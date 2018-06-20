ESPY Awards: LeBron James, Tom Brady and U.S. Women's Hockey Team Among Nominees

NBA star LeBron James, NFL star Tom Brady, the U.S. women's hockey team, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Stanley Cup champion Alex Ovechkin and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles are among the top nominees for the 2018 ESPY Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by former professional racer Danica Patrick, is set to air at 8 p.m. July 18 on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Brady, a three-time nominee for best male athlete, is up again for the same award. He will vie with Ovechkin, Houston Rockets' James Harden and Houston Astros' Jose Altuve. Brady also is nominated for best record-breaking performance.

The best female athlete award is a battle of the first-time nominees: Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. women's soccer star Julia Ertz, the WNBA's Silvia Fowles and another Olympian, Alpine skier Mikaela Shriffin, are vying for the top spot.

Also in the individual categories, it will be the first time two NBA players are up for best breakthrough athlete: both Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons are nominees. It will be the 14th time James is up for best NBA athlete. Likely NBA MVP James Harden as well as Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis will go up against the Cleveland Cavalier.

Fans can cast their vote for the winners at ESPYS.com

A list of nominees follows.