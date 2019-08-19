'Euphoria' Dominates July's Top TV Songs List, Plus HBO's 'Big Little Lies,' 'Last Chance U'

HBO took eight out July's ten spots for Top TV Songs from the soundtracks of Euphoria season one and Big Little Lies season two. Netflix's Last Chance U season four and season three of the Spanish-language series Money Heist, took the number five and four spots with "War With Us" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and "Who Can It Be Now?" by Men At Work.

Euphoria featured "151 Rum" by JID, "Work" by Charlotte Day Wilson, "Mount Everest" and "When I RIP" by Labrinth, "In My Dreams" by ANOHNI and "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat.

Big Little Lies took the number one spot with "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" by Willie Nelson, featuring Paula Nelson and also ranked with "Baby" by Donnie & Joe Emerson.

