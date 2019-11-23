'Euphoria': 8 of the HBO Drama's Must-See Moments

The season one finale sees Rue relapse after Jules leaves town. Her unraveling is set to Labrinth's original song "All for Us," which Zendaya performs with a crowd of dancers all donning Rue's red hoodie. Showrunner Sam Levinson told THR how he first broached the idea with Zendaya. "Z is so unbelievably fucking gifted that it felt like something that we had to tap into because it's an expression of the character and it is so much of this show and it becomes another way to enter her emotional experience," he says. "I remember after we shot the pilot, I told her that I wanted to do a musical number, and she was like, 'Are you for real? Are you fucking with me?' And I was like, 'No, no, I'm serious.' She was like, 'Let me see it first. I'm curious how you're going to pull this off, but I trust if anyone is going to do it, you could do it in some way that feels right.' "

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.