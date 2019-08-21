Emmys: 11 Parents Whose Children Also Won Statuettes
From the Bennetts to the Reiners, take a look at some of Hollywood's most-Emmy-decorated families.
Perhaps award-winning talent runs in the family — that is, for some Hollywood families, like the Sutherlands, Plummers and Reiners. Following in the footsteps of their parents, several talented actors and actresses have gone on to win their own Emmys in a variety of categories, from the Primetime Emmys to the Creative Arts Emmys.
From Lucille Ball and daughter Lucie Arnaz to multi-Emmy-winning families like Tony, Danny and Dae Bennett, the annual awards ceremony often lends itself to a family affair even generations later.
Ahead of the 2018 Emmys, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at some of the industry's most-Emmy-decorated families.
-
Lucille Ball and Lucie Arnaz
Largely considered to be one of the greatest comedic influences on American television, Lucille Ball was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards throughout her career, winning a total of four. Ball took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 1967 and 1968 for her performance on The Lucy Show, having previously taken home the same award in 1956 for I Love Lucy. In addition, the actress won the award for best comedienne in 1953.
Following in her mother's footsteps, Ball's daughter Lucie Arnaz went on to join the Hollywood scene as an actress, singer and producer. In the TV realm, Arnaz was nominated for two Emmy awards, one of which she won for outstanding informational special in 1993 for Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, a documentary based upon her own life as the child of two famous Hollywood stars.
Although both Ball and Desi Arnaz had died before their daughter could release the Emmy-winning documentary, the production went on to be critically acclaimed, as it revealed an inside look into the inner workings of the famous family.
-
Tony, Danny and Dae Bennett
Honored over the course of his career for a lifetime of achievement, iconic singer Tony Bennett has won two Emmy awards for individual performance in a variety or music program, in 1996 and 2007, for Live by Request and Tony Bennett: An American Classic, respectively. In addition to winning two Emmys, Bennett has won 20 Grammy awards.
Similarly to their father, all four of Bennett's children are involved in the entertainment industry, with two of them winning Emmy Awards for Tony Bennett: An American Classic in 2006. Danny Bennett took home the Emmy for outstanding variety, music or comedy special, while Dae Bennett won for outstanding sound mixing for a variety or music special that same year. Danny went on to be nominated for two more Emmys, while Dae was nominated for another in 2008.
Most recently, Tony and Danny Bennett were both nominated for outstanding variety special for Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live! in 2015.
-
James and Tyne Daly
While actor James Daly won a single Emmy over the course of his career, his daughter Tyne Daly went on to receive 17 Emmy nominations, winning a total of six.
Tyne took home four of her Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her most well-known role in CBS drama Cagney & Lacey. In 1996, Tyne won for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Alice Henderson in Christy. The actress won the same award in 2003 — this time, for her portrayal of Maxine Gray in Judging Amy.
Known for his roles in Planet of the Apes (1968) and Star Trek (1969), father James Daly won his golden statuette in 1966 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama for his role as Dr. O'Meara in TV movie Eagle in a Cage.
-
Buz and David and Jenji Kohan
With 26 Emmy nominations and 12 awards, Buz Kohan has established himself as a successful TV writer and producer in Hollywood, leaving a legacy behind with not only with his work, but also his children.
Following in their father's footsteps, siblings David and Jenji Kohan went on to be television producers themselves — David being a co-creator of NBC sitcom Will & Grace and Jenji serving as an executive producer on hit shows including Weeds, Orange is the New Black and GLOW. Each sibling has won one Emmy.
-
David and Christopher Lloyd
Father-son duo David and Christopher Lloyd both found their ways as TV screenwriters and producers on award-winning sitcoms.
David scored his first Emmy in 1976 outstanding writing in a comedy series on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, to which he went on to win again in 1977. Nearly 20 years later, he won for outstanding comedy series for NBC sitcom Frasier, an award that he shares along with his son Christopher.
In addition to his work on Frasier, Christopher is a co-creator and executive producer on ABC's Modern Family, for which he won the statuette for outstanding comedy series five years in a row, from 2010-15.
-
Jeff and Adam Margolis
Director-producer Jeff Margolis made a name for himself after directing the Academy Awards for many years throughout the '90s. From 1991-96, Margolis was nominated at the Emmys for his achievements in directing a variety or music program. The director has won two Emmy awards, one for his work on Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration and the other for the 67th Academy Awards.
Inspired by his father's work in film and television production, camera operator Adam Margolis has won six Emmys, for his camera work on shows such as Hairspray Live! and Dancing With the Stars.
-
Walter C. and Paul Miller
Director-producer Walter C. Miller has been nominated for 17 Emmys, while his son Paul Miller has been nominated for six.
Four of Walter's five statuettes can be attributed to his work on the 46th, 47th, 51st and 52nd Tony Awards.
Like father, like son: Paul won two Emmys for outstanding directing of the 52nd Tony Awards in 1999 and outstanding children's program for It's Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown in 2016.
-
Christopher and Amanda Plummer
In a career that has spanned more than 60 years, Christopher Plummer is one of few actors to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting — winning an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony Award, all in categories of acting. Most known for his portrayal of Captain von Trapp in Sound of Music, Plummer is also the oldest Oscar-winning actor for taking home the award for best supporting actor at age 82 for Mike Mills' Beginners.
Having been nominated for seven Emmys, Plummer took home two statuettes in 1977 and 1994, for his work in Arthur Hailey's the Moneychangers and Madeline, respectively. Some of his recent projects include All the Money in the World and Rian Johnson's Knives Out.
With big shoes to fill, Amanda Plummer succeeded in making a name for herself with her work in The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The actress won three Emmys for her work on Miss Rose White and as a guest actress on The Outer Limits and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
-
Carl and Rob Reiner
Comedy legend Carl Reiner is largely considered to be one of the great pioneers of his craft. Over the course of a career that has spanned seven decades, Reiner has won nine Emmys. Most known for his work as a creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show, the funnyman also scored himself a Grammy for comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.
Following in his comedic father's footsteps, Rob Reiner won two Emmys early in his career in 1974 and 1978 for his performance as Michael Stivic in CBS' All in the Family. The actor went on to make a name for himself as a director with the success of Stand by Me, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.
Most recently, Rob Reiner was seen in Fox's New Girl as Bob Day from 2012-18.
-
Donald and Kiefer Sutherland
In a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has appeared in films such as A Dry White Season, JFK, Pride and Prejudice, the Hunger Games franchise and the Brad Pitt-led Ad Astra. Sutherland won an Emmy for his performance in television movie Citizen X. The award-winning actor is the father of five children, three of whom are actors, including fellow Emmy winner Kiefer Sutherland.
Having been nominated seven times throughout his career, Kiefer scored an Emmy for his leading role in Fox's 24. Additionally, the actor has appeared in Stand by Me, Flatliners, The Three Musketeers, Pompeii and Netflix's Designated Survivor.
-
Danny and Marlo and Tony Thomas
Danny Thomas paved the way for his children, in terms of opening their eyes to opportunities in film and television. With eight Emmy nominations and two awards, Thomas is most known for Make Room for Daddy, a role in which he won the Emmy for best actor in a regular series in 1955.
Similarly, his daughter Marlo was also nominated for eight Emmys, winning a total of three.
Known for his work on Dead Poets Society and The Golden Girls, producer Tony Thomas was nominated for nine Emmys, winning two for Golden Girls in 1986 and 1987.