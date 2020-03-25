How to Help Entertainment Professionals Affected by the Coronavirus (Updating)

The coronavirus pandemic has left a serious impact on members of the entertainment industry with productions halted, events cancelled, offices closed and travel restricted. Below-the-line crew members, day player talent and more workers have lost contract opportunities, while movie theaters are reporting zero earnings as worldwide social-distancing precautions take effect.

The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a living list of organizations, funds and individuals that are raising money to help entertainment businesses and industry members who are suffering economic distress in these unprecedented circumstances.

This is a living article, and will be updated regularly. If you know of additional resources for aid and would like to include them on our list, please send information to covidresources@THR.com.