Emmys: Weighing the Odds in the Lead Actor Races

This likable character actor has now been nominated for all five seasons of Kenya Barris’ show — the only traditional sitcom and one of only two network series represented in this category — on which he plays Dre, an ad exec with a wild and crazy family.

On the other hand.... The show’s ratings have plummeted, it boasts only one other nomination this year (for costumes), and it would be unusual for an actor to win for the first time this far into a show’s run.