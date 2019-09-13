'Euphoria' Maintains Lead on August's Top TV Songs List, Plus 'Ballers,' 'Orange Is the New Black'

The debut season of Euphoria took five spots on this month's top TV song list, followed by Ballers with two songs. Orange Is the New Black, Animal Kingdom and Mindhunter soundtracks rounded out this month's top ten.

Euphoria featured "All For Us" by Labrinth and Zendaya, "Dangerous (Oliver Remix)" by Big Data, "Euphoria" by BTS, "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway and "Blow the Whistle" by Too $hort. The fifth season of Ballers featured Nipsey Hussle's "Grinding All My Life" and "(If) The Book Doesn't Sell" by Ritt Momney.

Andra Day's "Rise Up" aired on the seventh season of Orange Is the New Black, while Mindhunter season two featured "In Every Dream Home a Heartache" from Roxy Music and Animal Kingdom season four featured "Can't You See" from The Marshall Tucker Band.

Listen to the month's top songs below, powered by Tunefind & Nielsen Music.