ESPY Awards: LeBron James, Tom Brady and U.S. Women's Hockey Team Among Nominees
The ceremony, hosted by former profesional racer Danica Patrick, is set to air at 8 p.m. July 18 on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
NBA star LeBron James, NFL star Tom Brady, the U.S. women's hockey team, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Stanley Cup champion Alex Ovechkin and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles are among the top nominees for the 2018 ESPY Awards.
Brady, a three-time nominee for best male athlete, is up again for the same award. He will vie with Ovechkin, Houston Rockets' James Harden and Houston Astros' Jose Altuve. Brady also is nominated for best record-breaking performance.
The best female athlete award is a battle of the first-time nominees: Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. women's soccer star Julia Ertz, the WNBA's Silvia Fowles and another Olympian, Alpine skier Mikaela Shriffin, are vying for the top spot.
Also in the individual categories, it will be the first time two NBA players are up for best breakthrough athlete: both Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons are nominees. It will be the 14th time James is up for best NBA athlete. Likely NBA MVP James Harden as well as Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis will go up against the Cleveland Cavalier.
Fans can cast their vote for the winners at ESPYS.com
A list of nominees follows.
-
Best Male Athlete
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
-
Best Female Athlete
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team
-
Best Olympic Moment
Shaun White, Snowboard
Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski
U.S. Men’s Curling
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
-
Best Championship Performance
George Springer, Houston Astros - MLB World Series
Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LII
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors - NBA Finals
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball - CBB National Championship
-
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Sloane Stephens, Tennis
-
Best Game
Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5
Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
-
Best Moment
Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game
Notre Dame defeats Mississippi State to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals
No. 16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia
-
Best Team
Houston Astros, MLB
Philadelphia Eagles, NFL
USA Women’s Ice Hockey
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball
Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Washington Capitals, NHL
-
Best Coach
Aaron Feis
Scott Beigel
Chris Hixon
-
Best College Athlete
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football
Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball
Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball
-
Best Play
ND's Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title
Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship
Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles
Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith
FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS
LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1
Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater
Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final 1022
Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus
Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School's 1st Section 1 title in 60 years
LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2
Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women's hockey
Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr
Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School
Golden Knights' William Karlsson goes through legs for 'goal of the year' contender
Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s
-
Best Record-Breaking Performance
Roger Federer, Tennis
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
-
Best International Men's Soccer Player
Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team
Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team
-
Best International Women's Soccer Player
Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team
Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team
Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team
-
Best NFL Player
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
-
Best MLB Player
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Mike Trout, LA Angels
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
-
Best NHL Player
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights
-
Best Driver
Josef Newgarden, IndyCar
Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Brittany Force, NHRA
-
Best NBA Player
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
-
Best WNBA Player
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings
-
Best Fighter
Terence Crawford, Boxing
Vasyl Lomachenko, Boxing
Rose Namajunas, UFC
Georges St-Pierre, UFC
-
Best Male Golfer
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
-
Best Female Golfer
Shanshan Feng
Inbee Park
Ariya Jutanugarn
Sung-Hyun Park
-
Best Male Olympian
Shaun White, Snowboarding
Red Gerard, Snowboarding
David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing
John Shuster, Curling
-
Best Female Olympian
Chloe Kim, Snowboarding
Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing
Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey
-
Best Male Tennis Player
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Marin Cilic
-
Best Female Tennis Player
Sloane Stephens
Caroline Wozniacki
Simona Halep
Garbine Muguruza
-
Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski
Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard
David Wise (USA), Ski
Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard
-
Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard
Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard
Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf
-
Best Jockey
Mike Smith
Jose Ortiz
Florent Geroux
Flavien Prat
-
Best Male Athlete With A Disability
Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing
Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Mike Schultz, Snowboarding
-
Best Female Athlete With A Disability
Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field
-
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
Rhino Page
Tom Smallwood
Jesper Svensson
-
Best MLS Playr
Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire
Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers
Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City
Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City
-
Best NWSL Player
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign
Sam Mewis
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns