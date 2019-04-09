Environmental Media Association Awards: 'Anthony Bourdain,' 'Aquaman' Among Nominees

The Environmental Media Association has revealed its nominees for the 29th annual EMA Awards, in categories encompassing both film and television, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively. The awards honor productions "that increase public awareness of environmental issues and inspire personal action."

Late television host and chef Anthony Bourdain received a posthumous nomination in the reality category for his CNN series Parts Unknown. The Blacklist is the sole nominee for television drama, while Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, The Good Place and Saturday Night Live were shortlisted as television comedy nominees. Aquaman and Isle of Dogs are both recognized in the feature film category.

In addition, the EMA announced that it has renamed the award in the comedy category to the EMA Paul Junger Witt Comedy Award, honoring Witt's "great legacy and contributions in the world of television comedy." The veteran producer (The Partridge Family, Golden Girls, Soap, Benson) died last year.

The EMA Awards ceremony, which takes place May 30 at the Montage Beverly Hills, will be hosted by Claws actress Karrueche Tran.

"Throughout the years it’s been a privilege to work alongside the Environmental Media Association as both an activist and passionate board member," Tran said. "When given the opportunity to host this year’s EMA Awards, I jumped at the chance to honor those in the industry that are actively trying to preserve the world for generations to come."

A full list of nominees follows.