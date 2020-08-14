Emmys: Breaking Down the Odds for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Why he might win: The actor has now been nominated for all six seasons on which he played patriarch Dre (only 10 actors have ever garnered more noms in this category). He deserves bonus points for making 23 episodes, the most in this group by far.

Why he might not win: Not all voters are even willing to watch that many episodes anymore, which may explain why the show has never won a single Emmy. This season was its lowest-rated yet. And it’s been six years since someone won this prize for a network show.