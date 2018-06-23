Eugenio Derbez Leads Top Actors Social Media Ranking After World Cup Stunts

Eugenio Derbez shoots to the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, leading the ranking dated June 27 for the first time.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 19.

Derbez, who most recently starred in a remake of the 1987 film Overboard, shoots to No. 1 after previously peaking at No. 5 last month.

He leads Gal Gadot, who re-enters the ranking at No. 2 (her highest since December), followed by Roseanne Barr, Chris Evans and previous No. 1 Lin-Manuel Miranda.

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.