to — but his loyalty is with the people and the part of the world where his roots are, the people who raised him. As much as he was an outcast from that group as a bastard, and even though Jon became the legitimate heir to the throne, he will always be of the North. He'll always be a bastard of the North. He's always done the honorable thing, and Tyrion [Peter Dinklage] appeals to that: "Do the honorable thing. Do the right thing. Do the hard thing, but do the right thing." At the end of it, it's beyond honor for Jon. It's his family.

Your final scene doubles as the final scene of the series: Jon Snow leading the Free Folk back into the true North. How did you read that final moment?

I loved it. When I read it, that bit really made me cry. What really made me cry was on the paper: "End of Game of Thrones." But as far as an ending for Jon Snow, this character that I loved for so many years and had grown so close to, and had meant so much to me … seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free. Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.

In the spirit of pain, how painful was it to film the dragon-riding scenes this season, and how much of a different experience was it to film the sprawling battles of "The Long Night" as opposed to something like "Battle of the Bastards" in season six? Completely different animals?

Completely. I was on the back of that buck [the rig used for filming the dragon-riding scenes] for longer than we filmed the entire "Battle of the Bastards." Emilia had been moaning about it for seasons, and I was like, "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Whatever. You have not been through the mud in Northern Ireland. A buck in a nice warm room? Boo hoo." But she was absolutely right. It was horrific. It's not acting at all. It is not acting, it never will be acting, and it is not what I'd signed up for. (Laughs.) But it looked great, right? It just felt horrible! It is very uncomfortable as a man.

Not recommended?

Not recommended, no. I don't think I can have children now. (Laughs.) I loved "The Long Night." I loved working with [Miguel Sapochnik], one of my favorite directors I have ever worked with. As tough as it was, it was Thrones, man. It was Thrones! It was everything Thrones should have been. It's a full set built, hundreds of extras throwing everything they had into it, all of us as a big ensemble cast — I loved it. I hated it at the time, but I love it, looking back on it. I have some really fond memories of that whole experience.

Many fans were shocked when Arya (Maisie Williams) killed the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) instead of Jon Snow. What was your reaction when you saw how it would play out?

I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King! I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn't get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya. I was secretly like, "I wanted to do that!" Especially because I love fighting with Vlad, who also played the White Walker I fought at Hardhome. I've never seen a better swordsman. But it was a really great twist, and it tied up Maisie's journey in a really beautiful way. Over the seasons, we've seen her build up these skills to become this hardened assassin, and she uses it all to kill our main antagonist.

Any thoughts on the fan theory that Jon shouted Arya on and encouraged her to kill the Night King, or is it just flatly ridiculous?

Yeah, come on. What, the big man goes and tells the little girl to go and [do it]? No thanks. That's crap. She did it all on her own. It had nothing to do with Jon.

Favorite line of dialogue of the season?

It's not mine, but it's when Jon and Sansa are talking about Daenerys. I say, "She's not her father." Sansa responds: "No, she's far prettier."

Did you have any rituals to get into the mindset of Jon Snow while you were shooting — any music you would play before getting on set?

No, I think I used to back in seasons one and two. I would hype myself up into it. But in reality, like so much in Thrones, the art department does it for you. I'm not taking away from how I got into the character, but every day, I have these layers and layers of leather and costume on, and the weight of it would give me that feeling of the character. It's a serious answer to what's supposed to be a lighthearted question, I'm sure, but did I listen to any music? Yes: "We Are Family" by Chic.

Is there a prop or costume from Thrones you wish you could have kept?

I'm still hoping for my sword! But they don't seem to be sending it to me. I'm still waiting, let's put it that way way. I'm still waiting for my sword, HBO! When is it going to arrive?