ESPY Awards: LeBron James, Tom Brady and U.S. Women's Hockey Team Among Nominees

6:00 AM 6/20/2018

by Omar Sanchez

The ceremony, hosted by former profesional racer Danica Patrick, is set to air at 8 p.m. July 18 on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

LeBron James
LeBron James
Getty Images

NBA star LeBron James, NFL star Tom Brady, the U.S. women's hockey team, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Stanley Cup champion Alex Ovechkin and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles are among the top nominees for the 2018 ESPY Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by former professional racer Danica Patrick, is set to air at 8 p.m. July 18 on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Brady, a three-time nominee for best male athlete, is up again for the same award. He will vie with Ovechkin, Houston Rockets' James Harden and Houston Astros' Jose Altuve. Brady also is nominated for best record-breaking performance.

The best female athlete award is a battle of the first-time nominees: Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. women's soccer star Julia Ertz, the WNBA's Silvia Fowles and another Olympian, Alpine skier Mikaela Shriffin, are vying for the top spot. 

Also in the individual categories, it will be the first time two NBA players are up for best breakthrough athlete: both Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons are nominees. It will be the 14th time James is up for best NBA athlete. Likely NBA MVP James Harden as well as Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis will go up against the Cleveland Cavalier.

Fans can cast their vote for the winners at ESPYS.com

A list of nominees follows.

  1. 1
    35

    Best Male Athlete

    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

    James Harden, Houston Rockets

    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots

  2. 2
    35

    Best Female Athlete

    Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

    Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

    Chloe Kim, Snowboard

    Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team

  3. 3
    35

    Best Olympic Moment

    Shaun White, Snowboard

    Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski

    U.S. Men’s Curling

    USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

  4. 4
    35

    Best Championship Performance

    George Springer, Houston Astros - MLB World Series

    Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LII

    Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors - NBA Finals

    Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball - CBB National Championship

  5. 5
    35

    Best Breakthrough Athlete

    Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

    Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

    Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

    Sloane Stephens, Tennis

  6. 6
    35

    Best Game

    Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5

    Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl

    USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

  7. 7
    35

    Best Moment

    Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game

    Notre Dame defeats Mississippi State to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

    Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals

    No. 16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia

  8. 8
    35

    Best Team

    Houston Astros, MLB

    Philadelphia Eagles, NFL

    USA Women’s Ice Hockey

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball

    Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball

    Golden State Warriors, NBA

    Washington Capitals, NHL

  9. 9
    35

    Best Coach

    Aaron Feis

    Scott Beigel

    Chris Hixon

  10. 10
    35

    Best College Athlete

    Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football

    Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball

    Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming

    A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball

  11. 11
    35

    Best Play

    ND's Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title  

    Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship

     Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles 

    Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith

     FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS

    LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1

    Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater 

    Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final  1022

    Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus 

    Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School's 1st Section 1 title in 60 years 

    LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2 

    Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women's hockey 

    Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr 

    Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School  

    Golden Knights' William Karlsson goes through legs for 'goal of the year' contender

     Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s 

  12. 12
    35

    Best Record-Breaking Performance

    Roger Federer, Tennis

    Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

  13. 13
    35

    Best International Men's Soccer Player

    Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team

    Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team

    Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team

  14. 14
    35

    Best International Women's Soccer Player

    Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team

    Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team

    Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team

    Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team

  15. 15
    35

    Best NFL Player

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

    Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

  16. 16
    35

    Best MLB Player

    Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

    Mike Trout, LA Angels

    Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

  17. 17
    35

    Best NHL Player

    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

    Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

    Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights

  18. 18
    35

    Best Driver

    Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

    Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR

    Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

    Brittany Force, NHRA

  19. 19
    35

    Best NBA Player

    James Harden, Houston Rockets

    LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

    Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

  20. 20
    35

    Best WNBA Player

    Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

    Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

    Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

    Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings

  21. 21
    35

    Best Fighter

    Terence Crawford, Boxing

    Vasyl Lomachenko, Boxing

    Rose Namajunas, UFC

    Georges St-Pierre, UFC

  22. 22
    35

    Best Male Golfer

    Jordan Spieth

    Justin Thomas

    Dustin Johnson

    Patrick Reed

  23. 23
    35

    Best Female Golfer

    Shanshan Feng

    Inbee Park

    Ariya Jutanugarn

    Sung-Hyun Park

  24. 24
    35

    Best Male Olympian

    Shaun White, Snowboarding

    Red Gerard, Snowboarding

    David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing

    John Shuster, Curling

  25. 25
    35

    Best Female Olympian

    Chloe Kim, Snowboarding

    Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

    Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding

    Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey

  26. 26
    35

    Best Male Tennis Player

    Roger Federer

    Rafael Nadal

    Marin Cilic

  27. 27
    35

    Best Female Tennis Player

    Sloane Stephens

    Caroline Wozniacki

    Simona Halep

    Garbine Muguruza

  28. 28
    35

    Best Male Action Sports Athlete

    Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski

    Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard

    David Wise (USA), Ski

    Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard

  29. 29
    35

    Best Female Action Sports Athlete

    Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard

    Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard

    Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard

    Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf

  30. 30
    35

    Best Jockey

    Mike Smith

    Jose Ortiz

    Florent Geroux

    Flavien Prat

  31. 31
    35

    Best Male Athlete With A Disability

    Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing

    Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing

    Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

    Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

  32. 32
    35

    Best Female Athlete With A Disability

    Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

    Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

    Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing

    Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field

  33. 33
    35

    Best Bowler

    Jason Belmonte

    Rhino Page

    Tom Smallwood

    Jesper Svensson

  34. 34
    35

    Best MLS Playr

    Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire

    Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers

    Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City

    Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City

  35. 35
    35

    Best NWSL Player

    Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

    Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign

    Sam Mewis

    Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns

comments powered by Disqus