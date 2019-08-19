'Chernobyl,' 'Orville' and More Series' VFX Pros Reveal Secrets to Creating Burning Reactor Cores, Fiery Galactic Battles

This image was shot at California's Melody Ranch Studios, the same place where the original 2000s series was filmed, then augmented with digital effects. "The main challenge was to create the environment that honored what was done for the show more than a decade ago and also show the passage of time," says VFX supervisor Eric Hayden of FuseFX. "We completed the environment to make it look like it was filmed in the Black Hills of South Dakota" by adding CG mountains and trees as well as set extensions on some of the town's buildings, including the hotel.

"We used a lot of images of the Black Hills for reference and also went to Pine Mountain near Frazier Park in California for reference," notes Hayden. "The series had a lot of scenes filmed at Pine Mountain, and it was important that the movie looked like the show." This work "had to feel alive and real so that you don't notice that [the scenes] were VFX," which also involved careful control of the lighting for the various times of day.

The project had special meaning to VFX supervisor David Altenau, who also is FuseFX's founder and CEO. "Deadwood was the first episodic production I supervised after working in features through the 1990s," he explains. "That production in 2003 laid the foundation for the work and the relationships that would lead to the founding of FuseFX just a few years later. So to be able to provide the visual effects for the movie 16 years later, and do it through FuseFX, was an incredible experience."

