Emmys: Breaking Down the Odds for Best Actress in a Drama Series

Why she might win: This is Emmy nom No. 7 after five for Friends and one for a 30 Rock guest spot (her only win came for the former in 2002). Voters may reward her shift to drama on this rookie show, for which she's already received a SAG Award. It can only help her that co-star Reese Witherspoon was not nominated.

Why she may not win: She's one of only two nominees whose show is not up for best drama, and hers is the worst-reviewed show by far (just 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes).