How to Help Entertainment Professionals Affected by the Coronavirus (Updating)
A guide on how to provide aid to entertainment industry professionals suffering economic distress due to the coronavirus pandemic, or how to apply for aid if you have been impacted.
The coronavirus pandemic has left a serious impact on members of the entertainment industry with productions halted, events cancelled, offices closed and travel restricted. Below-the-line crew members, day player talent and more workers have lost contract opportunities, while movie theaters are reporting zero earnings as worldwide social-distancing precautions take effect.
The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a living list of organizations, funds and individuals that are raising money to help entertainment businesses and industry members who are suffering economic distress in these unprecedented circumstances.
This is a living article, and will be updated regularly. If you know of additional resources for aid and would like to include them on our list, please send information to covidresources@THR.com.
The Actors Fund
The Actors Fund is drawing on its emergency financial assistance program to provide funds for working creatives to pay basic living expenses, such as food, housing and health care, over the next two months.
Entertainment Industry Foundation
Through the organization's disaster response program, Music for Relief, EIF has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide money to entertainment industry workers who are most vulnerable in the crisis. Additional funds will be directed to support public health response.
Freelance Co-op Emergency Fund
The Freelance Co-op connects creative freelancers with business resources and has created the Freelancer COVID-19 Emergency Fund for unforeseen expenses due to the coronavirus.
LA Mayor's Economic Relief Package
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced an $11 million economic relief package for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Small businesses in the city of Los Angeles can apply for no-fee loans of $5,000–$20,000.
Leveler
Leveler is a "peer to peer wealth distribution" platform where individuals with job security can contribute directly to people whose employment status has been impacted by the coronavirus, including freelancers, service industry, and gig economy workers.
Lost My Gig NYC
Event workers based in New York City in need of financial assistance due to the coronavirus crisis, can apply to Lost My Gig for aid. Donations are made directly to individuals through Venmo, CashApp and Paypal.
Motion Picture & Television Fund
It will support members who are undergoing hardship due to COVID-19-related issues such as "productions getting shut down or pushed back, staffs being trimmed as companies anticipate financial downturns from our new normal," per a statement on the org's website. Intake line: 323-634-3888.
MusiCares COVD-19 Relief Fund
The charitable arm of the Recording Academy, MusiCares, established a fund to help music community workers affected by the pandemic. For a more comprehensive list of relief resources for those entertainment professionals specifically in the music industry, Billboard.com has provided a state-by-state resource guide.
Patreon
Patreon, a platform that offers creatives an opportunity to manage a subscription-based service to fans and followers, has created a grant to support artists and creatives affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis.
Relief Fund for Hollywood Support Staff
#PayUpHollywood, Scriptnotes Podcast and YEA! have teamed to create a relief fund for LA-based support staff by providing "modest one-time stipends" from $450-900. As of March 23, $353,248 had been raised, surpassing a $100,000 goal. The industry's top showrunners have also been matching donations.
SAG-AFTRA Foundation with Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund
The organizations have partnered to create the COVID-19 Disaster Fund, available to anyone is currently active and paid up on dues through Oct. 2019. The fund will cover basic expenses like rent, mortgage, utilities, medical bills and other essentials.
USBG Foundation
Many gig workers supplement their entertainment incomes with work in the service industry, which is no longer an option during the time of mandated restaurant and bar closures. The USBG Foundation has created a COVID-19 Relief & Response initiative to provide economic aid to service industry professionals.