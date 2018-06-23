Eugenio Derbez Leads Top Actors Social Media Ranking After World Cup Stunts
Derbez leads the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for the first time.
Eugenio Derbez shoots to the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, leading the ranking dated June 27 for the first time.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 19.
Derbez, who most recently starred in a remake of the 1987 film Overboard, shoots to No. 1 after previously peaking at No. 5 last month.
He leads Gal Gadot, who re-enters the ranking at No. 2 (her highest since December), followed by Roseanne Barr, Chris Evans and previous No. 1 Lin-Manuel Miranda.
See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Mark Hamill
Last week: 2
-
9. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 5
-
8. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 4
-
7. Ricky Gervais
Last week: -
-
6. Zendaya
Last week: 15
-
5. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 1
-
4. Chris Evans
Last week: -
Evans boosted 582 percent in all chart metrics, led by 775,000 Twitter likes (up 1,024 percent), as he celebrated his 37th birthday. “I’m 37 today,” he tweeted. “Or as my emotional maturity chooses to label it, the 16th anniversary of my 21st birthday.”
-
3. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 10
-
2. Gal Gadot
Last week: -
“She’s back…” announced Gadot with a photo on Twitter of her as Wonder Woman, officially revealing the superhero film’s upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which began production June 13. Gadot scores the most-engaged-with tweet by an actor in the tracking week with the tweet, with 87,000 retweets and 392,000 favorites. A corresponding Facebook post of the photo performed similarly well (456,000 likes, 65,000 shares).
-
1. Eugenio Derbez
Last week: -
The Mexican actor has the best-performing social media post by an actor in the tracking week, a Facebook video finding him in the stands at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, eventually crashing Telemundo’s live coverage. The four-minute video was shared 182,000 times.