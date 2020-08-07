Emmys: Breaking Down the Odds for Best Actress in a Drama Series
Can the youngest nominee in the category make history, or will a seasoned vet finally take the trophy?
-
Jennifer Aniston
'The Morning Show,' Apple TV+
Why she might win: This is Emmy nom No. 7 after five for Friends and one for a 30 Rock guest spot (her only win came for the former in 2002). Voters may reward her shift to drama on this rookie show, for which she's already received a SAG Award. It can only help her that co-star Reese Witherspoon was not nominated.
Why she may not win: She's one of only two nominees whose show is not up for best drama, and hers is the worst-reviewed show by far (just 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes).
-
Olivia Colman
'The Crown,' Netflix
Why she might win: The 2018 Oscar winner, an Emmy nominee last year (Fleabag) and in 2016 (The Night Manager), has garnered raves for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on the third season of this prestige production. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Brit Claire Foy, who won this award for her performance as a younger Elizabeth on season two.
Why she might not win: Colman is press-averse. And, of Netflix's two nominees, Laura Linney may have the better shot.
-
Jodie Comer
'Killing Eve,' BBC America
Why she might win: Last year's surprise Emmy winner has since landed Golden Globe, SAG and Critics' Choice nominations, as well, positioning her well for the ultimate trophy. The fact that her show's most recent episode dropped May 31 can't hurt.
Why she might now win: She's up against co-star Sandra Oh. And only two actresses this century (Glenn Close and Claire Danes) won this award in back-to-back years. Voters generally like to give someone else a chance.
-
Laura Linney
'Ozark,' Netflix
Why she might win: This four-time winner is nominated for the second straight year for her portrayal of Wendy Byrde, matriarch of one messed-up family. The third season of her show is better reviewed than her competitors' (97 percent on RT) and also received more total nominations (18). Co-stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner took home prizes last year for the show (Bateman for directing), so perhaps it's her turn.
Why she might not win: She makes it look so easy that many take her for granted.
-
Sandra Oh
'Killing Eve,' BBC America
Why she might win: None of these nominees has accumulated anywhere near her 11 career Emmy noms, including five for Grey's Anatomy and three in a row for this show, on which she juggles drama and comedy as the titular MI6 agent. Moreover, she has never won, which is something many would like to correct.
Why she might not win: Oh has not received the awards love from the Emmys precursors that her co-star has — and we know from last year that Comer is admired enough to beat her.
-
Zendaya
'Euphoria,' HBO
Why she might win: The 23-year-old former Disney Channel star would become this category's youngest-ever winner (besting Comer, who won last year at 26). Her performance as a teenage recovering drug addict nabbed a Critics' Choice nom and was hailed by THR as "career-defining."
Why she might not win: None of these nominees' shows had a season with fewer episodes (eight, tied with Killing Eve), the most recent of which debuted in August. It received fewer noms than anyone else's, and no series nom.
