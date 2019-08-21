Emmys: 11 Parents Whose Children Also Won Statuettes

Perhaps award-winning talent runs in the family — that is, for some Hollywood families, like the Sutherlands, Plummers and Reiners. Following in the footsteps of their parents, several talented actors and actresses have gone on to win their own Emmys in a variety of categories, from the Primetime Emmys to the Creative Arts Emmys.

From Lucille Ball and daughter Lucie Arnaz to multi-Emmy-winning families like Tony, Danny and Dae Bennett, the annual awards ceremony often lends itself to a family affair even generations later.

Ahead of the 2018 Emmys, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at some of the industry's most-Emmy-decorated families.